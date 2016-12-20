openbase logo
lol-chime

by mix
1.4.9 (see all)

🔔 A cross-platform(Linux, Windows, OSX) terminal utility that notifies the user with a bard chime when their friends are out of the game.

Overview

Readme

lol-chime Build Status npm version dependencies Status npm

Summary

A terminal utility serving the League of Legends community that runs client side and notifies them when their friends are finished with their game. For web app version go here.

Use

  • Run in a terminal
chime <IGN>

chime boostedAnimal
  • Would be a query for the summoner boostedAnimal in whatever region you specify in the config file.
  • Please keep in mind that Live Game data for 'Bot' cannot be retrieved from Riot’s official API.

#Installation

Are you On Windows?

  • Please install Node.js & NPM if you haven't already!
  • We require mplayer to run the audio chime in node. (If you don't install it, that's okay but you might not get the audio chime!)
  • Open up CMD and run 
setx MYPATH "%PATH%;C:\Program Files (x86)\MPlayer for Windows"
  • In CMD, type in mplayer and hit enter a blur of text should roll by, as long as it runs without a command not found, you're good to go!
  • Also run
npm install lol-chime -g

Are you On OSX?

  • Please install Node.js & NPM if you haven't already!
  • We require mplayer to run the audio chime in node. (If you don't install it, that's okay but you might not get the audio chime!)
  • Open up terminal and type in mplayer and hit enter a blur of text should roll by, as long as it runs without a command not found, you're good to go!
  • Open up terminal and run 
npm install lol-chime -g

Are you On Linux?

  • linux master race kek
  • Please install Node.js & NPM if you haven't already!
  • We require mplayer to run the audio chime in node. (If you don't install it, that's okay but you might not get the audio chime!)
  • Open up terminal and run this to install mplayer
sudo apt-get install mplayer
  • Also run
npm install lol-chime -g

Are You On Windows? (Config)

  • Open up notepad and save an empty text file(we'll fit it in later) as C:\Users\<USERNAME>\.chimerc, as an example my personal user on Windows is C:\Users\Max
  • Sign in on your league of legends account on the Riot Games developer portal and grab an API key if you haven't already!
  • Open up notepad and copy over the text from .chimerc
  • Make sure the file name is only .chimerc not .chimerc.txt, if you need additional help doing this please look here

Are You On Linux/OSX? (Config)

  • Open up terminal and run
cd ~ && wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/max-su/lol-chime/master/.chimerc

What Do We Fill In? (Config for OSX/Windows/Linux)

  • Open up your favorite text editor for .chimerc and

  • Set APIKEY to your api key.

  • Set REGION to your region code (see the following section).

  • Set REFRESHRATE to how often you want to refresh (in seconds).

  • We recommend a refresh rate of 2 to 10 to keep in line with Riot's allotted limit:

  • 10 requests every 10 seconds

  • 500 requests every 10 minutes

  • Please keep in mind you do not need to put quotation marks around these strings or numbers!

    Example:

    APIKEY=my_api_key
REGION=NA
REFRESHRATE=5

Regions

  • BR
  • EUNE
  • EUW
  • JP
  • KR
  • LAN
  • LAS
  • NA
  • OCE
  • TR
  • RU
  • If we don't have your region please blame rito & their chinese overlords. Sorry CN/SEA!

Licenses

This application is under the WTFPL License.

Disclaimer

Lol-Chime isn't endorsed by Riot Games and doesn't reflect the views or opinions of Riot Games or anyone officially involved in producing or managing League of Legends. League of Legends and Riot Games are trademarks or registered trademarks of Riot Games, Inc. League of Legends © Riot Games, Inc.

