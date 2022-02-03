- read more

What is Logagent

Logagent is a modern, open-source, light-weight log shipper. It is like Filebeat and Logstash in one, without the JVM memory footprint. It comes with out of the box and extensible log parsing, on-disk buffering, secure transport, and bulk indexing to Elasticsearch, Sematext Logs, and other destinations. Its low memory footprint and low CPU overhead make it suitable for deploying on edge nodes and devices, while its ability to parse and structure logs makes it a great Logstash alternative.

Docker

Details about the the Logagent Docker image are described in the Docker Hub Readme

Installation

1) Install Node.js

Official Node.js downloads and instructions. E.g. for Debian/Ubuntu:

curl -sL https: sudo apt- get install -y nodejs Install Logagent with npm sudo npm i -g /logagent

2) Run logagent command line tool

logagent -- help

3) Example: Index your log files in Elasticsearch

logagent -e http://localhost:9200 -i logs -g ‘/var/log/**/ *.log ’

4) Optional: Install service & config

Install service for Logagent using systemd, upstart, launchd To quickly create a config file for indexing into Elasticsearch without having to edit it run something like this:

sudo logagent-setup -u http://localhost:9200 -i INDEX_NAME -g '/var/log/**/*.log'

Configuration

To configure different inputs, different event processing, or different outputs (e.g. your own Elasticsearch) edit /etc/sematext/logagent.conf, e.g.:

output : logsene : module : elasticsearch url : http : index : logs

Then restart the service with sudo service logagent restart. Troubleshooting & Logs Logagent’s own logs:

Upstart: /var/log/upstart/logagent.log

Systemd: journalctl -u logagent

Launchd: /Library/Logs/logagent.log

Location of service scripts:

Upstart: /etc/init/logagent.conf

Systemd: /etc/systemd/system/logagent.service

Launchd: /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.sematext.logagent.plist

Start/stop service:

Upstart: service logagent stop/start

Systemd: systemctl stop/start logagent

Launchd: launchctl start/stop com.sematext.logagent

