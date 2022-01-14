chipmunk is a fast logfile viewer that can deal with huge logfiles (>10 GB). It powers a super
fast search and is supposed to be a useful tool for developers who have to analyze logfiles.
The latest release can be downloaded here.
Plugins are now hosted in a separate github project.
We support MacOS, Linux and Windows. (Releases on Windows and MacOS are signed.)
No installation is necessary, just download, unpack and execute.
Move
chipmunk.app to your application folder.
Unpack chipmunk to a folder of your choosing. Use the
chipmunk.exe to start chipmunk.
Unpack chipmunk to a folder of your choosing. Use the
chipmunk executable to start chipmunk.
We have a guide for using chipmunk here