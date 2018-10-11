logger used in realtime
var Logger = require('logtron');
var statsd = StatsdClient(...)
/* configure your logger
- pass in meta data to describe your service
- pass in your backends of choice
*/
var logger = Logger({
meta: {
team: 'my-team',
project: 'my-project'
},
backends: Logger.defaultBackends({
logFolder: '/var/log/nodejs',
console: true,
kafka: { proxyHost: 'localhost', proxyPort: 9093 },
sentry: { id: '{sentryId}' }
}, {
// pass in a statsd client to turn on an airlock prober
// on the kafka and sentry connection
statsd: statsd
})
});
/* now write your app and use your logger */
var http = require('http');
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
logger.info('got a request', {
uri: req.url
});
res.end('hello world');
});
server.listen(8000, function () {
var addr = server.address();
logger.info('server bound', {
port: addr.port,
address: addr.address
});
});
/* maybe some error handling */
server.on("error", function (err) {
logger.error("unknown server error", err);
});
See docs.mli for type definitions
var logger = Logger(options)
type Backend := {
createStream: (meta: Object) => WritableStream
}
type Entry := {
level: String,
message: String,
meta: Object,
path: String
}
type Logger := {
trace: (message: String, meta: Object, cb? Callback) => void,
debug: (message: String, meta: Object, cb? Callback) => void,
info: (message: String, meta: Object, cb? Callback) => void,
access?: (message: String, meta: Object, cb? Callback) => void,
warn: (message: String, meta: Object, cb? Callback) => void,
error: (message: String, meta: Object, cb? Callback) => void,
fatal: (message: String, meta: Object, cb? Callback) => void,
writeEntry: (Entry, cb?: Callback) => void,
createChild: (path: String, Object<levelName: String>, Object<opts: String>) => Logger
}
type LogtronLogger := EventEmitter & Logger & {
instrument: (server?: HttpServer, opts?: Object) => void,
destroy: ({
createStream: (meta: Object) => WritableStream
}) => void
}
logtron/logger := ((LoggerOpts) => LogtronLogger) & {
defaultBackends: (config: {
logFolder?: String,
kafka?: {
proxyHost: String,
proxyPort: Number
},
console?: Boolean,
sentry?: {
id: String
}
}, clients?: {
statsd: StatsdClient,
kafkaClient?: KafkaClient
}) => {
disk: Backend | null,
kafka: Backend | null,
console: Backend | null,
sentry: Backend | null
}
}
Logger takes a set of meta information for the logger, that
will be used by each backend to customize the log formatting
and a set of backends that you want to be able to write to.
Logger returns a logger object that has some method names
in common with
console.
options.meta.name
options.meta.name is the name of your application, you should
supply a string for this option. Various backends may use
this value to configure themselves.
For example the
Disk backend uses the
name to create a
filename for you.
options.meta.team
options.meta.team is the name of the team that this application
belongs to. Various backends may use this value to configure
themselves.
For example the
Disk backend uses the
team to create a
filename for you.
####
options.meta.hostname
options.meta.hostname is the the hostname of the server this
application is running on. You can use
require('os').hostname() to get the hostname of your process.
Various backends may use this value to configure themselves.
For example the
Sentry backend uses the
hostname as meta
data to send to sentry so you can identify which host caused
the sentry error in their visual error inspector.
options.meta.pid
options.meta.pid is the
pid of your process. You can get the
pid of your process by reading
process.pid. Various
backends may use this value to configure themselves.
For example the
Disk backend or
Console backend may prepend
all log messages or somehow embed the process pid in the log
message. This allows you to tail a log and identify which
process misbehaves.
options.backends
options.backends is how you specify the backends you want to
set for your logger.
backends should be an object of key
value pairs, where the key is the name of the backend and the
value is something matching the
Backend interface.
Out of the box, the
logger comes with four different backend
names it supports,
"disk",
"console",
"kafka"
and
"sentry".
If you want to disable a backend, for example
"console" then
you should just not pass in a console backend to the logger.
A valid
Backend is an object with a
createStream method.
createStream gets passed
options.meta and must return a
WritableStream.
There are a set of functions in
logtron/backends that you
require to make the specifying of backends easier.
require('logtron/backends/disk')
require('logtron/backends/console')
require('logtron/backends/kafka')
require('logtron/backends/sentry')
options.transforms
options.transforms is an optional array of transform functions.
