Plugin for loglevel which allows defining prefixes for log messages
Clone the sources and install the package (In the source directory) on command line using
npm:
npm install
Run the following NPM script to lint, test and check coverage of the code:
npm run check
define(['loglevel', 'loglevel-message-prefix'], function(log, loglevelMessagePrefix) {
loglevelMessagePrefix(log, {
staticPrefixes: ['foobar']
});
log.warn('TEST');
});
var log = require('loglevel');
var loglevelMessagePrefix = require('loglevel-message-prefix');
loglevelMessagePrefix(log, {
staticPrefixes: ['foobar']
});
log.warn('TEST');
Code:
var log = require('loglevel-message-prefix')(require('loglevel'), {
prefixes: ['level'],
staticPrefixes: ['foo', 'bar'],
separator: '/'
});
log.setLevel('info');
log.info('Testing');
Output:
[INFO/foo/bar]: Testing
The configuration object is passed as the second argument to the function. Following properties are supported ():
['timestamp', 'level']. Available prefixes are:
%p is replaced with the prefix). Defaults to
[%p]:
).
{hour12: false}
The properties are defined the schema file.
Copyright (c) 2015-2017 University Of Helsinki (The National Library Of Finland)
This project's source code is licensed under the terms of MIT License.