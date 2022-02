Loglevel Debug Plugin

Plugin for JS logger loglevel which allows enable/disable debug output dynamically and draws inspiration from TJ Hollowaychuk's debug.

Features

Ability to change logging levels of specific modules.

Ability to turn on/off debug output for specific modules in development.

Production logging would be all modules with warn, info, error levels,

Installation

npm install loglevel- debug

bower install loglevel- debug

Usage

This plugin is deigned to be used standalone.

var log = require ( 'loglevel-debug' )( 'http' ) , http = require ( 'http' ) , name = 'My App' ; log( 'booting %s' , name); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { log(req.method + ' ' + req.url); res.end( 'hello

' ); }).listen( 3000 , function ( ) { log.info( 'listening' ); }); require ( './worker' );

Example worker.js:

var log = require ( 'loglevel-debug' )( 'worker' ); setInterval( function ( ) { log( 'doing some work' ); }, 1000 );

Use DEBUG environment variable to control debug output.

$ DEBUG=http,worker:* node example/app [DEBUG] http booting %s [DEBUG] worker:a doing lots of uninteresting work [DEBUG] worker:b doing some work [INFO] http listening [DEBUG] worker:a doing lots of uninteresting work [DEBUG] worker:a doing lots of uninteresting work [DEBUG] worker:b doing some work [DEBUG] worker:a doing lots of uninteresting work [DEBUG] worker:a doing lots of uninteresting work

Logging Methods

loglevel methods are all supported.

# creates a logger for Module1. var log = require ( 'loglevel-debug' )( 'Module1' ); log( 'this is a debug message' ); log.debug( 'this is a debug message' ); log.info( 'this is a info message' ); log.warn( 'this is a warring message' ); log.error( 'this is a errror message' ); log.trace( 'this is a trace message' );

you can dynamic change specific logger's logging level.

log .setLevel ( log .levels .INFO )

Browser support

This plugin works on browser as well. To enable debug output, you can use its enable public api,

loglevelDebug .enable ( 'worker:*' );

As a loglevel plugin