Display pretty Android and iOS logs without Android Studio or Console.app, with intuitive Command Line Interface.
yarn global add logkitty
Or if you prefer having it locally:
yarn add -D logkitty
yarn logkitty --help
logkitty <platform> <command> [options]
You can inspect available platforms, command and options for a given platform by adding
-h at the end, for example:
logkitty -h # prints available platforms and global options
logkitty android -h # prints commands and options for android
logkitty android tag -h # prints tag command syntax and options for android
android:
tag <tags...> - Show logs with matching tags.
app <appId> - Show logs from application with given identifier.
match <regexes...> - Show logs matching given patterns (all regexes have flags
g and
m).
custom <patterns...> - Use custom patters supported by Logcat.
all - Show all logs.
ios:
tag <tags...> - Show logs with matching tags (where tag is usually a name of the app).
match <regexes...> - Show logs matching given patterns (all regexes have flags
g and
m).
all - Show all logs.
common:
-h, --help - Display help
-v, --version - Display version
platform
android:
tag,
app,
match and
all commands support additional priority filtering options (sorted by priority):
-U, -u - Unknown priority (lowest)
-v, -v - Verbose priority
-D, -d - Debug priority (default)
-I, -i - Info priority
-W, -w - Warn priority
-E, -e - Error priority
-F, -f - Fatal priority
-S, -s - Silent priority (highest)
For example
logkitty android all -W will display all logs with priority warn, error and fatal.
platform
ios:
tag,
match and
all commands support additional level filtering options:
-D, -d - Debug level
-I, -i - Info level
-E, -e - Error level
Show all logs with tag
ReactNativeJS (and default priority - debug and above):
logkitty android tag ReactNativeJS
logkitty ios tag ReactNativeJS
Show all logs with priority info and above from application with identifier
com.example.myApplication:
logkitty android app com.example.myApplication -i
Show all logs matching
/CodePush/gm regex:
logkitty android match CodePush
logkitty ios match CodePush
Show all logs with priority error or fatal for Android and _error level for iOS:
logkitty android all -e
logkitty ios all -e
Show logs using custom patterns - silence all logs and display only the onces with tag
my-tag and priority debug and above:
logkitty android custom *:S my-tag:D
If your building a tool and want to use Node API, head over to Node API documentation.