Logatim is an isomorphic logger which implements log levels and ANSI 16 styles.

Finally you can use the same logger for the server and client side of your applications. Log for developers using colors, underlines, etc. in order to transform the terminal in an authentic debugger machine. And log for production managing exactly what have and what have not to be outputted.

Demo

If you're excited about this and want to try it right now you have 2 options:

Copy the dist/logatim.umd.min.js and paste it on the browser console. Access to our official sandbox at Runnable. Go to the Logatim website and open the console :)

I've been coding for a long time and I've always feel that we need a better approach to the logging issue. I've researched a lot about the available logger modules and I've even run a questionary about this topic. After this inquiry I think that the most suitable logger should combines these six elemental features:

Free outputs : it should be able to stream the logs anywhere and to multiples targets at the same time.

Levels : it should handle which levels should be printing or not.

Styles : as a very useful resource while developing, it should implements colors, bolds, etc.

Cross-platform : it should run in all the browsers and all the node versions. This includes the different Javascript specifications.

Human-like : it shouldn't have been any learning curve, nor complex configurations; just require and go.

Customizable : it should accept addons and plugins in order to keep a light and powerful core which can be extended for specific situations.



Installation

Choose one of the following options:

Install it via npm: npm install logatim --save Download from the dist folder the stand-alone specification which fits better for you: var , commonjs , umd or amd . Note that the installation via npm uses the umd pattern so should work in all the environments.

Features

Logatim has colors , background colors and text styles .

, and . Implements the five native console logging methods : trace, debug, info, warn and error. And also the silent mode.

: trace, debug, info, warn and error. And also the silent mode. Production ready for server and front-end sides . Learn one, implement everywhere.

. Learn one, implement everywhere. Super lightweight , weighs in at 1.1KB minified and gzipped.

, weighs in at 1.1KB minified and gzipped. Implements human-like code style: logatim.green.bold.info('super sexy')

code style: By using the native console object so you'll keep the stack trace and line numbers .

object so you'll . Works with multiple Javascript specifications: AMD, UMD, CommonJS and declaring a var directly.

Server support

All node versions via npm

Browser support

(Only the versions which had been introduced the console colors support. We cannot do magic... yet.)

Chrome

Edge

Firefox

Internet Explorer 8+

Opera

Vivaldi

Safari

Usage

The logatim API is tend to be extremely minimal and human-like. It has two different kind of options: the styling and the leveling ones. Logatim consists in:

Styles

Use the ANSI 16 styles in a concatenable way:

const logatim = require('logatim') logatim.blue.bgYellow.bold.info("It's like reading english") // and the next print is completely independent; zero memories logatim.green.info('No background color nor bold here') // you can concat different styles logatim.red('R').green('G').blue('B').info() // also, of course you can print without any style logatim.info("I'm a boring log")

The colors available are: black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan, white, gray and grey (fixing humans).

The background colors available are: bgBlack, bgRed, bgGreen, bgYellow, bgBlue, bgMagenta, bgCyan, bgWhite, bgGray and bgGrey.

The sets available are: bold, dim, italic, underline, blink, inverse, hidden, strikethrough (Almost no browser supports blink and inverse is not supported when printing on the browser's console).

Levels

Use the five console native logging methods (aka levels):

const logatim = require('logatim') // sorted from bottom in the bubbling logging scale logatim.trace('Good for track pathways') logatim.info('Good while developing')

Note that the log methods are end-like functions. Therefore they are not returning a Logatim instance, so they're not chainable.

And change the current level using the get/set methods:

const logatim = require('logatim') logatim.getLevel() // by default is WARN logatim.debug("I won't be printed") // because debug is lower than warn logatim.setLevel('info') logatim.debug("I'll be printed") // because debug is greater than info

Leveling also ensures that your logs don't break anything, even if there's not a console object (I'm staring at you IE) it will silent fallback to the safest print possible.

Contributing

Please feel free to raise issues, make contributions or suggestions/requests. Remember that we follow standard code style and the continous integration pattern so any pull request should run the tests first.

git clone https://github.com/edravis/logatim.git cd logatim npm install npm test npm run build

Todo list

If you feel that the force is strong in Logatim keep an eye to the todo list and maybe you find something you're willing to make ;)

Add the possibility to stream the output elsewhere than the console.

Add the CI for client-side environments.

Add Logatim to other source providers: bower, a CDN, etc.

Write the technical in-code documentation.

Allow custom prints depending on the level or globally.

Dat name, tho

Logatim comes from a combination of the words log and verbatim. The first one is obviously referred to the cutten trunk... lol no, it's for the coding logfiles. And the second one is a Latin term that can be translated as word for word. So, the term Logatim could be loosely translated as log for log.

License

The code is available under the ISC license.

Handcrafted by @sospedra_r / sospedra.me.

With contributions from: