A simple, unobtrusive logger for Node.
Nothing fancy - logs all data that passes through
process.stdout (
console.log) and
process.stderr (
console.error).
console
process.stdout and
process.stderr producing two log levels:
LOG
ERR
Install:
npm install --save logbook
Then include in your entry file:
require('logbook').configure({
console: {
enabled: false
},
smtp: {
enabled: true,
username: '...@gmail.com',
password: '...',
to: ["john@smith.com", "jane@doe.com"]
}
});
Send an email on crash:
process.on('uncaughtException', function(err) {
console.error('Oh noez, I\'ve crashed!!!!\n' + (err.stack || err));
});
Disable console and log
stdout
stderr to
log.txt and
err.txt with timestamps:
require('logbook').configure({
console: {
enabled: false
},
file: {
enabled: true
}
});
Disable console and send
stdout and
stderr to Loggly (200MB/day free):
require('logbook').configure({
console: {
log: false,
err: false
},
loggly: {
log: true,
err: true,
customerToken: "abcd1234-1234-40bd-bddf-5ff562eb1cda",
tags: ["my-app"]
}
});
require('logbook').configure({
smtp: {
log: true,
err: true,
username: '...@gmail.com',
password: '...',
to: ["john@smith.com", "jane@doe.com"]
}
});
Again, only
stderr is logged by default.
require('logbook').configure({
console: {
log: true,
err: true,
},
file: {
log: true,
err: true,
...
},
loggly: {
log: true,
err: true,
...
},
smtp: {
log: true,
err: true,
...
}
});
See the examples directory for more
With this default configuration,
logbook will have no effect, console will function as expected.
{
"console": {
"timestamps": false,
"typestamps": false,
"log": true,
"err": true
},
"file": {
"timestamps": true,
"typestamps": false,
"log": false,
"err": false,
"logPath": "./log.txt",
"errPath": "./err.txt"
},
"loggly": {
"customerToken": null,
"maxSockets": 10,
"machineName": false,
"tags": null,
"meta": null,
"log": false,
"err": false
},
"smtp": {
"username": null,
"password": null,
"from": "node-logbook",
"to": [],
"subject": "node-logbook",
"machineName": true,
"delay": 10000,
"log": false,
"err": false
},
"xmpp": {
"jid": null,
"password": null,
"host": "talk.google.com",
"port": 5222,
"to": "*",
"prefix": null,
"machineName": false,
"delay": 100,
"log": false,
"err": false
}
}
Logbook plugins are just node modules that
export a
send method:
exports.send = function(type, buffer) {
type === 'log' || type === 'err'; //true
buffer instanceof Buffer; //true
};
logbook's parent folder (usually
node_modules), is searched for plugins (other folders) with
the name
logbook-
my-plugin-name. For example, to install both
logbook and
logbook-my-plugin-name,
we can do
npm install --save logbook-my-plugin-name, which will now allow
logbook to see
logbook-my-plugin-name
as it will reside along side it in
node_modules.
Warning Using
console.``log/
error in your plugin will cause an infinite loop. Instead use:
var helper = require("../logbook").helper;
helper.info("my logbook console message");
You can define a default configuration with
exports.config = {
my: "defaults"
};
You can also create a
configure function (to verify configuration or init modules):
exports.configure = function() {
// check exports.config
};
This function is called when the user calls
require("logbook").configure({ }).
See the XMPP plugin for reference.
Add custom log handlers with
add()
require('logbook').configure({
...
}).add(function(type, buffer) {
type === 'log' || type === 'err'; //true
buffer instanceof Buffer; //true
});
Configure loggers with
configure()
All loggers have two options:
log (Boolean)
Enable or disable log events
err (Boolean)
Enable or disable error events
See defaults
See defaults
Important: Uses Loggly Gen2
Each log will be in the form
{
type: "log|err",
msg: "...",
date: unix-epoch,
tags: ["...", "...", "log|err"]
}
Note:
tags and
meta may contain functions. These functions will be evalutated once for each
log event. The result value must be stringifiable otherwise it will be discarded.
customerToken (String)
The token provided by loggly which identifies your account.
tags (Array)
The tags applied each log event. See Tags.
The log type (
logbook-log|
logbook-err) will always be appended to the tags array. Tip: Since there are no longer input tokens, differentiate application logs with tags. Add a 'my-app' tag and you can search for all of it's errors with
tag:logbook-err AND tag:my-app.
meta (Object)
An object that will be merged into the object above. Will not override existing values.
maxSockets (Number)
The number of http agents to use when connecting to Loggly. Can be thought of as amount of concurrency, so beware of hitting Loggly too much as you may be seen as DOS attack. Hence, default is only 10.
See defaults
Uses Nodemailer
Important: All properties not in the defaults will be used to create the SMTP options object which will be passed into
createTransport("SMTP", options).
username
password
Shorthand for
auth: { user: username, pass: password }. See SMTP options object.
to required
An array of email addresses
delay
This is the delay (in milliseconds) before all acculated messages are concatenated and sent. This helps to prevent performance loss by batching messages.
This module simply assigns a new functions to
process.stdout|err.write to
intercept all
console.log()s and
console.error()s.
logbook.json file used as config
node, though
logbook script.js logs all
stdout
stderr
