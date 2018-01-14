Log4ts is a client logging library inspired by Log4j and Log4js.
##Getting started
npm install log4ts --save
typings install npm:log4ts --save --global
You can now import the majority of the log4ts classes from the 'log4ts' module. E.g.,
import { Logger, LoggerConfig } from "log4ts";
Logger uses appenders to display entries. Each appender uses it's own separate layout. You can consider layout as a formatter, that translates log entry object to a string of text, that appender should display or pass somwhere else.
You also can pass formatting function directly to appender,
without implementing
ILayout interface.
Currently there are 2 appender:
ConsoleAppender appends logs directly to your browser js console.
It has no configurable options.
Import with
import ConsoleAppender from "log4ts/build/appenders/ConsoleAppender";
DOMAppender appends logs to some DOM element using innerHTML.
It has 2 constructor parameters:
Import with
import DOMAppender from "log4ts/build/appenders/DOMAppender";
Currently there are 2 layouts:
BasicLayout formats log entries as follows:
{time} {level} [{tag}] - {message}
It has no configurable options.
Import with
import BasicLayout from "log4ts/build/layouts/BasicLayout";
HTMLLayout formats time, level, tag and message in span, each with it's own color. You can configure colors passing to constructor either the name of the color scheme or exact color mapping.
Available color themes:
Color mapping fields:
Import with
import HTMLLayout from "log4ts/build/layouts/HTMLLayout";
To run demo page, you can use related grunt task
npm install to install all dependencies
grunt demo to compile ts files and run HTTP server