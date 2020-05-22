Stateless authentication microservice for "login-with" functionality, supporting:
You can deploy with
now or
Docker (for mandatory and optional env variables see below).
$ now lipp/login-with
$ docker run lipp/login-with
This microservice must run in a subdomain of yours, e.g.
login.yourdomain.com.
<a href='https://login.yourdomain.com/twitter?success=ON_SUCCESS_URL&failure=ON_FAILURE_URL'>
Login with Twitter
</a>
On successful login two cookies will be created:
jwt - A "JSON Web Token" (JWT) containing profile information and the respective access tokens (Twitter/etc). http-only!
profile - A JSON string which containing non-sensitive information (accessible from browser JS):
username - string / mandatory, the account specific user alias (e.g. Twitter name)
photo - string / optional, the account specific user image link
name - string / optional, the "real" name
The cookies will be available for your toplevel domain and all subdomains. In addition, the cookie's
secure flag is set, which means
that your other websites/webservices must run over
https.
The configuration is done by means of environment variables.
LW_SESSION_SECRET - The session secret used by the microservice
LW_JWT_SECRET - The secret to sign the JSON Web Token (JWT)
LW_SUBDOMAIN - The subdomain this microservice runs, e.g.
login.yourdomain.com.
All other subdomains (e.g.
api.yourdomain.com) and the top-level (e.g.
yourdomain.com)
LW_COOKIE_MAXAGE - The max age of the store cookie, defaults to 10 days
LW_PROFILE_COOKIENAME - The profile's cookie name, defaults to
profile
LW_JWT_COOKIENAME - The JSON Web Token's (JWT) cookie name, defaults to
jwt
LW_DYNAMIC_SCOPE - When set allows you to customize the scopes used in an authentication request, defaults to off
LW_COOKIE_DOMAIN - The explicit cookie domain, e.g.
.foo.com. If not specified this will derive from
LW_SUBDOMAIN, e.g. if
LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.foo.com then the cookie domain "defaults" to
.foo.com. This is ok unless you have multi level subdomain for (
LW_SUBDOMAIN=dev.login.foo.com).
In this case you must explicitly set
LW_COOKIE_DOMAIN=.foo.com as
.login.foo.com would be the auto guessed value.
You need to create your own GitHub OAuth application. If
LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.yourdomain.com your Authorization callback URL
must be:
https://login.yourdomain.com/github/callback
LW_GITHUB_CLIENTID - Your GitHub Client ID
LW_GITHUB_CLIENTSECRET - Your GitHub Client Secret
You need to create your own Google OAuth application. If
LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.yourdomain.com your Authorization callback URL
must be:
https://login.yourdomain.com/google/callback
LW_GOOGLE_CLIENTID - Your Google Client ID
LW_GOOGLE_CLIENTSECRET - Your Google Client Secret
You need to create your own Facebook login application. If
LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.yourdomain.com your allowed redirects
must be:
https://login.yourdomain.com/facebook/callback
LW_FACEBOOK_APPID - Your Facebook App ID
LW_FACEBOOK_APPSECRET - Your Facebook App Secret
You need to create your own LinkedIn OAuth2 application. If
LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.yourdomain.com your Authorization callback URL
must be:
https://login.yourdomain.com/linkedin/callback
LW_LINKEDIN_CLIENTID - Your LinkedIn Client ID
LW_LINKEDIN_CLIENTSECRET - Your LinkedIn Client Secret
You need to create your own Reddit OAuth application. If
LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.yourdomain.com your Authorization callback URL
must be:
https://login.yourdomain.com/reddit/callback
LW_REDDIT_CLIENTID - Your Reddit Client ID
LW_REDDIT_CLIENTSECRET - Your Reddit Client Secret
You need to create your own Twitter OAuth application. If
LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.yourdomain.com your Authorization callback URL
must be:
https://login.yourdomain.com/twitter/callback
LW_TWITTER_CONSUMERKEY - Your Twitter Consumer Key
LW_TWITTER_CONSUMERSECRET - Your Twitter Consumer Secret
You need to create your own Mixer OAuth Client. If
LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.yourdomain.com your Authorization callback URL
must be:
https://login.yourdomain.com/mixer/callback
LW_MIXER_CLIENTID - Your Mixer Client ID
LW_MIXER_CLIENTSECRET - Your Mixer Client Secret
LW_MIXER_SCOPE - Specify which scopes the authorization request with Mixer should have. Check Mixer's documentation for scopes.
