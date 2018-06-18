Plugin for loglevel message prefixing.
npm install loglevel-plugin-prefix
This plugin is under active development and should be considered as an unstable. No guarantees regarding API stability are made. Backward compatibility is guaranteed only by path releases.
reg(loglevel)
This method registers plugin for loglevel. This method must be called at least once before any call to the apply method. Repeated calls to this method are ignored.
loglevel - the root logger, imported from loglevel module
apply(logger, options)
This method applies the plugin to the logger. Before using this method, the
reg method must be called, otherwise a warning will be logged. From the next release, the call apply before reg will throw an error.
logger - any logger of loglevel
options - an optional configuration object
var defaults = {
template: '[%t] %l:',
levelFormatter: function (level) {
return level.toUpperCase();
},
nameFormatter: function (name) {
return name || 'root';
},
timestampFormatter: function (date) {
return date.toTimeString().replace(/.*(\d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}).*/, '$1');
},
format: undefined
};
Plugin formats the prefix using
template option as a printf-like format. The
template is a string containing zero or more placeholder tokens. Each placeholder token is replaced with the value from loglevel messages parameters. Supported placeholders are:
%l - level of message
%n - name of logger
%t - timestamp of message
The
levelFormatter,
nameFormatter and
timestampFormatter is a functions for formatting corresponding values.
Alternatively, you can use
format option. This is a function that receives formatted values (level, name, timestamp) and should returns a prefix string.
If both
format and
template are present in the configuration, the
template parameter is ignored. When both these parameters are missing in the configuration, the inherited behavior is used.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/loglevel/dist/loglevel.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/loglevel-plugin-prefix@^0.8/dist/loglevel-plugin-prefix.min.js"></script>
<script>
var logger = log.noConflict();
var prefixer = prefix.noConflict();
prefixer.reg(logger);
prefixer.apply(logger);
logger.warn('prefixed message');
</script>
Output
[16:53:46] WARN: prefixed message
const chalk = require('chalk');
const log = require('loglevel');
const prefix = require('loglevel-plugin-prefix');
const colors = {
TRACE: chalk.magenta,
DEBUG: chalk.cyan,
INFO: chalk.blue,
WARN: chalk.yellow,
ERROR: chalk.red,
};
prefix.reg(log);
log.enableAll();
prefix.apply(log, {
format(level, name, timestamp) {
return `${chalk.gray(`[${timestamp}]`)} ${colors[level.toUpperCase()](level)} ${chalk.green(`${name}:`)}`;
},
});
prefix.apply(log.getLogger('critical'), {
format(level, name, timestamp) {
return chalk.red.bold(`[${timestamp}] ${level} ${name}:`);
},
});
log.trace('trace');
log.debug('debug');
log.getLogger('critical').info('Something significant happened');
log.log('log');
log.info('info');
log.warn('warn');
log.error('error');
Output
const log = require('loglevel');
const prefix = require('loglevel-plugin-prefix');
prefix.reg(log);
log.enableAll();
prefix.apply(log, {
template: '[%t] %l (%n) static text:',
levelFormatter(level) {
return level.toUpperCase();
},
nameFormatter(name) {
return name || 'global';
},
timestampFormatter(date) {
return date.toISOString();
},
});
log.info('%s prefix', 'template');
const fn = (level, name, timestamp) => `[${timestamp}] ${level} (${name}) static text:`;
prefix.apply(log, { format: fn });
log.info('%s prefix', 'functional');
prefix.apply(log, { template: '[%t] %l (%n) static text:' });
log.info('again %s prefix', 'template');
Output
[2017-05-29T12:53:46.000Z] INFO (global) static text: template prefix
[2017-05-29T12:53:46.000Z] INFO (global) static text: functional prefix
[2017-05-29T12:53:46.000Z] INFO (global) static text: again template prefix
const log = require('loglevel');
const prefix = require('loglevel-plugin-prefix');
prefix.reg(log);
log.enableAll();
log.info('root');
const chicken = log.getLogger('chicken');
chicken.info('chicken');
prefix.apply(chicken, { template: '%l (%n):' });
chicken.info('chicken');
prefix.apply(log);
log.info('root');
const egg = log.getLogger('egg');
egg.info('egg');
const fn = (level, name) => `${level} (${name}):`;
prefix.apply(egg, { format: fn });
egg.info('egg');
prefix.apply(egg, {
levelFormatter(level) {
return level.toLowerCase();
},
});
egg.info('egg');
chicken.info('chicken');
log.info('root');
Output
root
chicken
INFO (chicken): chicken
[16:53:46] INFO: root
[16:53:46] INFO: egg
INFO (egg): egg
info (egg): egg
INFO (chicken): chicken
[16:53:46] INFO: root