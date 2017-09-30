logform

A mutable object-based log format designed for chaining & objectMode streams.

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const alignedWithColorsAndTime = format.combine( format.colorize(), format.timestamp(), format.align(), format.printf( info => ` ${info.timestamp} ${info.level} : ${info.message} ` ) );

info Objects

The info parameter provided to a given format represents a single log message. The object itself is mutable. Every info must have at least the level and message properties:

const info = { level : 'info' , message : 'Hey! Log something?' }

Properties besides level and message are considered as " meta ". i.e.:

const { level, message, ...meta } = info;

Several of the formats in logform itself add additional properties:

Property Format added by Description splat splat() String interpolation splat for %d %s -style messages. timestamp timestamp() timestamp the message was received. label label() Custom label associated with each message. ms ms() Number of milliseconds since the previous log message.

As a consumer you may add whatever properties you wish – internal state is maintained by Symbol properties:

Symbol.for('level') (READ-ONLY) : equal to level property. Is treated as immutable by all code.

: equal to property. Symbol.for('message'): complete string message set by "finalizing formats": json logstash printf prettyPrint simple

complete string message set by "finalizing formats": Symbol.for('splat') : additional string interpolation arguments. Used exclusively by splat() format.

These Symbols are stored in another package: triple-beam so that all consumers of logform can have the same Symbol reference. i.e.:

const { LEVEL, MESSAGE, SPLAT } = require ( 'triple-beam' ); console .log(LEVEL === Symbol .for( 'level' )); console .log(MESSAGE === Symbol .for( 'message' )); console .log(SPLAT === Symbol .for( 'splat' ));

Understanding formats

Formats are prototypal objects (i.e. class instances) that define a single method: transform(info, opts) and return the mutated info

info : an object representing the log message.

: an object representing the log message. opts : setting specific to the current instance of the format.

They are expected to return one of two things:

An info Object representing the modified info argument. Object references need not be preserved if immutability is preferred. All current built-in formats consider info mutable, but [immutablejs] is being considered for future releases.

representing the modified argument. Object references need not be preserved if immutability is preferred. All current built-in formats consider mutable, but [immutablejs] is being considered for future releases. A falsey value indicating that the info argument should be ignored by the caller. (See: Filtering info Objects) below.

logform.format is designed to be as simple as possible. To define a new format simple pass it a transform(info, opts) function to get a new Format .

The named Format returned can be used to create as many copies of the given Format as desired:

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const volume = format( ( info, opts ) => { if (opts.yell) { info.message = info.message.toUpperCase(); } else if (opts.whisper) { info.message = info.message.toLowerCase(); } return info; }); const scream = volume({ yell : true }); console .dir(scream.transform({ level : 'info' , message : `sorry for making you YELL in your head!` }, scream.options)); const whisper = volume({ whisper : true }); console .dir(whisper.transform({ level : 'info' , message : `WHY ARE THEY MAKING US YELL SO MUCH!` }), whisper.options);

Combining formats

Any number of formats may be combined into a single format using format.combine . Since format.combine takes no opts , as a convenience it returns pre-created instance of the combined format.

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const { combine, timestamp, label } = format; const labelTimestamp = combine( label({ label : 'right meow!' }), timestamp() ); const info = labelTimestamp.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'What time is the testing at?' }); console .dir(info);

Filtering info Objects

If you wish to filter out a given info Object completely then simply return a falsey value.

const ignorePrivate = format( ( info, opts ) => { if (info.private) { return false ; } return info; }); console .dir(ignorePrivate.transform({ level : 'error' , message : 'Public error to share' })); console .dir(ignorePrivate.transform({ level : 'error' , private : true , message : 'This is super secret - hide it.' }));

Use of format.combine will respect any falsey values return and stop evaluation of later formats in the series. For example:

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const { combine, timestamp, label } = format; const willNeverThrow = format.combine( format( info => { return false })(), format( info => { throw new Error ( 'Never reached' ) })() ); console .dir(willNeverThrow.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'wow such testing' }))

Formats

Align

The align format adds a \t delimiter before the message to align it in the same place.

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const alignFormat = format.align(); const info = alignFormat.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'my message' }); console .log(info);

This was previously exposed as { align: true } in winston < 3.0.0 .

CLI

The cli format is a combination of the colorize and the padLevels formats. It turns a log info object into the same format previously available in winston.cli() in winston < 3.0.0 .

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const LEVEL = Symbol .for( 'level' ); const cliFormat = format.cli({ colors : { info : 'blue' }}); const info = cliFormat.transform({ [LEVEL]: 'info' , level : 'info' , message : 'my message' }, { all : true }); console .log(info);

Colorize

The colorize format adds different colors depending on the log level to the message and/or level. It accepts the following options:

level : If set to true the color will be applied to the level .

: If set to the color will be applied to the . all : If set to true the color will be applied to the message and level .

: If set to the color will be applied to the and . message : If set to true the color will be applied to the message .

: If set to the color will be applied to the . colors: An object containing the colors for the log levels. For example: { info: 'blue', error: 'red' }

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const LEVEL = Symbol .for( 'level' ); const colorizeFormat = format.colorize({ colors : { info : 'blue' }}); const info = colorizeFormat.transform({ [LEVEL]: 'info' , level : 'info' , message : 'my message' }, { all : true }); console .log(info);

This was previously exposed as { colorize: true } to transports in winston < 3.0.0 .

