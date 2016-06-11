openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
log

logme

by ves
0.4.0 (see all)

Minimalistic logger for Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Important Notice

I'm no longer actively maintaining this project. If you are interested supporting it - ping me on twitter. The only thing that I will ask you is to not change the API drastically. If you are planning on doing that - better start a brand new project.

If you want me to transfer you only the name on npm, I'd be happy to only if the project does not have any downloads on npm lately. In case it's being downloaded, there are people that depend on it and might step up and start maintaining, so I will not transfer it to you, regardless if you want to release a new major version etc.

If you have any other questions, let me know.

Thanks!

Veselin

Logme

Minimalistic logger for Node.js.

screenshot

Features.

  • Error levels
  • Tokens
  • Custom templates
  • Custom everything

How to install it?

$ npm install logme

Neat. Now what?

var logme = require('logme');
logme.critical('The base is under attack');

Whaaaat?

For more complete examples see "examples/".

Tests.

Sure.

$ npm install
$ make test

Contributing to this library.

Anytime.

Theme master?

Send me a pull request with your theme and I will include it.

Inspiration.

License.

MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial