log4js-elasticsearch

by Hugues Malphettes
0.0.8 (see all)

log4js appender for node that targets elasticsearch. Viewable with kibana.

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Readme

log4js-elasticsearch

log4js-elasticsearch is a log4js log appender to push log messages into elasticsearch. Kibana is the awesome tool to view the logs.

The logs produced are compatible with logstash's elasticsearch_http output.

AWS Managed Elasticsearch support

Supported here: https://github.com/ironSource/log4js-elasticsearch-aws

Installation

You can install install log4js-elasticsearch via npm:

npm install log4js-elasticsearch

Usage: basic

var log4js = require('log4js');
var esAppenderConfig = {
    url: 'http://user:password@myelasticsearch.com:9200'
};
var log4jsESAppender = require('log4js-elasticsearch').configure(esAppenderConfig);
log4js.addAppender(log4js, 'tests');

The default url of the ES server is http://localhost:9200

Usage: log4js configuration

    var log4js = require('log4js');
    log4js.configure({
        "appenders": [
            {
                "category": "tests", 
                "type": "logLevelFilter",
                "level": "WARN",
                "appender": {
                    "type": "log4js-elasticsearch",
                    "url": "http://127.0.0.1:9200"
                }
            },
            { 
                "category": "tests", 
                "type": "console"
            }
        ],
        "levels": {
            "tests":  "DEBUG"
        }
    });

    var log = log4js.getLogger('tests');
    
    log.error('hello hello');

    if (setTimeout(function() {}).unref === undefined) {
        console.log('force flushing and goodbye for node <= 0.8');
        require('log4js-elasticsearch').flushAll(true);
    }

Note: clearing the timer used by log4js-elasticsearch

By default the logs are posted every 30 seconds to elasticsearch or when more than 256 log events have been issued.

Sending the logs by batches on a regular basis is a lot more performant than one by one.

However a node process will not exit until it has no more referenced timers. Since node-0.9 it is possible to have a 'soft' timer that is not referenced. For node-0.8 and older it is required to close the log4js elasticsearch appenders:

// manually close the elasticsearch appenders:
require('log4js-elasticsearch').flushAll(true);

If the process is a server and it is simply meant to stop when killed then no need to do anything: process event listeners are added and a best attempt is made to send the pending logs before exiting. Tested on node-0.8 and node-0.10.

Usage: custom

var log4js = require('log4js');
var uuid = require('node-uuid');
log4js.configure({
    "appenders": [ {
            "type": "log4js-elasticsearch",
            "indexName": function(loggingEvent) {
                return loggingEvent.categoryName;
            },
            "typeName": function(loggingEvent) {
                return loggingEvent.level.levelStr;
            },
            "url": "http://127.0.0.1:9200",
            "logId": function(loggingEvent) {
                return uuid.v4();
            },
            "buffersize": 1024,
            "timeout": 45000,
            "layout": {
                "type": "logstash",
                "tags": [ "mytag" ],
                "sourceHost": function(loggingEvent) {
                    return "it-depends";
                }
            }
        }
    ],
    "levels": {
        "tests":  "DEBUG"
    }
});

Usage: connect logger

    var log4js = require('log4js');
    var logstashConnectFormatter = require('log4js-elasticsearch').logstashConnectFormatter;
    log4js.configure({
      "appenders": [
        {
          "type": "log4js-elasticsearch",
          "esclient": mockElasticsearchClient,
          "buffersize": 1,
          "layout": { type: 'logstash' }
        }
      ]
    });
    var logger = log4js.getLogger('express');
    var connectLogger = log4js.connectLogger(logger, { format: logstashConnectFormatter });
    app.use(connectLogger); //where app is the express app.

Appender configuration parameters

  • url: the URL of the elasticsearch server. Basic authentication is supported. Default: http://localhost:9200

  • indexName: the name of the elasticsearch index in which the logs are stored. Either a static string either a function that is passed the logging event. Defaults: undefined'; The indexNamePrefix is used by default.

  • indexNamePrefix: the prefix of the index name in which the logs are stored. The name of the actual index is suffixed with the date: %{+YYYY.MM.dd} and changes every day, UTC time. Defaults: 'logstash-'.

  • typeName: the name of the elasticsearch object in which the logs are posted. Either a string or a function that is passed the logging event. Default: 'nodejs'.

  • layout: object descriptor for the layout. By default the layout is logstash.

  • buffersize: number of logs events to buffer before posted in bulks to elasticsearch Default: 256

  • timeout: number of milliseconds to wait until the logs buffer is posted to elasticsearch; regardless of its size. Default: 30 seconds.

  • logId: function that returns the value of the _id of the logging event. Default: undefined to let elasticsearch generate it.

Additional Built-in layouts

The following layouts are added to the log4js builtin layouts:

  • logstash
  • simpleJson

The following parameters are the children of the layout parameter in the appender's configuration for those new built-in layouts.

Default: Logstash layout

The logstash layout posts logs in the same structure than logstash's elasticsearch_http output.

  • tags: output as the value of the @tags property. A static array or a function that is passed the logging event. Default: empty array.

  • sourceHost: output as the value of the @source_host property. A static string or a function that is passed the logging event Default: OS's hostname.

  • source: output as the value of the @source property. A string. Default: 'log4js'.

  • sourcePath: output as the value of the @source_path property A string. Default: working directory of the current process.

  • logId: outputs the value of the _id field. A function or undefined to let elasticsearch generates it. Default: undefined.

  • template: the elasticsearch template to define. Only used if no template with the same name is defined. Default: from untergeek's using-templates-to-improve-elasticsearch-caching-with-logstash.

simpleJson Layout

A simple message pass through of the loggingEvent.

License

MIT

Copyright

(c) 2013 Sutoiku, Inc.

