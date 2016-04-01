openbase logo
lokka-transport-jwt-auth

by kadirahq
1.3.3

Lokka GraphQL Transport with JWT Support

Downloads/wk

70

GitHub Stars

23

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

lokka-transport-jwt-auth

A transport module for Lokka with JWT authentication. This is an extended version of lokka-transport-http which uses JWT tokens. It also refreshes the token if it gets expired.

Setup

npm i -S lokka lokka-transport-jwt-auth

Usage

import JWTAuthTransport from 'lokka-transport-jwt-auth';

// Write a function to create a new (JWT) token.
// It should return a token or a promise to a token.
// This function will be called again when the token
// is about to expire.
function refresh() {
  const token = 'get-jwt';
  return Promise.resolve(token);
}

// Create a new transport with an http endpoint and the refresh function
// If you need to pass additional options to the underlying HTTPTransport
// use this form: new JWTAuthTransport(endpoint, options, refresh);
const tr = new JWTAuthTransport('http://localhost:8090/path', refresh);

// You can start using the transport, requests will be processed
// as soon as the token is ready (using the refresh function).
tr.send(`{ latestPosts { title } }`).then(console.log);

