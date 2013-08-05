"logfmt" is the name for a key value logging convention we've adopted at Heroku.
This library is for both converting lines in logfmt format to objects and for logging objects to a stream in logfmt format.
It provides a logfmt parser, logfmt stringifier, a logging facility, and both streaming and non-streaming body parsers for express and restify.
You should use this library if you're trying to write structured logs or if you're consuming them (especially if you're writing a logplex drain).
npm install logfmt
The
logfmt module is a singleton that works directly from require.
var logfmt = require('logfmt');
logfmt.stringify({foo: 'bar'});
// 'foo=bar'
logfmt.parse('foo=bar');
// {foo: 'bar'}
It is also a constructor function, so you can use
new logfmt to create
a new
logfmt that you can configure differently.
var logfmt2 = new logfmt;
// replace our stringify with JSON's
logfmt2.stringify = JSON.stringify
// now we log JSON!
logfmt2.log({foo: 'bar'})
// {"foo":"bar"}
// and the original logfmt is untouched
logfmt.log({foo: 'bar'})
// foo=bar
accepts lines on STDIN and converts them to json
> echo "foo=bar a=14 baz=\"hello kitty\" cool%story=bro f %^asdf" | logfmt
{ "foo": "bar", "a": 14, "baz": "hello kitty", "cool%story": "bro", "f": true, "%^asdf": true }
accepts JSON on STDIN and converts them to logfmt
> echo '{ "foo": "bar", "a": 14, "baz": "hello kitty", \
"cool%story": "bro", "f": true, "%^asdf": true }' | logfmt -r
foo=bar a=14 baz="hello kitty" cool%story=bro f=true %^asdf=true
round trips for free!
> echo "foo=bar a=14 baz=\"hello kitty\" cool%story=bro f %^asdf" | logfmt | logfmt -r | logfmt
{ "foo": "bar", "a": 14, "baz": "hello kitty", "cool%story": "bro", "f": true, "%^asdf": true }
Serialize an object to logfmt format
logfmt.stringify(object)
Serializes a single object.
logfmt.stringify({foo: "bar", a: 14, baz: 'hello kitty'})
//> 'foo=bar a=14 baz="hello kitty"'
Parse a line in logfmt format
logfmt.parse(string)
logfmt.parse("foo=bar a=14 baz=\"hello kitty\" cool%story=bro f %^asdf code=H12")
//> { "foo": "bar", "a": '14', "baz": "hello kitty", "cool%story": "bro", "f": true, "%^asdf": true, "code" : "H12" }
The only conversions are from the strings
true and
false to their proper boolean counterparts.
We cannot arbitrarily convert numbers because that will drop precision for numbers that require more than 32 bits to represent them.
Put this in your pipe and smoke it.
logfmt.streamParser()
Creates a streaming parser that will automatically split and parse incoming lines and emit javascript objects.
Stream in from STDIN
process.stdin.pipe(logfmt.streamParser())
Or pipe from an HTTP request
req.pipe(logfmt.streamParser())
logfmt.streamStringify([options])
Pipe objects into the stream and it will write logfmt.
You can customize the delimiter via the
options object, which
defaults to
\n (newlines).
var parseJSON = function(line) {
if(!line) return;
this.queue(JSON.parse(line.trim()))
}
process.stdin
.pipe(split())
.pipe(through(parseJSON))
.pipe(logfmt.streamStringify())
.pipe(process.stdout)
Example command line of parsing logfmt and echoing objects to STDOUT:
var logfmt = require('logfmt');
var through = require('through');
process.stdin
.pipe(logfmt.streamParser())
.pipe(through(function(object){
console.log(object);
}))
Example HTTP request parsing logfmt and echoing objects to STDOUT:
var http = require('http');
var logfmt = require('logfmt');
var through = require('through');
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
req.pipe(logfmt.streamParser())
.pipe(through(function(object){
console.log(object);
}))
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'text/plain'});
res.end('OK');
}).listen(3000);
// streaming
app.use(logfmt.bodyParserStream());
// buffering
app.use(logfmt.bodyParser());
logfmt.bodyParserStream([opts])
Valid Options:
contentType: defaults to
application/logplex-1
If you use the
logfmt.bodyParserStream() for a body parser,
you will have a
req.body that is a readable stream.
Pipes FTW:
var app = require('express')();
var http = require('http');
var through = require('through');
var logfmt = require('logfmt');
app.use(logfmt.bodyParserStream());
app.post('/logs', function(req, res){
if(!req.body) return res.send('OK');
req.body.pipe(through(function(line){
console.dir(line);
}))
res.send('OK');
})
http.createServer(app).listen(3000);
Or you can just use the
readable event:
var app = require('express')();
var http = require('http');
var logfmt = require('logfmt');
app.use(logfmt.bodyParserStream());
// req.body is now a Readable Stream
app.post('/logs', function(req, res){
req.body.on('readable', function(){
var parsedLine = req.body.read();
if(parsedLine) console.log(parsedLine);
else res.send('OK');
})
})
http.createServer(app).listen(3000);
logfmt.bodyParser([opts])
Valid Options:
contentType: defaults to
application/logplex-1
If you use the
logfmt.bodyParser() for a body parser,
you will have a
req.body that is an array of objects.
