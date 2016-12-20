A terminal utility serving the League of Legends community that runs client side and notifies them when their friends are finished with their game. For web app version go here.
chime <IGN>
chime boostedAnimal
#Installation
setx MYPATH "%PATH%;C:\Program Files (x86)\MPlayer for Windows"
mplayer and hit enter a blur of text should roll by, as long as it runs without a command not found, you're good to go!
npm install lol-chime -g
sudo apt-get install mplayer
npm install lol-chime -g
C:\Users\<USERNAME>\.chimerc, as an example my personal user on Windows is
C:\Users\Max
.chimerc not
.chimerc.txt, if you need additional help doing this please look here
cd ~ && wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/max-su/lol-chime/master/.chimerc
Open up your favorite text editor for .chimerc and
Set
APIKEY to your api key.
Set
REGION to your region code (see the following section).
Set
REFRESHRATE to how often you want to refresh (in seconds).
We recommend a refresh rate of 2 to 10 to keep in line with Riot's allotted limit:
10 requests every 10 seconds
500 requests every 10 minutes
Please keep in mind you do not need to put quotation marks around these strings or numbers!
Example:
APIKEY=my_api_key
REGION=NA
REFRESHRATE=5
This application is under the WTFPL License.
Lol-Chime isn't endorsed by Riot Games and doesn't reflect the views or opinions of Riot Games or anyone officially involved in producing or managing League of Legends. League of Legends and Riot Games are trademarks or registered trademarks of Riot Games, Inc. League of Legends © Riot Games, Inc.