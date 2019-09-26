Colorful stdstream dead-simple logger for node.js.
log,
info,
success).
warn,
error).
warn,
info words will be colored). Uses lightweight colorette.
Install with
npm install loggy.
Example:
const logger = require('loggy');
// "05:48:30 - log: Hello, loggy" to stdout.
// "info" word is cyan.
logger.info('Hello', 'loggy');
// "05:48:30 - warn: Deprecated" to stderr.
// "warn" word is yellow.
logger.warn('Deprecated');
// Logs "05:48:30 - error: Oops" to stderr.
// "error" word is red.
// Emits system notifications with title "Error" and message "Oops”.
logger.error('Oops');
// Exit with proper code.
process.on('exit', () => {
process.exit(logger.errorHappened ? 1 : 0);
});
// Disable colors.
logger.colors = false;
// Disable system notifications.
logger.notifications = false;
// Enable notifications for more methods
logger.notifications = ['error', 'warn', 'success'];
// Prepend the notifications title
logger.notificationsTitle = 'My App';
// Dump stacks of Error objects in errors or warnings
logger.dumpStacks = true; // or color of your choice
Environment variables:
LOGGY_STACKS: default value for
dumpStacks. Pass
1 to see the stacks.
FORCE_NO_COLOR: disables color output in
chalk. Does not affect
logger.colors.
Methods:
logger.error(...args) - logs messages in red to stderr, creates notification.
logger.warn(...args) - logs messages in yellow to stdout.
logger.log(...args) - logs messages in cyan to stdout.
logger.info,
logger.success - logs messages in green to stdout.
logger.format(level) - function that does color and date formatting.
Params:
logger.colors - mapping of log levels to colors.
Can be object, like
{error: 'red', log: 'cyan'} or
false (disables colors).
logger.errorHappened -
false, changes to
true if any error was logged.
logger.notifications - As Boolean, enables or disables notifications for errors, or
as Array, list types to trigger notifications, like
['error', 'warn', 'success'].
logger.notificationsTitle - String, optional, prepends title in notifications.
MIT (c) 2016 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com)