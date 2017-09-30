A mutable object-based log format designed for chaining & objectMode streams.
const { format } = require('logform');
const alignedWithColorsAndTime = format.combine(
format.colorize(),
format.timestamp(),
format.align(),
format.printf(info => `${info.timestamp} ${info.level}: ${info.message}`)
);
info Objects
The
info parameter provided to a given format represents a single log
message. The object itself is mutable. Every
info must have at least the
level and
message properties:
const info = {
level: 'info', // Level of the logging message
message: 'Hey! Log something?' // Descriptive message being logged.
}
Properties besides level and message are considered as "
meta". i.e.:
const { level, message, ...meta } = info;
Several of the formats in
logform itself add additional properties:
|Property
|Format added by
|Description
splat
splat()
|String interpolation splat for
%d %s-style messages.
timestamp
timestamp()
|timestamp the message was received.
label
label()
|Custom label associated with each message.
ms
ms()
|Number of milliseconds since the previous log message.
As a consumer you may add whatever properties you wish – internal state is
maintained by
Symbol properties:
Symbol.for('level') (READ-ONLY): equal to
level property.
Is treated as immutable by all code.
Symbol.for('message'): complete string message set by "finalizing formats":
json
logstash
printf
prettyPrint
simple
Symbol.for('splat'): additional string interpolation arguments. Used
exclusively by
splat() format.
These Symbols are stored in another package:
triple-beam so that all
consumers of
logform can have the same Symbol reference. i.e.:
const { LEVEL, MESSAGE, SPLAT } = require('triple-beam');
console.log(LEVEL === Symbol.for('level'));
// true
console.log(MESSAGE === Symbol.for('message'));
// true
console.log(SPLAT === Symbol.for('splat'));
// true
Formats are prototypal objects (i.e. class instances) that define a single method:
transform(info, opts) and return the mutated
info
info: an object representing the log message.
opts: setting specific to the current instance of the format.
They are expected to return one of two things:
info Object representing the modified
info argument. Object references need not be preserved if immutability is preferred. All current built-in formats consider
info mutable, but [immutablejs] is being considered for future releases.
info argument should be ignored by the caller. (See: Filtering
info Objects) below.
logform.format is designed to be as simple as possible. To define a new format simple pass it a
transform(info, opts) function to get a new
Format.
The named
Format returned can be used to create as many copies of the given
Format as desired:
const { format } = require('logform');
const volume = format((info, opts) => {
if (opts.yell) {
info.message = info.message.toUpperCase();
} else if (opts.whisper) {
info.message = info.message.toLowerCase();
}
return info;
});
// `volume` is now a function that returns instances of the format.
const scream = volume({ yell: true });
console.dir(scream.transform({
level: 'info',
message: `sorry for making you YELL in your head!`
}, scream.options));
// {
// level: 'info'
// message: 'SORRY FOR MAKING YOU YELL IN YOUR HEAD!'
// }
// `volume` can be used multiple times to create different formats.
const whisper = volume({ whisper: true });
console.dir(whisper.transform({
level: 'info',
message: `WHY ARE THEY MAKING US YELL SO MUCH!`
}), whisper.options);
// {
// level: 'info'
// message: 'why are they making us yell so much!'
// }
Any number of formats may be combined into a single format using
format.combine. Since
format.combine takes no
opts, as a convenience it returns pre-created instance of the combined format.
const { format } = require('logform');
const { combine, timestamp, label } = format;
const labelTimestamp = combine(
label({ label: 'right meow!' }),
timestamp()
);
const info = labelTimestamp.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'What time is the testing at?'
});
console.dir(info);
// { level: 'info',
// message: 'What time is the testing at?',
// label: 'right meow!',
// timestamp: '2017-09-30T03:57:26.875Z' }
If you wish to filter out a given
info Object completely then simply return a falsey value.
const ignorePrivate = format((info, opts) => {
if (info.private) { return false; }
return info;
});
console.dir(ignorePrivate.transform({
level: 'error',
message: 'Public error to share'
}));
// { level: 'error', message: 'Public error to share' }
console.dir(ignorePrivate.transform({
level: 'error',
private: true,
message: 'This is super secret - hide it.'
}));
// false
Use of
format.combine will respect any falsey values return and stop evaluation of later formats in the series. For example:
const { format } = require('logform');
const { combine, timestamp, label } = format;
const willNeverThrow = format.combine(
format(info => { return false })(), // Ignores everything
format(info => { throw new Error('Never reached') })()
);
console.dir(willNeverThrow.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'wow such testing'
}))
The
align format adds a
\t delimiter before the message to align it in the same place.
const { format } = require('logform');
const alignFormat = format.align();
const info = alignFormat.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'my message'
});
console.log(info);
// { level: 'info', message: '\tmy message' }
This was previously exposed as
{ align: true } in
winston < 3.0.0.
