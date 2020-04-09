logkitty

Display pretty Android and iOS logs without Android Studio or Console.app, with intuitive Command Line Interface.

Installation

yarn global add logkitty

Or if you prefer having it locally:

yarn add -D logkitty yarn logkitty -- help

Usage

logkitty <platform> < command > [options]

Command line help

You can inspect available platforms, command and options for a given platform by adding -h at the end, for example:

logkitty -h logkitty android -h logkitty android tag -h

Commands

platform: android : tag <tags...> - Show logs with matching tags. app <appId> - Show logs from application with given identifier. match <regexes...> - Show logs matching given patterns (all regexes have flags g and m ). custom <patterns...> - Use custom patters supported by Logcat. all - Show all logs.

: platform: ios : tag <tags...> - Show logs with matching tags (where tag is usually a name of the app). match <regexes...> - Show logs matching given patterns (all regexes have flags g and m ). all - Show all logs.

:

Options

common: -h, --help - Display help -v, --version - Display version

platform android : tag , app , match and all commands support additional priority filtering options (sorted by priority): -U, -u - Unknown priority (lowest) -v, -v - Verbose priority -D, -d - Debug priority (default) -I, -i - Info priority -W, -w - Warn priority -E, -e - Error priority -F, -f - Fatal priority -S, -s - Silent priority (highest) For example logkitty android all -W will display all logs with priority warn , error and fatal .

platform ios : tag , match and all commands support additional level filtering options: -D, -d - Debug level -I, -i - Info level -E, -e - Error level



Examples

Show all logs with tag ReactNativeJS (and default priority - debug and above):

logkitty android tag ReactNativeJS logkitty ios tag ReactNativeJS

Show all logs with priority info and above from application with identifier com.example.myApplication :

logkitty android app com.example.myApplication -i

Show all logs matching /CodePush/gm regex:

logkitty android match CodePush logkitty ios match CodePush

Show all logs with priority error or fatal for Android and _error level for iOS:

logkitty android all -e logkitty ios all -e

Show logs using custom patterns - silence all logs and display only the onces with tag my-tag and priority debug and above:

logkitty android custom *:S my-tag:D

Node API

If your building a tool and want to use Node API, head over to Node API documentation.