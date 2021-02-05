openbase logo
logging

by Dylan Greene
3.3.0 (see all)

Lightweight informative modern console logging.

Overview

Readme

Readme

Logging Build Status

Lightweight informative modern console logging.

logging

Install

yarn add logging

Features

  • Simple.
  • Log levels.
  • Nice coloring.

Usage

// or const createLogger = require('logging');  
import createLogger from 'logging';

const logger = createLogger('FeatureName');

logger.info('Interesting');
// -> [ Feature ] Interesting

logger.warn('Hmmm...', { details });
// -> [ WARNING Feature ] Hmmm... { details object }

logger.error('Not good.', 'Not good at all.', { err }, { context }, { etc });
// -> [ ERROR Feature ] Not good. Not good at all. { err } { context } ...

// uses the debug module, use DEBUG=* or DEBUG=FeatureName to see these items.
logger.debug('Interesting');
// -> [ Feature ] Interesting

Alternatives

pino🌲 super fast, all natural json logger
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8Easy to Use
8Performant
6Great Documentation
winstonA logger for just about everything.
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
43
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
13Performant
log4jsA port of log4js to node.js
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
winston-daily-rotate-fileA transport for winston which logs to a rotating file each day.
GitHub Stars
671
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
olo
olologA better console.log for the log-driven debugging junkies
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
express-pino-logger🌲 an express middleware to log with pino
GitHub Stars
176
Weekly Downloads
94K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 17 Alternatives

Tutorials

Logging in Python – Real Python
realpython.com3 years agoLogging in Python – Real PythonLearn why and how to get started with Python’s powerful logging module to meet the needs of beginners and enterprise teams alike.
Python Logging: An In-Depth Tutorial
www.toptal.com4 years agoPython Logging: An In-Depth TutorialThe Python logging module comes with the standard library and provides basic logging features. By setting it up correctly, a log message can bring a lot of useful information about when and where the log is fired as well as the log context such as the running process/thread.