Logagent is a modern, open-source, light-weight log shipper. It is like Filebeat and Logstash in one, without the JVM memory footprint. It comes with out of the box and extensible log parsing, on-disk buffering, secure transport, and bulk indexing to Elasticsearch, Sematext Logs, and other destinations. Its low memory footprint and low CPU overhead make it suitable for deploying on edge nodes and devices, while its ability to parse and structure logs makes it a great Logstash alternative.
Details about the the Logagent Docker image are described in the Docker Hub Readme
1) Install Node.js
Official Node.js downloads and instructions. E.g. for Debian/Ubuntu:
curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_10.x | sudo -E bash -
sudo apt-get install -y nodejs
Install Logagent with npm
sudo npm i -g @sematext/logagent
2) Run logagent command line tool
logagent --help
3) Example: Index your log files in Elasticsearch
logagent -e http://localhost:9200 -i logs -g ‘/var/log/**/*.log’
4) Optional: Install service & config
Install service for Logagent using systemd, upstart, launchd To quickly create a config file for indexing into Elasticsearch without having to edit it run something like this:
sudo logagent-setup -u http://localhost:9200 -i INDEX_NAME -g '/var/log/**/*.log'
# Logsene US: use -u https://logsene-receiver.sematext.com and your Logsene App Token as index name.
# Logsene EU: use -u https://logsene-receiver.eu.sematext.com and your Logsene App Token as index name.
Configuration
To configure different inputs, different event processing, or different outputs (e.g. your own Elasticsearch) edit /etc/sematext/logagent.conf, e.g.:
output:
logsene:
module: elasticsearch
url: http://elasticsearch-server:9200
index: logs
Then restart the service with sudo service logagent restart. Troubleshooting & Logs Logagent’s own logs:
/var/log/upstart/logagent.log
journalctl -u logagent
/Library/Logs/logagent.log
Location of service scripts:
/etc/init/logagent.conf
/etc/systemd/system/logagent.service
/Library/LaunchDaemons/com.sematext.logagent.plist
Start/stop service:
service logagent stop/start
systemctl stop/start logagent
launchctl start/stop com.sematext.logagent