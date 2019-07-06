A log4js-node log appender to write logs into MongoDB.

Install

npm install log4js-node-mongodb

Documentation

You can use this appender like all other log4js-node appenders. It just needs the connection-string to the mongo db. (mongodb connection-string doku) The default collection used is log. You can log a string or any kind of object . The objects are stored as they are and not converted to strings.

var log4js = require ( 'log4js' ); var mongoAppender = require ( 'log4js-node-mongodb' ); log4js.addAppender( mongoAppender.appender({ connectionString : 'localhost:27017/logs' }), 'cheese' ); var logger = log4js.getLogger( 'cheese' ); logger.trace( 'Entering cheese testing' ); logger.debug( 'Got cheese.' ); logger.info( 'Cheese is Gouda.' ); logger.warn( 'Cheese is quite smelly.' ); logger.error( 'Cheese is too ripe!' ); logger.fatal( 'Cheese was breeding ground for listeria.' ); logger.info({ id : 1 , name : 'wayne' }); logger.info([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]);

Or you can use the configure method.

var log4js = require ( 'log4js' ); log4js.configure({ appenders : [ { type : 'console' }, { type : 'log4js-node-mongodb' , connectionString : 'localhost:27017/logs' , category : 'cheese' } ] });

The log data is stored in the following format.

{ _id : ObjectID, timestamp : loggingEvent.startTime, data : loggingEvent.data, level : loggingEvent.level, category : loggingEvent.categoryName }

Here some examples.

var log4js = require ( 'log4js' ), mongoAppender = require ( 'log4js-node-mongodb' ); log4js.addAppender( mongoAppender.appender( { connectionString : 'localhost:27017/logs' }), 'audit' ); var logger = log4js.getLogger( 'audit' ); logger.debug( 'Hello %s, your are the %d user logged in!' , 'wayne' , 10 ); { _id : new ObjectID(), timestamp : new Date (), data : 'Hello wayne, your are the 10 user logged in!' , level : { level : 10000 , levelStr : 'DEBUG' }, category : 'audit' } logger.info({ id : 1 , name : 'wayne' }); { _id : new ObjectID(), timestamp : new Date (), data : { id : 1 , name : 'wayne' }, level : { level : 20000 , levelStr : 'INFO' }, category : 'audit' }

Configuration

There are some options which can by set through the config object.

connectionOptions

The connectionOptions object to pass to the mongo db client.

. . Type object Required false Default value {}

var log4js = require ( 'log4js' ), mongoAppender = require ( 'log4js-node-mongodb' ); log4js.addAppender( mongoAppender.appender({ connectionString : 'localhost:27017/logs' , connectionOptions : { server : { ssl : false , sslValidate : false }}}), 'cheese' );

connectionString

The connection-string to the mongo db.

. . Type string Required true Default value

var log4js = require ( 'log4js' ), mongoAppender = require ( 'log4js-node-mongodb' ); log4js.addAppender( mongoAppender.appender({ connectionString : 'localhost:27017/logs' }), 'cheese' );

collectionName

The name of the mongo db collection where the logs are stored.

. . Type string Required false Default value 'log'

var log4js = require ( 'log4js' ), mongoAppender = require ( 'log4js-node-mongodb' ); log4js.addAppender( mongoAppender.appender({ connectionString : 'localhost:27017/logs' , collectionName : 'audit' }), 'cheese' );

write

The write mode of the mongo db insert operation. With this option you have control over the write concern of mongo db.

. . Type string Required false Default value 'fast'

There are 3 options available. The default value is 'fast'.

. mongo options object error logging fast {w: 0} no normal {w: 1} yes safe {w: 1, journal: true} yes

var log4js = require ( 'log4js' ), mongoAppender = require ( 'log4js-node-mongodb' ); log4js.addAppender( mongoAppender.appender({ connectionString : 'localhost:27017/logs' }), 'cheese' ); log4js.addAppender( mongoAppender.appender({ connectionString : 'localhost:27017/logs' , write : 'normal' }), 'cheese' ); log4js.addAppender( mongoAppender.appender({ connectionString : 'localhost:27017/logs' , write : 'safe' }), 'cheese' );

layout

The log4js-node layout which is used when logging a string. (log4js-node layouts)

. . Type string Required false Default value 'messagePassThroughLayout'

var log4js = require ( 'log4js' ), mongoAppender = require ( 'log4js-node-mongodb' ); log4js.addAppender( mongoAppender.appender({ connectionString : 'localhost:27017/logs' , layout : 'colored' }), 'cheese' );

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

Update mongodb driver

Fix problem when saving data which includes mongodb ObjectID's

Add property connectionOptions to configuration options

Use native mongodb node.js driver instead of mongojs

add support for MongoDB 3.x

wrap Errors in a new object because otherwhise they are saved as an empty object {}

Errors are now saved as string (previously saved as empty object)

Date and Regexp objects are now saved correctly (previously saved as {})

replace keys when logging an object to prevent mongo exception

$ is converted to "dollar" (only replaced at start of key)

. is converted to "dot" (all occurrences are replaced)

Safely check if the log message is a string

v0.1.0 project initial

Author

Litixsoft GmbH

License

Copyright (C) 2013-2017 Litixsoft GmbH info@litixsoft.de Licensed under the MIT license.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.