The
cli format is a combination of the
colorize and the
padLevels formats. It turns a log
info object into the same format previously available in
winston.cli() in
winston < 3.0.0.
const { format } = require('logform');
const LEVEL = Symbol.for('level');
const cliFormat = format.cli({ colors: { info: 'blue' }});
const info = cliFormat.transform({
[LEVEL]: 'info',
level: 'info',
message: 'my message'
}, { all: true });
console.log(info);
// { level: '\u001b[34minfo\u001b[39m',
// message: '\u001b[34m my message\u001b[39m',
// [Symbol(level)]: 'info',
// [Symbol(message)]:
// '\u001b[34minfo\u001b[39m:\u001b[34m my message\u001b[39m' }
The
colorize format adds different colors depending on the log level to the message and/or level.
It accepts the following options:
true the color will be applied to the
level.
true the color will be applied to the
message and
level.
true the color will be applied to the
message.
{ info: 'blue', error: 'red' }
const { format } = require('logform');
const LEVEL = Symbol.for('level');
const colorizeFormat = format.colorize({ colors: { info: 'blue' }});
const info = colorizeFormat.transform({
[LEVEL]: 'info',
level: 'info',
message: 'my message'
}, { all: true });
console.log(info);
// { level: '\u001b[34minfo\u001b[39m',
// message: '\u001b[34mmy message\u001b[39m',
// [Symbol(level)]: 'info' }
This was previously exposed as
{ colorize: true } to transports in
winston < 3.0.0.
The
combine Format allows to combine multiple formats:
const { format } = require('logform');
const { combine, timestamp, json } = format;
const jsonWithTimestamp = combine(
timestamp(),
json()
);
const info = jsonWithTimestamp.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'my message'
});
console.log(info);
// { level: 'info',
// message: 'my message',
// timestamp: '2018-10-02T15:03:14.230Z',
// [Symbol(message)]:
// '{"level":"info","message":"my message","timestamp":"2018-10-02T15:03:14.230Z"}' }
The
errors format allows you to pass in an instance of a JavaScript
Error
directly to the logger. It allows you to specify whether not to include the
stack-trace.
const { format } = require('logform');
const { errors } = format;
const errorsFormat = errors({ stack: true })
const info = errorsFormat.transform(new Error('Oh no!'));
console.log(info);
// Error: Oh no!
// at repl:1:13
// at ContextifyScript.Script.runInThisContext (vm.js:50:33)
// at REPLServer.defaultEval (repl.js:240:29)
// at bound (domain.js:301:14)
// at REPLServer.runBound [as eval] (domain.js:314:12)
// at REPLServer.onLine (repl.js:468:10)
// at emitOne (events.js:121:20)
// at REPLServer.emit (events.js:211:7)
// at REPLServer.Interface._onLine (readline.js:282:10)
// at REPLServer.Interface._line (readline.js:631:8)
It will also handle
{ message } properties as
Error instances:
const { format } = require('logform');
const { errors } = format;
const errorsFormat = errors({ stack: true })
const info = errorsFormat.transform({
message: new Error('Oh no!')
});
console.log(info);
// Error: Oh no!
// at repl:1:13
// at ContextifyScript.Script.runInThisContext (vm.js:50:33)
// at REPLServer.defaultEval (repl.js:240:29)
// at bound (domain.js:301:14)
// at REPLServer.runBound [as eval] (domain.js:314:12)
// at REPLServer.onLine (repl.js:468:10)
// at emitOne (events.js:121:20)
// at REPLServer.emit (events.js:211:7)
// at REPLServer.Interface._onLine (readline.js:282:10)
// at REPLServer.Interface._line (readline.js:631:8)
The
json format uses
safe-stable-stringify to finalize the message.
It accepts the following options:
info is stringified.
const { format } = require('logform');
const jsonFormat = format.json();
const info = jsonFormat.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'my message',
});
console.log(info);
// { level: 'info',
// message: 'my message',
// [Symbol(message)]: '{"level":"info","message":"my message"}' }
This was previously exposed as
{ json: true } to transports in
winston < 3.0.0.
The
label format adds the specified
label before the message or adds it to the
info object.
It accepts the following options:
true the
label will be added to
info.message. If set to
false the
label will be added as
info.label.
const { format } = require('logform');
const labelFormat = format.label();
const info = labelFormat.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'my message'
}, { label: 'my label', message: true });
console.log(info);
// { level: 'info', message: '[my label] my message' }
This was previously exposed as
{ label: 'my label' } to transports in
winston < 3.0.0.
The
logstash Format turns a log
info object into pure JSON with the appropriate logstash options.
const { format } = require('logform');
const { logstash, combine, timestamp } = format;
const logstashFormat = combine(
timestamp(),
logstash()
);
const info = logstashFormat.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'my message'
});
console.log(info);
// { level: 'info',
// [Symbol(message)]:
// '{"@message":"my message","@timestamp":"2018-10-02T11:04:52.915Z","@fields":{"level":"info"}}' }
This was previously exposed as
{ logstash: true } to transports in
winston < 3.0.0.
The
metadata format adds a metadata object to collect extraneous data, similar to the metadata object in winston 2.x.
It accepts the following options:
metadata.
const { format } = require('logform');
const metadataFormat = format.metadata();
const info = metadataFormat.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'my message',
meta: 42
});
console.log(info);
// { level: 'info', message: 'my message', metadata: { meta: 42 } }
The
padLevels format pads levels to be the same length.
const { format } = require('logform');
const LEVEL = Symbol.for('level');
const padLevelsFormat = format.padLevels();
const info = padLevelsFormat.transform({
[LEVEL]: 'info',
message: 'my message'
});
console.log(info);
// { message: ' my message', [Symbol(level)]: 'info' }
This was previously exposed as
{ padLevels: true } to transports in
winston < 3.0.0.
The
prettyPrint format finalizes the message using
util.inspect.
It accepts the following options:
number that specifies the maximum depth of the
info object being stringified by
util.inspect. Defaults to
2.
true. Defaults to
false.
The
prettyPrint format should not be used in production because it may impact performance negatively and block the event loop.
NOTE: the
LEVEL,
MESSAGE, and
SPLATsymbols are stripped from the output message by design.
This was previously exposed as
{ prettyPrint: true } to transports in
winston < 3.0.0.
const { format } = require('logform');
const prettyPrintFormat = format.prettyPrint();
const info = prettyPrintFormat.transform({
[LEVEL]: 'info',
level: 'info',
message: 'my message'
});
console.log(info);
// { level: 'info',
// message: 'my message',
// [Symbol(level)]: 'info',
// [Symbol(message)]: '{ level: \'info\', message: \'my message\' }' }
The
printf format allows to create a custom logging format:
const { format } = require('logform');
const myFormat = format.printf((info) => {
return `${info.level} ${info.message}`;
})
const info = myFormat.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'my message'
});
console.log(info);
// { level: 'info',
// message: 'my message',
// [Symbol(message)]: 'info my message' }
The
simple format finalizes the
info object using the format:
level: message stringifiedRest.
const { format } = require('logform');
const MESSAGE = Symbol.for('message');
const simpleFormat = format.simple();
const info = simpleFormat.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'my message',
number: 123
});
console.log(info[MESSAGE]);
// info: my message {number:123}
The
splat format transforms the message by using
util.format to complete any
info.message provided it has string interpolation tokens.
const { format } = require('logform');
const splatFormat = format.splat();
const info = splatFormat.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'my message %s',
splat: ['test']
});
console.log(info);
// { level: 'info', message: 'my message test', splat: [ 'test' ] }
Any additional splat parameters beyond those needed for the
% tokens
(aka "metas") are assumed to be objects. Their enumerable properties are
merged into the
info.
const { format } = require('logform');
const splatFormat = format.splat();
const info = splatFormat.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'my message %s',
splat: ['test', { thisIsMeta: true }]
});
console.log(info);
// { level: 'info',
// message: 'my message test',
// thisIsMeta: true,
// splat: [ 'test' ] }
This was previously exposed implicitly in
winston < 3.0.0.
The
timestamp format adds a timestamp to the info.
It accepts the following options:
new Date().toISOString() will be used.
info object.
const { format } = require('logform');
const timestampFormat = format.timestamp();
const info = timestampFormat.transform({
level: 'info',
message: 'my message'
});
console.log(info);
// { level: 'info',
// message: 'my message',
// timestamp: '2018-10-02T11:47:02.682Z' }
It was previously available in
winston < 3.0.0 as
{ timestamp: true } and
{ timestamp: function:String }.
The
uncolorize format strips colors from
info objects.
It accepts the following options:
info.level if set to
false.
info.message if set to
false.
info[MESSAGE] if set to
false.
This was previously exposed as
{ stripColors: true } to transports in
winston < 3.0.0.
Tests are written with
mocha,
assume, and
nyc. They can be run with
npm:
npm test