Important Notice

I'm no longer actively maintaining this project. If you are interested supporting it - ping me on twitter. The only thing that I will ask you is to not change the API drastically. If you are planning on doing that - better start a brand new project.

If you want me to transfer you only the name on npm, I'd be happy to only if the project does not have any downloads on npm lately. In case it's being downloaded, there are people that depend on it and might step up and start maintaining, so I will not transfer it to you, regardless if you want to release a new major version etc.

If you have any other questions, let me know.

Thanks!

Veselin

Logme

Minimalistic logger for Node.js.

Error levels

Tokens

Custom templates

Custom everything

How to install it?

npm install logme

Neat. Now what?

var logme = require ( 'logme' ); logme.critical( 'The base is under attack' );

For more complete examples see "examples/".

Sure.

npm install make test

Contributing to this library.

Anytime.

Theme master?

Send me a pull request with your theme and I will include it.

MIT License.