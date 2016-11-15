lokka

Simple GraphQL client for JavaScript.

Works on all the JavaScript environments including Browser, NodeJS and React Native.

TOC

Installation

Install lokka and a transport layer:

npm i --save lokka lokka-transport-http

Here we'll be using Lokka's HTTP transport layer which is compatible with express-graphql.

Usage

We can initialize a Lokka client like this:

const Lokka = require ( 'lokka' ).Lokka; const Transport = require ( 'lokka-transport-http' ).Transport; const client = new Lokka({ transport : new Transport( 'http://graphql-swapi.parseapp.com/' ) });

Here we connect lokka to Facebook's SWAPI GraphQL Demo.

Core API

Basic Querying

Then you can invoke a simple query like this: (This query will get titles of all the Star Wars films)

client.query( ` { allFilms { films { title } } } ` ).then( result => { console .log(result.allFilms); });

Using Fragments

You can also create fragments and use inside queries.

Let's define a fragment for the Film type.

const filmInfo = client.createFragment( ` fragment on Film { title, director, releaseDate } ` );

NOTE: Here's you don't need to give a name to the fragment

Let's query all the films using the above fragment:

client.query( ` { allFilms { films { ... ${filmInfo} } } } ` ).then( result => { console .log(result.allFilms.films); });

We can also use fragments inside fragments as well. Lokka will resolve fragments in nested fashion.

Mutations

GraphQL Swapi API, does not have mutations. If we had mutations we could invoke them like this:

client.mutate( `{ newFilm: createMovie( title: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", director: "J.J. Abrams", producers: [ "J.J. Abrams", "Bryan Burk", "Kathleen Kennedy" ], releaseDate: "December 14, 2015" ) { ... ${filmInfo} } }` ).then( response => { console .log(response.newFilm); });

To send mutations with variable, invoke them like this:

const mutationQuery = `($input: SomeVarType!){ newData: createData($input) { ... ${someInfo} } }` ; const vars = { input : 'some data here' , }; client.mutate(mutationQuery, vars).then( resp => { console .log(resp.newFilm); });

Normally, when we are sending a GraphQL mutation we write it like below: mutation someNameForRequest ($ vars : SomeVarType) { newFilm : createMovie(...) { ... } } But with lokka, you don't need to write mutation someNameForRequest part. Lokka will add it for you.

Query Variables

We can use query variables when querying the schema.

const query = ` query sumNow($a: Int, $b: Int) { sum(a: $a, b: $b) } ` ; const vars = { a : 10 , b : 30 }; client.query(query, vars).then( result => { console .log(result.sum); });

Cache API

Lokka has a built in cache. But it won't be used when you are invoking the core API. For that, you need to use following APIs:

This API allows to watch a query. First it will fetch the query and cache it. When the cache updated, it'll notify the change. Here's how to use it.

const query = ` query _($message: String!) { echo(message: $message) } ` ; const vars = { message : 'Hello' }; const client = new Lokka({...}); const watchHandler = ( err, payload ) => { if (err) { console .error(err.message); return ; } console .log(payload.echo); }; const stop = client.watchQuery(query, vars, watchHandler); setTimeout(stop, 1000 * 60 );

Refetch a given query and update the cache:

client.refetchQuery(query, { message : 'Hello Again' });

This will notify all the watch handlers registered with BlogSchema.watchQuery .

Get the item inside the cache for a query.

const payload = client.cache.getItemPayload(query, vars);

Set the item inside the cache. New value will be send to all registered watch handlers.

client.cache.setItemPayload(query, vars, payload);

Payload must to identical to what's receive from the GraphQL.

With this we can remove the query and vars combo from the cache. But this won't notify watch handers.

client.cache.removeItem(query, vars);

Fire an error for all the registered watchHandlers.

client.cache.fireError(query, vars, new Error ( 'some error' ));

Have a look at some sample apps:

Future Development

In this version of lokka, it's just a basic API where you can query against a GraphQL Schema. This API is stable.

We'll have more features in the future versions of lokka.