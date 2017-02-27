openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lcl

loglevel-colored-level-prefix

by Kent C. Dodds
1.0.0 (see all)

loglevel plugin that adds colored level prefix (node only)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

381K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

loglevel-colored-level-prefix

loglevel plugin that adds colored level prefix (node only)

Build Status Code Coverage Dependencies version downloads MIT License

All Contributors PRs Welcome Donate Code of Conduct Roadmap Examples

Watch on GitHub Star on GitHub Tweet

The problem

loglevel is great, and I find that I often want the log output to be formatted the same way every time. Also I don't really like some of the implementation of loglevel (specifically the fact that it uses some browser APIs for some things.

This solution

This exposes a function to get a logger (singleton) with colored prefixes for the level. Note that this only works in Node because it uses chalk.

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's dependencies:

npm install --save loglevel-colored-level-prefix

Usage

const getLogger = require('loglevel-colored-level-prefix')
const options = {prefix: 'your-prefix', level: 'trace'}
const logger = getLogger(options)
logger.trace('WOW! What the stack trace!?')
// Trace: your-prefix [TRACE]: WOW! What the stack trace!?
//     at Logger.trace (<full-path>/node_modules/loglevel-colored-level-prefix/dist/index.js:54:24)
//     at ... etc
logger.debug('sup debug?')
// your-prefix [DEBUG]: sup debug?
logger.info('Hey info')
// your-prefix [INFO]: Hey info
logger.warn('Hi warn')
// your-prefix [WARN]: Hi warn
logger.error('Hello error')
// your-prefix [ERROR]: Hello error

Let's look at what that actually looks like...

options

prefix

?String - Whatever you want your prefix to be. Normally this is the tool that you're logging for. The getLogger function will return the same instance of the logger based on the given prefix.

level

?String - What you want the initial level to be set to. This defaults to: process.env.LOG_LEVEL || 'warn'. Possible options are (in order of verbosity): trace, debug, info, warn, error.

returns

An instance of a loglevel logger. Learn more about that API from the loglevel docs.

Inspiration

I wrote this because I wanted to use the plugin I created for prettier-eslint in prettier-eslint-cli. And I'll probably use it in other projects/tools as well.

Other Solutions

I'm unaware of other plugins for loglevel that do what this one does. But there are many logging solutions out there...

Contributors

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):


Kent C. Dodds
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial