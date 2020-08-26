Adapted from purescript-logging
fp-ts and TypeScript compatibility
logging-ts version
|required
fp-ts version
|required TypeScript version
|0.3.0
|2.0.0+
|3.5+
|0.2.0
|1.7.0+
|2.8.0+
From
purescript-logging's README
A logger receives records and potentially performs some effects. You can create a logger from any function
(a: A) => HKT<M, void>for any
Aand
M.
Unlike most other logging libraries,
logging-tshas no separate concepts "loggers" and "handlers". Instead, loggers can be composed into larger loggers using the
Semigroupinstance. Loggers can also be transformed using
contramap(for transforming records) and
filter(for filtering records). An example use case might be the following:
import * as C from 'fp-ts/lib/Console'
import * as D from 'fp-ts/lib/Date'
import { chain, IO } from 'fp-ts/lib/IO'
import { pipe } from 'fp-ts/lib/pipeable'
import * as L from '../src/IO'
type Level = 'Debug' | 'Info' | 'Warning' | 'Error'
interface Entry {
message: string
time: Date
level: Level
}
function showEntry(entry: Entry): string {
return `[${entry.level}] ${entry.time.toLocaleString()} ${entry.message}`
}
function getLoggerEntry(prefix: string): L.LoggerIO<Entry> {
return entry => C.log(`${prefix}: ${showEntry(entry)}`)
}
const debugLogger = L.filter(getLoggerEntry('debug.log'), e => e.level === 'Debug')
const productionLogger = L.filter(getLoggerEntry('production.log'), e => e.level !== 'Debug')
const logger = L.getMonoid<Entry>().concat(debugLogger, productionLogger)
const info = (message: string) => (time: Date): IO<void> => logger({ message, time, level: 'Info' })
const debug = (message: string) => (time: Date): IO<void> => logger({ message, time, level: 'Debug' })
const program = pipe(
D.create,
chain(info('boot')),
chain(() => D.create),
chain(debug('Hello!'))
)
program()
/*
production.log: [Info] 10/4/2019, 12:44:48 PM boot
debug.log: [Debug] 10/4/2019, 12:44:48 PM Hello!
*/