The transform functions get called with
[levelName, message, metaObject] and must return a tuple of
[levelName, message, metaObject].
A
transform is a good place to put transformation logic before
it get's logged to a backend.
Each funciton in the transforms array will get called in order.
A good use-case for the transforms array is pretty printing
certain objects like
HttpRequest or
HttpResponse. Another
good use-case is scrubbing sensitive data
logger
Logger(options) returns a
logger object. The
logger has
a set of logging methods named after the levels for the
logger and a
destroy() method.
Each level method (
info(),
warn(),
error(), etc.) takes
a string and an object of more information. You can also pass
in an optional callback as the third parameter.
The
string message argument to the level method should be
a static string, not a dynamic string. This allows anyone
analyzing the logs to quickly find the callsite in the code
and anyone looking at the callsite in the code to quickly
grep through the logs to find all prints.
The
object information argument should be the dynamic
information that you want to log at the callsite. Things like
an id, an uri, extra information, etc are great things to add
here. You should favor placing dynamic information in the
information object, not in the message string.
Each level method will write to a different set of backends.
See bunyan level descriptions for more / alternative suggestions around how to use levels.
logger.trace(message, information, callback?)
trace() will write your log message to the
["console"] backends.
Note that due to the high volume nature of
trace() it should
not be spamming
"disk".
trace() is meant to be used to write tracing information to
your logger. This is mainly used for high volume performance
debugging.
It's expected you change the
trace level configuration to
basically write nowhere in production and be manually toggled
on to write to local disk / stdout if you really want to
trace a production process.
logger.debug(message, information, callback?)
debug() will write your log message to the
["disk", "console"] backends.
Note that due to the higher volume nature of
debug() it should
not be spamming
"kafka".
debug() is meant to be used to write debugging information.
debugging information is information that is purely about the
code and not about the business logic. You might want to
print a debug if there is a programmer bug instead of an
application / business logic bug.
If your going to add a high volume
debug() callsite that will
get called a lot or get called in a loop consider using
trace() instead.
It's expected that the
debug level is enabled in production
by default.
logger.info(message, information, callback?)
info() will write your log message to the
["disk", "kafka", "console"] backends.
info() is meant to used when you want to print informational
messages that concern application or business logic. These
messages should just record that a "useful thing" has happened.
You should use
warn() or
error() if you want to print that
a "strange thing" or "wrong thing" has happened
If your going to print information that does not concern
business or application logic consider using
debug() instead.
logger.warn(message, information, callback?)
warn() will write your log message to the
["disk", "kafka", "console"] backends.
warn() is meant to be used when you want to print warning
messages that concern application or business logic. These
messages should just record that an "unusual thing" has
happened.
If your in a code path where you cannot recover or continue
cleanly you should consider using
error() instead.
warn()
is generally used for code paths that are correct but not
normal.
logger.error(message, information, callback?)
error() will write your log message to the
["disk", "kafka", "console", "sentry"] backends.
Note that due to importance of error messages it should be
going to
"sentry" so we can track all errors for an
application using sentry.
error() is meant to be used when you want to print error
messages that concern application or business logic. These
messages should just record that a "wrong thing" has happened.
You should use
error() whenever something incorrect or
unhandlable happens.
If your in a code path that is uncommon but still correct
consider using
warn() instead.
logger.fatal(message, information, callback?)
fatal() will write your log message to the
["disk", "kafka", "console", "sentry"] backends.
fatal() is meant to be used to print a fatal error. A fatal
error should happen when something unrecoverable happens, i.e.
it is fatal for the currently running node process.
You should use
fatal() when something becomes corrupt and it
cannot be recovered without a restart or when key part of
infrastructure is fatally missing. You should also use
fatal() when you interact with an unrecoverable error.
If your error is recoverable or you are not going to shutdown
the process you should use
error() instead.
It's expected that shutdown the process once you have verified
that the
fatal() error message has been logged. You can
do either a hard or soft shutdown.
logger.createChild({path: String, levels?, opts?})
The
createChild method returns a Logger that will create entries at a
nested path.
Paths are lower-case and dot.delimited. Child loggers can be nested within other child loggers to construct deeper paths.
