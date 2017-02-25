Link to the Logmatic.io documentation
Client-side JavaScript logging library for Logmatic.io.
You simply have to include the minified script and initialize it with your write API key that can be found on your Logmatic.io platform.
<html>
<head>
<title>Example to send logs to Logmatic.io</title>
<script type="text/javascript" src="<path_to_tracekit>/tracekit/tracekit.js"></script> //OPTIONAL but provides better error handling
<script type="text/javascript" src="<path_to_logmatic>/src/logmatic.min.js"></script>
<script>
// Set your API key
logmatic.init('<your_api_key>');
// OPTIONAL init methods
// add some meta attributes in final JSON
logmatic.setMetas({'userId': '1234'});
// fwd any error using 'error' as JSON attr
logmatic.setSendErrors('error');
// fwd any console log using 'severity' as JSON attr
logmatic.setSendConsoleLogs('severity');
// resolve client IP and copy it @ 'client.IP'
logmatic.setIPTracking('client.IP');
// resolve client UA and copy it @ 'client.user-agent'
logmatic.setUserAgentTracking('client.user-agent');
// resolve URL and copy it @ 'url'
logmatic.setURLTracking('url');
// Default bulking setting - OPTIONAL modifications allowed
logmatic.setBulkOptions({ lingerMs: 500, maxPostCount: 10, maxWaitingCount: -1 })
</script>
...
</head>
...
</html>
npm install --save tracekit@0.3.1 //OPTIONAL TraceKit is optional but it provides better error handling
npm install --save logmatic/logmatic-js#master
// commonjs
var TraceKit = require('tracekit'); //OPTIONAL but provides better error handling
var logmatic = require('logmatic-js');
// ES2015
// import TraceKit from 'tracekit'; //OPTIONAL but provides better error handling
// import logmatic from 'logmatic-js';
// Set your API key
logmatic.init('<your_api_key>');
// ...
// same as before
You can handle errors by calling the
setSendErrors initialization method. By default, logmatic-js catches all the errors from
window.onerror.
However, we advise you to use TraceKit which is automatically recognized by logmatic-js and takes precedence over the former method. TraceKit gives you:
Please read their documentation for more details and options.
To log some events you simply there is simple an unique method called log(,). The message is a piece of text, the context is an object that you want to associate to the message.
...
<script>
...
logmatic.log('Button clicked', { name: 'My button name' });
...
</script>
...
To clearly explain what happens here, in this exact situation where everything is configured as above the API POSTs the following JSON content to Logmatic.io's API.:
{
"severity": "info",
"userId: "1234",
"name": "My button name",
"message": "Button clicked",
"url": "...",
"client": {
"IP" : "109.30.xx.xxx",
"user-agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_9_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/44.0.2403.130 Safari/537.36"
}
}
When
setSendErrors init method is invoked with TraceKit enabled. Errors should be reported has this example below:
{
"severity": "error",
"client": {
"IP": "109.30.xx.xxx",
"user-agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_9_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/47.0.2526.106 Safari/537.36"
},
"message": "This is a fake error!!",
"userId": "1234",
"url": "../logmatic-js/test/test-client.html",
"error": {
"mode": "stack",
"name": "Error",
"message": "This is a fake error!!",
"stack": [
{
"args": [],
"func": "bar",
"line": 32,
"column": 15,
"context": {},
"url": "../logmatic-js/test/test-client.html"
},
{
"args": [],
"func": "foo",
"line": 28,
"column": 9,
"context": {},
"url": "../logmatic-js/test/test-client.html"
},
... And more...
]
}
}
test-client.html page
In
test/, you'll find a test html page called
test-client.html you can use to make some quick test.
We encourage you to have a look at it as you'll be able to shoot a some log events in a few seconds.
Just don't forget to set your own API key.
You must call the init method to configure the logger:
logmatic.init(<your_api_key>);
There are one method for each level to send log events to Logmatic.io:
logmatic.log(<message>,<context>, <severity>);
logmatic.error(<message>,<context>);
logmatic.warn(<message>,<context>);
logmatic.info(<message>,<context>);
logmatic.debug(<message>,<context>);
logmatic.trace(<message>,<context>);
You can also use all the following parameters using the right method:
|Method
|Description
|Example
|setMetas(object)
|add some meta attributes in final JSON
.setMetas({ 'userId': '1234' })
|addMeta(key, value)
|add some meta attributes in final JSON
.addMeta("userEmail", "foo@example.com")
|setSendErrors(exception_attr)
|fwd any error using exception_attr as JSON attr
.setSendErrors('error');
|setSendConsoleLogs(level_attr)
|fwd any console log using level_attr" as JSON attr
.setSendConsoleLogs('level')
|setIPTracking(ip_attr)
|resolve client IP and the "ip_attr" field to the event
.setIPTracking('client.IP')
|setUserAgentTracking(ua_attr)
|resolve client UA and the "ua_attr" field to the event
.setUserAgentTracking('client.user-agent')
|setURLTracking(url_attr)
|resolve URL and the "url_attr" field to the event
.setURLTracking('url')
|setBulkOptions({ lingerMs: duration_in_ms, maxPostCount: count, maxWaitingCount: count })
|Options to configure the bulking behavior. Bulking limits the number of requests emitted.
.setBulkOptions({ lingerMs: 500, maxPostCount: 10, maxWaitingCount: -1 })
|lingerMs: A delay used to give a change to bulk a few line of logs together
|maxPostCount: How many log lines should each post send at most (-1 no limit)
|maxWaitingCount: How many log lines can be queued before dropping some (-1 no limit)
You can override the default URL with the
logmatic.forceEndpoint('https://A_CUSTOM_URL') method. Notice, this method
ignores the
key set via the
logmatic.init('API_KEY') method.