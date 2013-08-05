"logfmt" is the name for a key value logging convention we've adopted at Heroku.

This library is for both converting lines in logfmt format to objects and for logging objects to a stream in logfmt format.

It provides a logfmt parser, logfmt stringifier, a logging facility, and both streaming and non-streaming body parsers for express and restify.

You should use this library if you're trying to write structured logs or if you're consuming them (especially if you're writing a logplex drain).

install

npm install logfmt

use

The logfmt module is a singleton that works directly from require.

var logfmt = require ( 'logfmt' ); logfmt.stringify({ foo : 'bar' }); logfmt.parse( 'foo=bar' );

It is also a constructor function, so you can use new logfmt to create a new logfmt that you can configure differently.

var logfmt2 = new logfmt; logfmt2.stringify = JSON .stringify logfmt2.log({ foo : 'bar' }) logfmt.log({ foo : 'bar' })

command line

logfmt

accepts lines on STDIN and converts them to json

> echo "foo=bar a=14 baz=\"hello kitty\" cool%story=bro f %^asdf" | logfmt { "foo" : "bar" , "a" : 14, "baz" : "hello kitty" , "cool%story" : "bro" , "f" : true , "%^asdf" : true }

logfmt -r (reverse)

accepts JSON on STDIN and converts them to logfmt

> echo '{ "foo" : "bar" , "a" : 14 , "baz" : "hello kitty" , \ "cool%story" : "bro" , "f" : true , "%^asdf" : true }' | logfmt -r foo=bar a=14 baz="hello kitty " cool%story=bro f=true %^asdf=true

round trips for free!

> echo "foo=bar a=14 baz=\"hello kitty\" cool%story=bro f %^asdf" | logfmt | logfmt -r | logfmt { "foo" : "bar" , "a" : 14, "baz" : "hello kitty" , "cool%story" : "bro" , "f" : true , "%^asdf" : true }

API

stringifying

Serialize an object to logfmt format

Serializes a single object.

logfmt.stringify({ foo : "bar" , a : 14 , baz : 'hello kitty' })

parsing

Parse a line in logfmt format

logfmt.parse( "foo=bar a=14 baz=\"hello kitty\" cool%story=bro f %^asdf code=H12" )

The only conversions are from the strings true and false to their proper boolean counterparts.

We cannot arbitrarily convert numbers because that will drop precision for numbers that require more than 32 bits to represent them.

Streaming

Put this in your pipe and smoke it.

Creates a streaming parser that will automatically split and parse incoming lines and emit javascript objects.

Stream in from STDIN

process.stdin.pipe(logfmt.streamParser())

Or pipe from an HTTP request

req.pipe(logfmt.streamParser())

Pipe objects into the stream and it will write logfmt. You can customize the delimiter via the options object, which defaults to

(newlines).

var parseJSON = function ( line ) { if (!line) return ; this .queue( JSON .parse(line.trim())) } process.stdin .pipe(split()) .pipe(through(parseJSON)) .pipe(logfmt.streamStringify()) .pipe(process.stdout)

Example

Example command line of parsing logfmt and echoing objects to STDOUT:

var logfmt = require ( 'logfmt' ); var through = require ( 'through' ); process.stdin .pipe(logfmt.streamParser()) .pipe(through( function ( object ) { console .log(object); }))

Example HTTP request parsing logfmt and echoing objects to STDOUT:

var http = require ( 'http' ); var logfmt = require ( 'logfmt' ); var through = require ( 'through' ); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { req.pipe(logfmt.streamParser()) .pipe(through( function ( object ) { console .log(object); })) res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'OK' ); }).listen( 3000 );

express/restify parsing middleware

app.use(logfmt.bodyParserStream()); app.use(logfmt.bodyParser());

Valid Options:

contentType : defaults to application/logplex-1

If you use the logfmt.bodyParserStream() for a body parser, you will have a req.body that is a readable stream.

