loglevel Message prefix plugin

Plugin for loglevel which allows defining prefixes for log messages

Usage

Installation

Clone the sources and install the package (In the source directory) on command line using npm :

npm install

Testing

Run the following NPM script to lint, test and check coverage of the code:

npm run check

AMD

define([ 'loglevel' , 'loglevel-message-prefix' ], function ( log, loglevelMessagePrefix ) { loglevelMessagePrefix(log, { staticPrefixes : [ 'foobar' ] }); log.warn( 'TEST' ); });

Node.js require

var log = require ( 'loglevel' ); var loglevelMessagePrefix = require ( 'loglevel-message-prefix' ); loglevelMessagePrefix(log, { staticPrefixes : [ 'foobar' ] }); log.warn( 'TEST' );

Example

Code:

var log = require ( 'loglevel-message-prefix' )( require ( 'loglevel' ), { prefixes : [ 'level' ], staticPrefixes : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ], separator : '/' }); log.setLevel( 'info' ); log.info( 'Testing' );

Output:

[INFO/foo/bar] : Testing

Configuration

The configuration object is passed as the second argument to the function. Following properties are supported ():

prefixes : An array of predefined dynamic prefixes that are to be used. Defaults to: ['timestamp', 'level'] . Available prefixes are: timestamp: Add locale-specific timestamp level: Add log level prefix

: An array of predefined dynamic prefixes that are to be used. Defaults to: . Available prefixes are: staticPrefixes : An array of strings that should be added after dynamic prefixes (E.g. 'foo'). Defaults to none.

: An array of strings that should be added after dynamic prefixes (E.g. 'foo'). Defaults to none. prefixFormat : A string template to format the prefix ( %p is replaced with the prefix). Defaults to [%p]:

: A string template to format the prefix ( is replaced with the prefix). Defaults to separator : String used to separate prefixes. Defaults to single whitespace ( ).

: String used to separate prefixes. Defaults to single whitespace ( ). options : Options for dynamic prefixes. Available options are: timestamp: An object of properties for date formatting. Available properties are: locale, timezone and hour12. Defaults to {hour12: false}

: Options for dynamic prefixes. Available options are:

The properties are defined the schema file.

License and copyright

Copyright (c) 2015-2017 University Of Helsinki (The National Library Of Finland)

This project's source code is licensed under the terms of MIT License.