Child loggers implement log level methods for every key in
the given levels, or the default levels. The levels must
be given as an object, and the values are not important
for the use of
createChild, but
true will suffice if
there isn't an object laying around with the keys you
need.
Opts specifies options for the child logger. The available
options are to enable strict mode, and to add metadata to
each entry. To enable strict mode pass the
strict key in
the options with a true value. In strict mode the child
logger will ensure that each log level has a corresponding
backend in the parent logger. Otherwise the logger will
replace any missing parent methods with a no-op function.
If you wish to add meta data to each log entry the child
set the
extendMeta key to
true and the
meta to an
object with your meta data. The
metaFilter key takes an
array of objects which will create filters that are run
at log time. This allows you to automatically add the
current value of an object property to the log meta without
having to manual add the values at each log site. The format
of a filter object is:
{'oject': targetObj, 'mappings': {'src': 'dst', 'src2': 'dst2'}}.
Each filter has an object key which is the target the data
will be taken from. The mappings object contains keys which
are the src of the data on the target object as a dot path
and the destination it will be placed in on the meta object.
A log site can still override this destination though. If
you want the child logger to inherit it's parent logger's
meta and
metaFilter, set
mergeParentMeta to
true.
If there are conflicts, the child meta will win.
logger.createChild("requestHandler", {
info: true,
warn: true,
log: true,
trace: true
}, {
extendMeta: true,
// Each time we log this will include the session key
meta: {
sessionKey: 'abc123'
},
// Each time we log this will include if the headers
// have been written to the client yet based on the
// current value of res.headersSent
metaFilter: [
{object: res, mappings: {
'headersSent' : 'headersSent'
}
],
mergeParentMeta: true
})
logger.writeEntry(Entry, callback?)
All of the log level methods internally create an
Entry and use the
writeEntry method to send it into routing. Child loggers use this method
directly to forward arbitrary entries to the root level logger.
type Entry := {
level: String,
message: String,
meta: Object,
path: String
}
var backends = Logger.defaultBackends(options, clients)
type Logger : { ... }
type KafkaClient : Object
type StatsdClient := {
increment: (String) => void
}
logtron := Logger & {
defaultBackends: (config: {
logFolder?: String,
kafka?: {
proxyHost: String,
proxyPort: Number
},
console?: Boolean,
sentry?: {
id: String
}
}, clients?: {
statsd: StatsdClient,
kafkaClient?: KafkaClient,
isKafkaDisabled?: () => Boolean
}) => {
disk: Backend | null,
kafka: Backend | null,
console: Backend | null,
sentry: Backend | null
}
}
Rather then configuring the backends for
logtron yourself
you can use the
defaultBackend function
defaultBackends takes a set of options and returns a hash of
backends that you can pass to a logger like
var logger = Logger({
backends: Logger.defaultBackends(backendConfig)
})
You can also pass
defaultBackends a
clients argument to pass
in a statsd client. The statsd client will then be passed to the backends so that they can be instrumented with statsd.
You can also configure a reusable
kafkaClient on the
clients
object. This must be an instance of
uber-nodesol-write.
options.logFolder
options.logFolder is an optional string, if you want the disk
backend enabled you should set this to a folder on disk where
you want your disk logs written to.
options.kafka
options.kafka is an optional object, if you want the kafka
backend enabled you should set this to an object containing
a
"proxyHost" and
"proxyPort" key.
options.kafka.proxyHost should be a string and is the hostname
of the kafka REST proxy server to write to.
options.kafka.proxyPort should be a port and is the port
of the kafka REST proxy server to write to.
options.console
options.console is an optional boolean, if you want the
console backend enabled you should set this to
true
options.sentry
options.sentry is an optional object, if you want the
sentry backend enabled you should set this to an object
containing an
"id" key.
options.sentry.id is the dsn uri used to talk to sentry.
clients
clients is an optional object, it contains all the concrete
service clients that the backends will use to communicate with
external services.
clients.statsd
If you want you backends instrumented with statsd you should
pass in a
statsd client to
clients.statsd. This ensures
that we enable airlock monitoring on the kafka and sentry
backend
clients.kafkaClient
If you want to re-use a single
kafkaClient in your application
you can pass in an instance of the
uber-nodesol-write module
and the logger will re-use this client isntead of creating
its own kafka client.
clients.isKafkaDisabled
If you want to be able to disable kafka at run time you can
pass an
isKafkaDisabled predicate function.
