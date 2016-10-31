Isomorphic HTTP Transport Layer for Lokka
This is a graphql-express compatible transport layer for Lokka.
Install the package:
npm i --save lokka-transport-http
npm i --save lokka
This is how to send request to Facebook's SWAPI GraphQL Demo.
import HttpTransport from 'lokka-transport-http';
const transport = new HttpTransport('http://graphql-swapi.parseapp.com/');
transport.send(`
{
allFilms {
films {
title
}
}
}
`).then(response => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response, null, 2));
});
It's possible to send custom headers like this:
const headers = {
'my-headers': 'some-value'
};
const transport = new HttpTransport('/graphql', {headers});
This package does not handle authentication information for you. But it'll let you interact with your app's existing authentication mechanism.
Authorization [header]((https://www.npmjs.com/package/basic-auth-header) to implement basic-auth support.
By default it will create and throw a new
Error object using the first GraphQL error. Error handling can be customized with the
handleErrors option. Check the deafult error handler in
lib/index.js for an example.