Lightweight informative modern console logging.
yarn add logging
// or const createLogger = require('logging');
import createLogger from 'logging';
const logger = createLogger('FeatureName');
logger.info('Interesting');
// -> [ Feature ] Interesting
logger.warn('Hmmm...', { details });
// -> [ WARNING Feature ] Hmmm... { details object }
logger.error('Not good.', 'Not good at all.', { err }, { context }, { etc });
// -> [ ERROR Feature ] Not good. Not good at all. { err } { context } ...
// uses the debug module, use DEBUG=* or DEBUG=FeatureName to see these items.
logger.debug('Interesting');
// -> [ Feature ] Interesting