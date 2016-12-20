Summary

A terminal utility serving the League of Legends community that runs client side and notifies them when their friends are finished with their game. For web app version go here.

Use

Run in a terminal

chime < IGN >

chime boostedAnimal

Would be a query for the summoner boostedAnimal in whatever region you specify in the config file.

Please keep in mind that Live Game data for 'Bot' cannot be retrieved from Riot’s official API.

#Installation

Are you On Windows?

Please install Node.js & NPM if you haven't already!

We require mplayer to run the audio chime in node. (If you don't install it, that's okay but you might not get the audio chime!)

Open up CMD and run

setx MYPATH "%PATH%;C:\Program Files (x86)\MPlayer for Windows"

In CMD, type in mplayer and hit enter a blur of text should roll by, as long as it runs without a command not found, you're good to go!

and hit enter a blur of text should roll by, as long as it runs without a command not found, you're good to go! Also run

npm install lol-chime -g

Move on over to the config section

Are you On OSX?

Please install Node.js & NPM if you haven't already!

We require mplayer to run the audio chime in node. (If you don't install it, that's okay but you might not get the audio chime!)

Open up terminal and type in mplayer and hit enter a blur of text should roll by, as long as it runs without a command not found, you're good to go!

and hit enter a blur of text should roll by, as long as it runs without a command not found, you're good to go! Open up terminal and run

npm install lol-chime -g

Move on over to the config section

Are you On Linux?

linux master race kek

Please install Node.js & NPM if you haven't already!

We require mplayer to run the audio chime in node. (If you don't install it, that's okay but you might not get the audio chime!)

Open up terminal and run this to install mplayer

sudo apt- get install mplayer

Also run

npm install lol-chime -g

Move on over to the config section

Are You On Windows? (Config)

Open up notepad and save an empty text file(we'll fit it in later) as C:\Users\<USERNAME>\.chimerc , as an example my personal user on Windows is C:\Users\Max

, as an example my personal user on Windows is Sign in on your league of legends account on the Riot Games developer portal and grab an API key if you haven't already!

Open up notepad and copy over the text from .chimerc

Make sure the file name is only .chimerc not .chimerc.txt , if you need additional help doing this please look here

Are You On Linux/OSX? (Config)

Open up terminal and run

cd ~ && wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/max-su/lol-chime/master/.chimerc

Sign in on your league of legends account on the Riot Games developer portal and grab an API key if you haven't already!

What Do We Fill In? (Config for OSX/Windows/Linux)

Open up your favorite text editor for .chimerc and

Set APIKEY to your api key.

Set REGION to your region code (see the following section).

Set REFRESHRATE to how often you want to refresh (in seconds).

We recommend a refresh rate of 2 to 10 to keep in line with Riot's allotted limit:

10 requests every 10 seconds

500 requests every 10 minutes

Please keep in mind you do not need to put quotation marks around these strings or numbers! Example: APIKEY =my_api_key REGION =NA REFRESHRATE = 5

Regions

BR

EUNE

EUW

JP

KR

LAN

LAS

NA

OCE

TR

RU

If we don't have your region please blame rito & their chinese overlords. Sorry CN/SEA!

Licenses

This application is under the WTFPL License.

Disclaimer

Lol-Chime isn't endorsed by Riot Games and doesn't reflect the views or opinions of Riot Games or anyone officially involved in producing or managing League of Legends. League of Legends and Riot Games are trademarks or registered trademarks of Riot Games, Inc. League of Legends © Riot Games, Inc.