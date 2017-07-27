openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ljl

log4js-json-layout

by Ido S
2.2.3 (see all)

provides a slim and easy to use json-layout for log4js-node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

log4js-json-layout

A slim and easy to use JSON layout for log4js-node.

NPM

Build Status

Installation

npm install log4js-json-layout --save

Example Output

Output:

{"startTime":"2017-07-27T00:01:05.175Z","categoryName":"/path/to/file/redis-client.js","level":"DEBUG","data":"Connection to Redis successful!"}

Usage

Set the layout type to json.

Each log object contains the following properties:

  • startTime - time in ISO 8601 format
  • categoryName - specified when log4js is initialized
  • data - if the log message is a string, otherwise omitted
  • level - level in human readable format
  • source - if provided, will be included

Additional properties can be specified as extra arguments of object type during invocation of log function. Static or constant properties can be specified using the static config option.

Options

  • type - string, always json
  • source - optional string, just sets the property source. Example value: development
  • include - array of properties to include in the log object
  • colors - boolean; off by default. If set to true, colorizes the output using log4js default color scheme based on log level. Useful for development, do not use for storing logs
  • static - object, name value pairs of this object are added to output
  • dynamic - object, where each value is a no-argument function that must return a string/number/boolean. The key and the function's return value are added to the output

Example Config

const log4js = require('log4js');
const jsonLayout = require('log4js-json-layout');

log4js.addLayout('json', jsonLayout);

Minimal:

appenders = [{
  type: 'console',
  layout: {
    type: 'json',
  }
}];

More options:

appenders = [{
  type: 'console',
  messageParam: 'msg',
  layout: {
    type: 'json',
    source: 'development',
    static: {
      appName: 'mysuperbapp'
    },
    dynamic: {
      transactionId: function() {
        return 'tx-id'; // string
      },
      isAdmin: function() {
        return 1>0; // boolean
      },
      countLogin: function() {
        return 20; // number
      }
    },
    include: ['startTime', 'categoryName'],
  }
}];

const logger = log4js.getLogger('info');

logger.info('Test log');

Output:

{"startTime":"2017-07-27T00:01:05.175Z","categoryName":"/path/to/file/redis-client.js","level":"DEBUG","transactionId": "tx-id","isAdmin": true,"countLogin": 20,"data":"Test log",}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial