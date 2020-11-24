This module is designed to be the lightest possible wrapper on Twitter OAuth.
All this in < 100 lines of code.
npm install login-with-twitter
Set up two routes on your web sever. We'll call them
/twitter/callback, but they can be named anything.
Initialize this module with the consumer key and secret for your Twitter App you created with an Twitter Developer account.
const LoginWithTwitter = require('login-with-twitter')
const tw = new LoginWithTwitter({
consumerKey: '<your consumer key>',
consumerSecret: '<your consumer secret>',
callbackUrl: 'https://example.com/twitter/callback'
})
Call
login from your
tokenSecret to use later. In this example, we use the request session (using, for example, express-session).
app.get('/twitter', (req, res) => {
tw.login((err, tokenSecret, url) => {
if (err) {
// Handle the error your way
}
// Save the OAuth token secret for use in your /twitter/callback route
req.session.tokenSecret = tokenSecret
// Redirect to the /twitter/callback route, with the OAuth responses as query params
res.redirect(url)
})
})
Then, call
callback from your
/twitter/callback route. The request will include
oauth_token and
oauth_verifier in the URL, accessible with
req.query. Pass those into
callback, along with the OAuth
tokenSecret you saved in the
login callback above, and a callback that handles a
user object that this module will return.
app.get('/twitter/callback', (req, res) => {
tw.callback({
oauth_token: req.query.oauth_token,
oauth_verifier: req.query.oauth_verifier
}, req.session.tokenSecret, (err, user) => {
if (err) {
// Handle the error your way
}
// Delete the tokenSecret securely
delete req.session.tokenSecret
// The user object contains 4 key/value pairs, which
// you should store and use as you need, e.g. with your
// own calls to Twitter's API, or a Twitter API module
// like `twitter` or `twit`.
// user = {
// userId,
// userName,
// userToken,
// userTokenSecret
// }
req.session.user = user
// Redirect to whatever route that can handle your new Twitter login user details!
res.redirect('/')
});
});
If you want to implement logout, simply delete the
user object stored in the session.
For more information, check out the implementation in index.js.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.