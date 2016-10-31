Isomorphic HTTP Transport Layer for Lokka

This is a graphql-express compatible transport layer for Lokka.

Basic Usage

Install the package:

npm i npm i

This is how to send request to Facebook's SWAPI GraphQL Demo.

import HttpTransport from 'lokka-transport-http' ; const transport = new HttpTransport( 'http://graphql-swapi.parseapp.com/' ); transport.send( ` { allFilms { films { title } } } ` ).then( response => { console .log( JSON .stringify(response, null , 2 )); });

Send Custom Headers

It's possible to send custom headers like this:

const headers = { 'my-headers' : 'some-value' }; const transport = new HttpTransport( '/graphql' , {headers});

Authentication

This package does not handle authentication information for you. But it'll let you interact with your app's existing authentication mechanism.

If you already have an authorized cookie, it'll be sent with the HTTP request. (supports CORS)

You can also set a custom Authorization [header]((https://www.npmjs.com/package/basic-auth-header) to implement basic-auth support.

Error Handling