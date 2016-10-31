openbase logo
lokka-transport-http

by kadirahq
1.6.1 (see all)

HTTP Transport Layer for Lokka

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

lokka-transport-http

Isomorphic HTTP Transport Layer for Lokka

This is a graphql-express compatible transport layer for Lokka.

Basic Usage

Install the package:

npm i --save lokka-transport-http
npm i --save lokka

This is how to send request to Facebook's SWAPI GraphQL Demo.

import HttpTransport from 'lokka-transport-http';
const transport = new HttpTransport('http://graphql-swapi.parseapp.com/');
transport.send(`
    {
      allFilms {
        films {
          title
        }
      }
    }
`).then(response => {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(response, null, 2));
});

Send Custom Headers

It's possible to send custom headers like this:

const headers = {
    'my-headers': 'some-value'
};
const transport = new HttpTransport('/graphql', {headers});

Authentication

This package does not handle authentication information for you. But it'll let you interact with your app's existing authentication mechanism.

Error Handling

By default it will create and throw a new Error object using the first GraphQL error. Error handling can be customized with the handleErrors option. Check the deafult error handler in lib/index.js for an example.

