LogRocket ngrx Middleware
This package augments LogRocket sessions to include actions and state from your
@ngrx/store:
Resources
Change Log
May 10, 2018: v0.1.1
- Fixed a bug with initial state not being recorded correctly.
- Fixed a bug with feature state resending initial state events.
March 30, 2018: v0.1.0
- Added TypeScript types and jsdoc-style comments for inline documentation.
- Added peer dependency on
logrocket and
@ngrx/store packages.
- Added this changelog.
- Changed file location of main entry file.