var logfmt = require('logfmt');
app.use(logfmt.bodyParser());
// req.body is now an array of objects
app.post('/logs', function(req, res){
console.log('BODY: ' + JSON.stringify(req.body));
req.body.forEach(function(data){
console.log(data);
});
res.send('OK');
})
http.createServer(app).listen(3000);
test it:
curl -X POST --header 'Content-Type: application/logplex-1' -d "foo=bar a=14 baz=\"hello kitty\" cool%story=bro f %^asdf" http://localhost:3000/logs
Log an object to
logfmt.stream (defaults to STDOUT)
Uses the
logfmt.stringify function to write the result to
logfmt.stream
logfmt.log({foo: "bar", a: 14, baz: 'hello kitty'})
//=> foo=bar a=14 baz="hello kitty"
//> undefined
logfmt.log(object, [stream])
Defaults to logging to
process.stdout
logfmt.log({ "foo": "bar", "a": 14, baz: 'hello kitty'})
//=> foo=bar a=14 baz="hello kitty"
logfmt.log() Accepts as 2nd argument anything that responds to
write(string)
var logfmt = require('logfmt');
logfmt.log({ "foo": "bar", "a": 14, baz: 'hello kitty'}, process.stderr)
//=> foo=bar a=14 baz="hello kitty"
Overwrite the default global location by setting
logfmt.stream
var logfmt = require('logfmt');
logfmt.stream = process.stderr
logfmt.log({ "foo": "bar", "a": 14, baz: 'hello kitty'})
//=> foo=bar a=14 baz="hello kitty"
You can have multiple, isolated logfmts by using
new.
var logfmt = require('logfmt');
var errorLogger = new logfmt;
errorLogger.stream = process.stderr
logfmt.log({hello: 'stdout'});
//=> hello=stdout
errorLogger.log({hello: 'stderr'});
//=> hello=stderr
logfmt.namespace(object)
Returns a new
logfmt with object's data included in every
log call.
var logfmt = require('logfmt').namespace({app: 'logfmt'});
logfmt.log({ "foo": "bar", "a": 14, baz: 'hello kitty'})
//=> app=logfmt foo=bar a=14 baz="hello kitty"
logfmt.log({})
//=> app=logfmt
logfmt.log({hello: 'world'})
//=> app=logfmt hello=world
logfmt.time([label])
Log how long something takes.
Returns a new
logfmt with elapsed milliseconds included in every
log call.
label: optional name for the milliseconds key. defaults to:
elapsed=<milliseconds>ms
var timer = logfmt.time();
timer.log();
//=> elapsed=1ms
String
label changes the key to
<string>=<milliseconds>ms
var timer = logfmt.time('time');
timer.log();
//=> time=1ms
timer.log();
//=> time=2ms
If you'd like to include data, just chain a call to namespace.
var timer = logfmt.time('time').namespace({foo: 'bar'});
timer.log();
//=> time=1ms foo=bar
timer.log();
//=> time=2ms foo=bar
logfmt.error(error)
Accepts a Javascript
Error object and converts it to logfmt format.
It will print up to
logfmt.maxErrorLines lines.
var logfmt = require('logfmt');
logfmt.error(new Error('test error'));
//=> at=error id=12345 message="test error"
//=> at=error id=12345 line=0 trace="Error: test error"
//=> ...
app.use(logfmt.requestLogger());
//=> ip=127.0.0.1 time=2013-08-05T20:50:19.216Z method=POST path=/logs status=200 content_length=337 content_type=application/logplex-1 elapsed=4ms
logfmt.requestLogger([options], [formatter(req, res)])
If no formatter is supplied it will default to
logfmt.requestLogger.commonFormatter which is based
on having similar fields to the Apache Common Log format.
Valid Options:
immediate: log before call to
next() (ie: before the request finishes)
elapsed: renames the
elapsed key to a key of your choice when in
non-immediate mode
Defaults to
immediate: true and
elapsed: 'elapsed'
app.use(logfmt.requestLogger({immediate: true}, function(req, res){
return {
method: req.method
}
}));
//=> method=POST
app.use(logfmt.requestLogger({elapsed: 'request.time'}, function(req, res){
return {
"request.method": req.method
}
}));
//=> request.method=POST request.time=12ms
formatter(req, res)
A formatter takes the request and response and returns a JSON object for
logfmt.log
app.use(logfmt.requestLogger(function(req, res){
return {
method: req.method
}
}));
//=> method=POST elapsed=4ms
It's always possible to piggyback on top of the
commonFormatter
app.use(logfmt.requestLogger(function(req, res){
var data = logfmt.requestLogger.commonFormatter(req, res)
return {
ip: data.ip,
time: data.time,
foo: 'bar'
};
}));
//=> ip=127.0.0.1 time=2013-08-05T20:50:19.216Z foo=bar elapsed=4ms
Pull Requests welcome.
> npm test
MIT