You need to create your own Instagram OAuth application. If
LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.yourdomain.com your Authorization callback URL
must be:
https://login.yourdomain.com/instagram/callback
LW_INSTAGRAM_CLIENTID - Your Instagram Client ID
LW_INSTAGRAM_CLIENTSECRET - Your Instagram Client Secret
You need to create your own Spotify OAuth application. If
LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.yourdomain.com is your Authorization callback URL
must be:
https://login.yourdomain.com/spotify/callback
LW_SPOTIFY_CLIENTID - Your Spotify Client ID
LW_SPOTIFY_CLIENTSECRET - Your Spotify Client Secret
You need to create your own Strava OAuth application. If
LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.yourdomain.com your Authorization callback URL
must be:
https://login.yourdomain.com/strava/callback
LW_STRAVA_CLIENTID - Your Strava Client ID
LW_STRAVA_CLIENTSECRET - Your Strava Client Secret
You need to be Apple Developer:
LW_APPLE_TEAMID - Team ID at your membership page
LW_APPLE_KEYID - register new key. Add "Sign in with Apple" capability, download key. it downloads only once
LW_APPLE_KEYLOCATION - path to key file relative to your server
LW_APPLE_SERVICEID - register Services ID
LW_APPLE_CALLBACK - enable "Sign in with Apple" capability in service you created, configure your callback url (should be like: https://yourwebsite.com/apple/callback)
/twitter - login with Twitter account (if configured through env variables)
/facebook - login with Facebook account (if configured through env variables)
/github - login with GitHub account (if configured through env variables)
/google - login with Google account (if configured through env variables)
/reddit - login with Reddit account (if configured through env variables)
/mixer - login with Mixer account (if configured through env variables)
/linkedin - login with LinkedIn account (if configured through env variables)
/instagram - login with Instagram account (if configured through env variables)
/spotify - login with Spotify account (if configured through env variables)
/strava - login with Strava account (if configured through env variables)
/apple - login with AppleID (if configured through env variables)
/logout - logout and clears the respective cookies
All endpoints expect the query parameters:
success A url to redirect to in case of successful login (use
encodeURIComponent for proper escaping)
failure A url to redirect to in case of failed login (use
encodeURIComponent for proper escaping)
Don't forget to
encodeURIComponent on them.
Say you deployed your
login-with container with:
auth.your-domain.com
Then you can test everything by just "visiting" your login strategy with the browser, e.g.
https://auth.your-domain.com/twitter.
In case of success, you will be finally redirected and see the contents of your profile as JSON.
In case of error, the error will be shown as JSON.
Visit login-with.com. The source code is here.
Note: You need a custom domain to run this microservice with now. Chrome (and maybe other browsers) explicitly prevent usage of wildcard cookies on .now.sh, which are required for this microservice to work.
now lipp/login-with \
-e NODE_ENV=production \
-e LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.yourdomain.com \
-e LW_SESSION_SECRET=@lw-session-secret \
-e LW_JWT_SECRET=@lw-token-secret \
-e LW_REDDIT_CLIENTID=@lw-reddit-clientid \
-e LW_REDDIT_CLIENTSECRET=@lw-reddit-clientsecret \
-e LW_GITHUB_CLIENTID=@lw-github-clientid \
-e LW_GITHUB_CLIENTSECRET=@lw-github-clientsecret \
-e LW_TWITTER_CONSUMERKEY=@lw-twitter-consumerkey \
-e LW_TWITTER_CONSUMERSECRET=@lw-twitter-consumersecret \
-e LW_INSTAGRAM_CLIENTID=@lw-instagram-clientid \
-e LW_INSTAGRAM_CLIENTSECRET=@lw-instagram-clientsecret \
--alias login.yourdomain.com
docker run lipp/login-with -p 80:3000 \
-e NODE_ENV=production \
-e LW_SUBDOMAIN=login.yourdomain.com \
-e LW_SESSION_SECRET=@lw-session-secret \
-e LW_JWT_SECRET=@lw-token-secret \
-e LW_REDDIT_CLIENTID=@lw-reddit-clientid \
-e LW_REDDIT_CLIENTSECRET=@lw-reddit-clientsecret \
-e LW_GITHUB_CLIENTID=@lw-github-clientid \
-e LW_GITHUB_CLIENTSECRET=@lw-github-clientsecret \
-e LW_TWITTER_CONSUMERKEY=@lw-twitter-consumerkey \
-e LW_TWITTER_CONSUMERSECRET=@lw-twitter-consumersecret \
-e LW_INSTAGRAM_CLIENTID=@lw-instagram-clientid \
-e LW_INSTAGRAM_CLIENTSECRET=@lw-instagram-clientsecret \