openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

logrocket-ngrx

by LogRocket
0.1.1 (see all)

ngrx middleware for LogRocket

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

LogRocket ngrx Middleware

This package augments LogRocket sessions to include actions and state from your @ngrx/store:

Resources

Change Log

May 10, 2018: v0.1.1

  • Fixed a bug with initial state not being recorded correctly.
  • Fixed a bug with feature state resending initial state events.

March 30, 2018: v0.1.0

  • Added TypeScript types and jsdoc-style comments for inline documentation.
  • Added peer dependency on logrocket and @ngrx/store packages.
  • Added this changelog.
  • Changed file location of main entry file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial