openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
log

logkitty

by Paweł Trysła
0.7.1 (see all)

Display pretty Android and iOS logs without Android Studio or Console.app, with intuitive Command Line Interface.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

636K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logkitty

Version

PRs Welcome MIT License Chat Code of Conduct

Display pretty Android and iOS logs without Android Studio or Console.app, with intuitive Command Line Interface.

Demo

Installation

yarn global add logkitty

Or if you prefer having it locally:

yarn add -D logkitty
yarn logkitty --help

Usage

logkitty <platform> <command> [options]

Command line help

You can inspect available platforms, command and options for a given platform by adding -h at the end, for example:

logkitty -h # prints available platforms and global options
logkitty android -h # prints commands and options for android
logkitty android tag -h # prints tag command syntax and options for android

Commands

  • platform: android:
    • tag <tags...> - Show logs with matching tags.
    • app <appId> - Show logs from application with given identifier.
    • match <regexes...> - Show logs matching given patterns (all regexes have flags g and m).
    • custom <patterns...> - Use custom patters supported by Logcat.
    • all - Show all logs.
  • platform: ios:
    • tag <tags...> - Show logs with matching tags (where tag is usually a name of the app).
    • match <regexes...> - Show logs matching given patterns (all regexes have flags g and m).
    • all - Show all logs.

Options

  • common:

    • -h, --help - Display help
    • -v, --version - Display version

  • platform android:

    tag, app, match and all commands support additional priority filtering options (sorted by priority):

    • -U, -u - Unknown priority (lowest)
    • -v, -v - Verbose priority
    • -D, -d - Debug priority (default)
    • -I, -i - Info priority
    • -W, -w - Warn priority
    • -E, -e - Error priority
    • -F, -f - Fatal priority
    • -S, -s - Silent priority (highest)

    For example logkitty android all -W will display all logs with priority warn, error and fatal.

  • platform ios:

    tag, match and all commands support additional level filtering options:

    • -D, -d - Debug level
    • -I, -i - Info level
    • -E, -e - Error level

Examples

Show all logs with tag ReactNativeJS (and default priority - debug and above):

logkitty android tag ReactNativeJS
logkitty ios tag ReactNativeJS

Show all logs with priority info and above from application with identifier com.example.myApplication:

logkitty android app com.example.myApplication -i

Show all logs matching /CodePush/gm regex:

logkitty android match CodePush
logkitty ios match CodePush

Show all logs with priority error or fatal for Android and _error level for iOS:

logkitty android all -e
logkitty ios all -e

Show logs using custom patterns - silence all logs and display only the onces with tag my-tag and priority debug and above:

logkitty android custom *:S my-tag:D

Node API

If your building a tool and want to use Node API, head over to Node API documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial