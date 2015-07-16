This module is designed to be used with Node Cluster in production:
This module is compatible with node 0.8.x. For the node 0.6.x, please use version 0.0.1 of this module.
This module is inspired from this module.
npm install log4node
Default logger:
var log = require('log4node');
log.error("this is a log");
Will output to console.
Note: you can reconfigure default logger by calling
log.reconfigure({level: 'info', file: 'toto.log'});
Will now write into
toto.log
Your custom logger:
var log4node = require('log4node');
log = new log4node.Log4Node({level: 'warning', file: 'test.log'});
log.error("this is a log");
log.debug("this is a debug log");
Note : you can use the syntax accepted by
utils.format.
Log level can be adjusted for each logger:
log.setLogLevel('info');
Log level for default logger is 'info'.
Available log levels are:
Prefix of log lines can be changed:
log.setPrefix("%d - %p ");
You can use following field in prefix:
%d: current date
%p: current process id
%l: log level
Default prefix is:
[%d] %l
You can also use a function to specify prefix :
log.setPrefix(function(level) {
return 'toto ' + (new Date()).toString() + ' ';
});
Workers processes will send logs to the cluster master for writing to file.
Setup is fully transparent for developper.
A full example can be found here.
Just send USR2 signal to node process, or, in cluster mode, to master node process:
kill -USR2 pid
Example of logrotate file:
/var/log/node.log {
rotate 5
weekly
postrotate
kill -USR2 `cat process.pid`
endscript
}
This feature is provided to specialize a logger for a sub-component. You can create a new logger with its own level and prefix for a sub-component. The logs will be send to the same files with a prefix.
log = new log4node.Log4Node({log_level: 'warning', file: 'test.log'});
sublogger1 = log.clone({prefix:'SUBMODULE - ', level:'error');
or with the default logger
sublogger1 = log4node.clone(prefix:'SUBMODULE - ', level:'error');
If you have a module A which depends of log4node, and a module B which also depends of log4node, you have to use only one instance, for example by giving the log4node instance of A to B.
If you want to plug a custom transport, just specify a write_callback
log = new log4node.Log4Node({
write_callback: function(line) {
// do something with the formatted line of log.
}
});
Copyright 2012 Bertrand Paquet
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.