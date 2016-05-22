Finally you can use the same logger for the server and client side of your applications. Log for developers using colors, underlines, etc. in order to transform the terminal in an authentic debugger machine. And log for production managing exactly what have and what have not to be outputted.
If you're excited about this and want to try it right now you have 2 options:
I've been coding for a long time and I've always feel that we need a better approach to the logging issue. I've researched a lot about the available logger modules and I've even run a questionary about this topic. After this inquiry I think that the most suitable logger should combines these six elemental features:
Choose one of the following options:
npm install logatim --save
dist folder the stand-alone specification which fits better for you:
var,
commonjs,
umd or
amd. Note that the installation via
npm uses the umd pattern so should work in all the environments.
logatim.green.bold.info('super sexy')
console object so you'll keep the stack trace and line numbers.
var directly.
npm
(Only the versions which had been introduced the console colors support. We cannot do magic... yet.)
The logatim API is tend to be extremely minimal and human-like. It has two different kind of options: the styling and the leveling ones. Logatim consists in:
const logatim = require('logatim')
logatim.blue.bgYellow.bold.info("It's like reading english")
// and the next print is completely independent; zero memories
logatim.green.info('No background color nor bold here')
// you can concat different styles
logatim.red('R').green('G').blue('B').info()
// also, of course you can print without any style
logatim.info("I'm a boring log")
The colors available are: black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan, white, gray and grey (fixing humans).
The background colors available are: bgBlack, bgRed, bgGreen, bgYellow, bgBlue, bgMagenta, bgCyan, bgWhite, bgGray and bgGrey.
The sets available are: bold, dim, italic, underline, blink, inverse, hidden, strikethrough (Almost no browser supports blink and inverse is not supported when printing on the browser's console).
console native logging methods (aka levels):
const logatim = require('logatim')
// sorted from bottom in the bubbling logging scale
logatim.trace('Good for track pathways')
logatim.info('Good while developing')
Note that the log methods are end-like functions. Therefore they are not returning a Logatim instance, so they're not chainable.
const logatim = require('logatim')
logatim.getLevel() // by default is WARN
logatim.debug("I won't be printed") // because debug is lower than warn
logatim.setLevel('info')
logatim.debug("I'll be printed") // because debug is greater than info
console object (I'm staring at you IE) it will silent fallback to the safest print possible.
Please feel free to raise issues, make contributions or suggestions/requests. Remember that we follow standard code style and the continous integration pattern so any pull request should run the tests first.
git clone https://github.com/edravis/logatim.git
cd logatim
npm install
# edit logatim
# when done
npm test
npm run build
# send the PR, yaaay!
Logatim comes from a combination of the words log and verbatim. The first one is obviously referred to the cutten trunk... lol no, it's for the coding logfiles. And the second one is a Latin term that can be translated as word for word. So, the term Logatim could be loosely translated as log for log.
The code is available under the ISC license.
Handcrafted by @sospedra_r / sospedra.me.
With contributions from: