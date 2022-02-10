openbase logo
logux-client

by logux
0.2.10

Logux base components to build web client

Deprecated!
This project was renamed to @logux/client

Readme

Logux Client Cult Of Martians

Logux is a new way to connect client and server. Instead of sending HTTP requests (e.g., AJAX and GraphQL) it synchronizes log of operations between client, server, and other clients.

This repository contains Logux base components to build web client:

  • CrossTabClient and Client to create web client for Logux.
  • IndexedStore to store Logux log in IndexedDB.
  • badge() widget to show Logux synchronization status in UI.
  • status() to write own UI to show Logux synchronization status in UI.
  • attention(), confirm(), favicon() to improve UX in Logux web app.
  • log() to print Logux synchronization status to browser DevTools.

Check demo page for widget UI.

Sponsored by Evil Martians

Install

npm install @logux/core @logux/client nanostores

Usage

See documentation for Logux API.

import { CrossTabClient, badge, badgeEn, log } from '@logux/client'
import { badgeStyles } from '@logux/client/badge/styles'

let userId = document.querySelector('meta[name=user]').content
let token = document.querySelector('meta[name=token]').content

const client = new CrossTabClient({
  subprotocol: '1.0.0',
  server: 'wss://example.com:1337',
  userId,
  token
})

badge(client, { messages: badgeEn, styles: badgeStyles })
log(client)

client.start()