Combine

The combine Format allows to combine multiple formats:

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const { combine, timestamp, json } = format; const jsonWithTimestamp = combine( timestamp(), json() ); const info = jsonWithTimestamp.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'my message' }); console .log(info);

Errors

The errors format allows you to pass in an instance of a JavaScript Error directly to the logger. It allows you to specify whether not to include the stack-trace.

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const { errors } = format; const errorsFormat = errors({ stack : true }) const info = errorsFormat.transform( new Error ( 'Oh no!' )); console .log(info);

It will also handle { message } properties as Error instances:

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const { errors } = format; const errorsFormat = errors({ stack : true }) const info = errorsFormat.transform({ message : new Error ( 'Oh no!' ) }); console .log(info);

JSON

The json format uses safe-stable-stringify to finalize the message. It accepts the following options:

replacer : A function that influences how the info is stringified.

: A function that influences how the is stringified. space: The number of white space used to format the json.

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const jsonFormat = format.json(); const info = jsonFormat.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'my message' , }); console .log(info);

This was previously exposed as { json: true } to transports in winston < 3.0.0 .

Label

The label format adds the specified label before the message or adds it to the info object. It accepts the following options:

label : A label to be added before the message.

: A label to be added before the message. message: If set to true the label will be added to info.message . If set to false the label will be added as info.label .

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const labelFormat = format.label(); const info = labelFormat.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'my message' }, { label : 'my label' , message : true }); console .log(info);

This was previously exposed as { label: 'my label' } to transports in winston < 3.0.0 .

Logstash

The logstash Format turns a log info object into pure JSON with the appropriate logstash options.

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const { logstash, combine, timestamp } = format; const logstashFormat = combine( timestamp(), logstash() ); const info = logstashFormat.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'my message' }); console .log(info);

This was previously exposed as { logstash: true } to transports in winston < 3.0.0 .

Metadata

The metadata format adds a metadata object to collect extraneous data, similar to the metadata object in winston 2.x. It accepts the following options:

key : The name of the key used for the metadata object. Defaults to metadata .

: The name of the key used for the metadata object. Defaults to . fillExcept : An array of keys that should not be added to the metadata object.

: An array of keys that should not be added to the metadata object. fillWith: An array of keys that will be added to the metadata object.

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const metadataFormat = format.metadata(); const info = metadataFormat.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'my message' , meta : 42 }); console .log(info);

PadLevels

The padLevels format pads levels to be the same length.

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const LEVEL = Symbol .for( 'level' ); const padLevelsFormat = format.padLevels(); const info = padLevelsFormat.transform({ [LEVEL]: 'info' , message : 'my message' }); console .log(info);

This was previously exposed as { padLevels: true } to transports in winston < 3.0.0 .

PrettyPrint

The prettyPrint format finalizes the message using util.inspect . It accepts the following options:

depth : A number that specifies the maximum depth of the info object being stringified by util.inspect . Defaults to 2 .

: A that specifies the maximum depth of the object being stringified by . Defaults to . colorize: Colorizes the message if set to true . Defaults to false .

The prettyPrint format should not be used in production because it may impact performance negatively and block the event loop.

NOTE: the LEVEL , MESSAGE , and SPLAT symbols are stripped from the output message by design.

This was previously exposed as { prettyPrint: true } to transports in winston < 3.0.0 .

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const prettyPrintFormat = format.prettyPrint(); const info = prettyPrintFormat.transform({ [LEVEL]: 'info' , level : 'info' , message : 'my message' }); console .log(info);

Printf

The printf format allows to create a custom logging format:

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const myFormat = format.printf( ( info ) => { return ` ${info.level} ${info.message} ` ; }) const info = myFormat.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'my message' }); console .log(info);

Simple

The simple format finalizes the info object using the format: level: message stringifiedRest .

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const MESSAGE = Symbol .for( 'message' ); const simpleFormat = format.simple(); const info = simpleFormat.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'my message' , number : 123 }); console .log(info[MESSAGE]);

Splat

The splat format transforms the message by using util.format to complete any info.message provided it has string interpolation tokens.

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const splatFormat = format.splat(); const info = splatFormat.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'my message %s' , splat : [ 'test' ] }); console .log(info);

Any additional splat parameters beyond those needed for the % tokens (aka "metas") are assumed to be objects. Their enumerable properties are merged into the info .

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const splatFormat = format.splat(); const info = splatFormat.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'my message %s' , splat : [ 'test' , { thisIsMeta : true }] }); console .log(info);

This was previously exposed implicitly in winston < 3.0.0 .

The timestamp format adds a timestamp to the info. It accepts the following options:

format : Either the format as a string accepted by the fecha module or a function that returns a formatted date. If no format is provided new Date().toISOString() will be used.

: Either the format as a string accepted by the fecha module or a function that returns a formatted date. If no format is provided will be used. alias: The name of an alias for the timestamp property, that will be added to the info object.

const { format } = require ( 'logform' ); const timestampFormat = format.timestamp(); const info = timestampFormat.transform({ level : 'info' , message : 'my message' }); console .log(info);

It was previously available in winston < 3.0.0 as { timestamp: true } and { timestamp: function:String } .

Uncolorize

The uncolorize format strips colors from info objects. It accepts the following options:

level : Disables the uncolorize format for info.level if set to false .

: Disables the uncolorize format for if set to . message : Disables the uncolorize format for info.message if set to false .

: Disables the uncolorize format for if set to . raw: Disables the uncolorize format for info[MESSAGE] if set to false .

This was previously exposed as { stripColors: true } to transports in winston < 3.0.0 .

Tests

Tests are written with mocha , assume , and nyc . They can be run with npm :

npm test

LICENSE: MIT