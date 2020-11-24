Login with Twitter. OAuth without the nonsense.

Features

This module is designed to be the lightest possible wrapper on Twitter OAuth.

All this in < 100 lines of code.

Install

npm install login - with -twitter

Usage

Set up two routes on your web sever. We'll call them /twitter and /twitter/callback , but they can be named anything.

Initialization

Initialize this module with the consumer key and secret for your Twitter App you created with an Twitter Developer account.

const LoginWithTwitter = require ( 'login-with-twitter' ) const tw = new LoginWithTwitter({ consumerKey : '<your consumer key>' , consumerSecret : '<your consumer secret>' , callbackUrl : 'https://example.com/twitter/callback' })

Login

Call login from your /twitter route, saving the OAuth tokenSecret to use later. In this example, we use the request session (using, for example, express-session).

app.get( '/twitter' , (req, res) => { tw.login( ( err, tokenSecret, url ) => { if (err) { } req.session.tokenSecret = tokenSecret res.redirect(url) }) })

Callback

Then, call callback from your /twitter/callback route. The request will include oauth_token and oauth_verifier in the URL, accessible with req.query . Pass those into callback , along with the OAuth tokenSecret you saved in the login callback above, and a callback that handles a user object that this module will return.

app.get( '/twitter/callback' , (req, res) => { tw.callback({ oauth_token : req.query.oauth_token, oauth_verifier : req.query.oauth_verifier }, req.session.tokenSecret, (err, user) => { if (err) { } delete req.session.tokenSecret req.session.user = user res.redirect( '/' ) }); });

Logout

If you want to implement logout, simply delete the user object stored in the session.

For more information, check out the implementation in index.js.

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.