Pipes FTW:

var app = require ( 'express' )(); var http = require ( 'http' ); var through = require ( 'through' ); var logfmt = require ( 'logfmt' ); app.use(logfmt.bodyParserStream()); app.post( '/logs' , function ( req, res ) { if (!req.body) return res.send( 'OK' ); req.body.pipe(through( function ( line ) { console .dir(line); })) res.send( 'OK' ); }) http.createServer(app).listen( 3000 );

Or you can just use the readable event:

var app = require ( 'express' )(); var http = require ( 'http' ); var logfmt = require ( 'logfmt' ); app.use(logfmt.bodyParserStream()); app.post( '/logs' , function ( req, res ) { req.body.on( 'readable' , function ( ) { var parsedLine = req.body.read(); if (parsedLine) console .log(parsedLine); else res.send( 'OK' ); }) }) http.createServer(app).listen( 3000 );

Valid Options:

contentType : defaults to application/logplex-1

If you use the logfmt.bodyParser() for a body parser, you will have a req.body that is an array of objects.

var logfmt = require ( 'logfmt' ); app.use(logfmt.bodyParser()); app.post( '/logs' , function ( req, res ) { console .log( 'BODY: ' + JSON .stringify(req.body)); req.body.forEach( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); res.send( 'OK' ); }) http.createServer(app).listen( 3000 );

test it:

curl -X POST --header 'Content-Type: application/logplex-1' -d "foo=bar a=14 baz=\"hello kitty\" cool%story=bro f %^asdf" http://localhost:3000/logs

logging

Log an object to logfmt.stream (defaults to STDOUT)

Uses the logfmt.stringify function to write the result to logfmt.stream

logfmt.log({ foo : "bar" , a : 14 , baz : 'hello kitty' })

Defaults to logging to process.stdout

logfmt.log({ "foo" : "bar" , "a" : 14 , baz : 'hello kitty' })

customizing logging location

logfmt.log() Accepts as 2nd argument anything that responds to write(string)

var logfmt = require ( 'logfmt' ); logfmt.log({ "foo" : "bar" , "a" : 14 , baz : 'hello kitty' }, process.stderr)

Overwrite the default global location by setting logfmt.stream

var logfmt = require ( 'logfmt' ); logfmt.stream = process.stderr logfmt.log({ "foo" : "bar" , "a" : 14 , baz : 'hello kitty' })

You can have multiple, isolated logfmts by using new .

var logfmt = require ( 'logfmt' ); var errorLogger = new logfmt; errorLogger.stream = process.stderr logfmt.log({ hello : 'stdout' }); errorLogger.log({ hello : 'stderr' });

Returns a new logfmt with object's data included in every log call.

var logfmt = require ( 'logfmt' ).namespace({ app : 'logfmt' }); logfmt.log({ "foo" : "bar" , "a" : 14 , baz : 'hello kitty' }) logfmt.log({}) logfmt.log({ hello : 'world' })

Log how long something takes. Returns a new logfmt with elapsed milliseconds included in every log call.

label : optional name for the milliseconds key. defaults to: elapsed=<milliseconds>ms

var timer = logfmt.time(); timer.log();

String label changes the key to <string>=<milliseconds>ms

var timer = logfmt.time( 'time' ); timer.log(); timer.log();

If you'd like to include data, just chain a call to namespace.

var timer = logfmt.time( 'time' ).namespace({ foo : 'bar' }); timer.log(); timer.log();

Accepts a Javascript Error object and converts it to logfmt format.

It will print up to logfmt.maxErrorLines lines.

var logfmt = require ( 'logfmt' ); logfmt.error( new Error ( 'test error' ));

express/restify logging middleware

app.use(logfmt.requestLogger());

If no formatter is supplied it will default to logfmt.requestLogger.commonFormatter which is based on having similar fields to the Apache Common Log format.

Valid Options:

immediate : log before call to next() (ie: before the request finishes)

: log before call to (ie: before the request finishes) elapsed : renames the elapsed key to a key of your choice when in non-immediate mode

Defaults to immediate: true and elapsed: 'elapsed'

app.use(logfmt.requestLogger({ immediate : true }, function ( req, res ) { return { method : req.method } }));

app.use(logfmt.requestLogger({ elapsed : 'request.time' }, function ( req, res ) { return { "request.method" : req.method } }));

A formatter takes the request and response and returns a JSON object for logfmt.log

app.use(logfmt.requestLogger( function ( req, res ) { return { method : req.method } }));

It's always possible to piggyback on top of the commonFormatter

app.use(logfmt.requestLogger( function ( req, res ) { var data = logfmt.requestLogger.commonFormatter(req, res) return { ip : data.ip, time : data.time, foo : 'bar' }; }));

Development

Pull Requests welcome.

Tests

npm test

License

MIT