If this function returns
true then
logtron will stop writing
to kafka.
I want to log errors when I get them in my callbacks
The
logger supports passing in an
Error instance as the
metaObject field.
For example:
fs.readFile(uri, function (err, content) {
if (err) {
logger.error('got file error', err);
}
})
If you want to add extra information you can also make the err one of the keys in the meta object.
For example:
fs.readFile(uri, function (err, content) {
if (err) {
logger.error('got file error', {
error: err,
uri: uri
});
}
})
I want to add my own levels to the logger, how can I tweak the logger to use different levels
By default the logger has the levels as specified above.
However you can pass in your own level definition.
You can set a level to
null to remove it. For example this is
how you would remove the
trace() level.
var logger = Logger({
meta: { ... },
backends: { ... },
levels: {
trace: null
}
})
You can add a level to a logger by adding a new
Level record.
For example this is how you would define an
access level
var logger = Logger({
meta: {},
backends: {},
levels: {
access: {
level: 25,
backends: ['disk', 'console']
}
}
})
logger.access('got request', {
uri: '/some-uri'
});
This adds an
access() method to your logger that will write
to the backend named
"disk" and the backend named
"console".
You can change an existing backend by just redefining it.
For example this is how you mute the trace level
var logger = Logger({
meta: {},
backends: {},
levels: {
trace: {
level: 10,
backends: []
}
}
})
You can add a level that writes to a new backend name and then add a backend with that name
var logger = Logger({
meta: {},
backends: {
custom: CustomBackend()
},
levels: {
custom: {
level: 15,
backends: ["custom"]
}
}
})
logger.custom('hello', { foo: "bar" });
As long as your
CustomBackend() returns an object with a
createStream() method that returns a
WritableStream this
will work like you want it to.
var backend = Console()
logtron/backends/console := () => {
createStream: (meta: Object) => WritableStream
}
Console() can be used to create a backend that writes to the
console.
The
Console backend just writes to stdout.
var backend = Disk(options)
logtron/backends/disk := (options: {
folder: String
}) => {
createStream: (meta: Object) => WritableStream
}
Disk(options) can be used to create a backend that writes to
rotating files on disk.
The
Disk depends on
meta.team and
meta.project to be
defined on the logger and it uses those to create the filename
it will write to.
options.folder
options.folder must be specificied as a string and it
determines which folder the
Disk backend will write to.
var backend = Kafka(options)
logtron/backends/kafka := (options: {
proxyHost: String,
proxyPort: Number,
statsd?: Object,
isDisabled: () => Boolean
}) => {
createStream: (meta: Object) => WritableStream
}
Kafka(options) can be used to create a backend that writes to
a kafka topic.
The
Kafka backend depends on
meta.team and
meta.project
and uses those to define which topic it will write to.
options.proxyHost
Specify the
proxyHost which we should use when connecting to kafka REST proxy
options.proxyPort
Specify the
proxyPort which we should use when connecting to kafka REST proxy
options.statsd
If you pass a
statsd client to the
Kafka backend it will use
the
statsd client to record information about the health
of the
Kafka backend.
options.kafkaClient
If you pass a
kafkaClient to the
Kafka backend it will use
this to write to kafka instead of creating it's own client.
You must ensure this is an instance of the
uber-nodesol-write
module.
options.isDisabled
If you want to be able to disable this backend at run time you can pass in a predicate function.
When this predicate function returns
true the
KafkaBackend
will stop writing to kafka.
var backend = Sentry(options)
logtron/backends/sentry := (options: {
dsn: String,
statsd?: Object
}) => {
createStream: (meta: Object) => WritableStream
}
Sentry(options) can be used to create a backend that will
write to a sentry server.
options.dsn
Specify the
dsn host to be used when connection to sentry.
options.statsd
If you pass a
statsd client to the
Sentry backend it will
use the
statsd client to record information about the
health of the
Sentry backend.
npm install logtron
npm test
There is a
kafka.js that will talk to kafka if it is running
and just gets skipped if its not running.
To run the kafka test you have to run zookeeper & kafka with
npm run start-zk and
npm run start-kafka