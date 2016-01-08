log4js-elasticsearch is a log4js log appender to push log messages into elasticsearch. Kibana is the awesome tool to view the logs.
The logs produced are compatible with logstash's elasticsearch_http output.
Supported here: https://github.com/ironSource/log4js-elasticsearch-aws
You can install install log4js-elasticsearch via npm:
npm install log4js-elasticsearch
var log4js = require('log4js');
var esAppenderConfig = {
url: 'http://user:password@myelasticsearch.com:9200'
};
var log4jsESAppender = require('log4js-elasticsearch').configure(esAppenderConfig);
log4js.addAppender(log4js, 'tests');
The default url of the ES server is http://localhost:9200
var log4js = require('log4js');
log4js.configure({
"appenders": [
{
"category": "tests",
"type": "logLevelFilter",
"level": "WARN",
"appender": {
"type": "log4js-elasticsearch",
"url": "http://127.0.0.1:9200"
}
},
{
"category": "tests",
"type": "console"
}
],
"levels": {
"tests": "DEBUG"
}
});
var log = log4js.getLogger('tests');
log.error('hello hello');
if (setTimeout(function() {}).unref === undefined) {
console.log('force flushing and goodbye for node <= 0.8');
require('log4js-elasticsearch').flushAll(true);
}
By default the logs are posted every 30 seconds to elasticsearch or when more than 256 log events have been issued.
Sending the logs by batches on a regular basis is a lot more performant than one by one.
However a node process will not exit until it has no more referenced timers. Since node-0.9 it is possible to have a 'soft' timer that is not referenced. For node-0.8 and older it is required to close the log4js elasticsearch appenders:
// manually close the elasticsearch appenders:
require('log4js-elasticsearch').flushAll(true);
If the process is a server and it is simply meant to stop when killed then no need to do anything: process event listeners are added and a best attempt is made to send the pending logs before exiting. Tested on node-0.8 and node-0.10.
var log4js = require('log4js');
var uuid = require('node-uuid');
log4js.configure({
"appenders": [ {
"type": "log4js-elasticsearch",
"indexName": function(loggingEvent) {
return loggingEvent.categoryName;
},
"typeName": function(loggingEvent) {
return loggingEvent.level.levelStr;
},
"url": "http://127.0.0.1:9200",
"logId": function(loggingEvent) {
return uuid.v4();
},
"buffersize": 1024,
"timeout": 45000,
"layout": {
"type": "logstash",
"tags": [ "mytag" ],
"sourceHost": function(loggingEvent) {
return "it-depends";
}
}
}
],
"levels": {
"tests": "DEBUG"
}
});
var log4js = require('log4js');
var logstashConnectFormatter = require('log4js-elasticsearch').logstashConnectFormatter;
log4js.configure({
"appenders": [
{
"type": "log4js-elasticsearch",
"esclient": mockElasticsearchClient,
"buffersize": 1,
"layout": { type: 'logstash' }
}
]
});
var logger = log4js.getLogger('express');
var connectLogger = log4js.connectLogger(logger, { format: logstashConnectFormatter });
app.use(connectLogger); //where app is the express app.
url: the URL of the elasticsearch server.
Basic authentication is supported.
Default: http://localhost:9200
indexName: the name of the elasticsearch index in which the logs are stored.
Either a static string either a function that is passed the logging event.
Defaults: undefined'; The indexNamePrefix is used by default.
indexNamePrefix: the prefix of the index name in which the logs are stored.
The name of the actual index is suffixed with the date:
%{+YYYY.MM.dd} and changes every day, UTC time.
Defaults: 'logstash-'.
typeName: the name of the elasticsearch object in which the logs are posted.
Either a string or a function that is passed the logging event.
Default: 'nodejs'.
layout: object descriptor for the layout.
By default the layout is logstash.
buffersize: number of logs events to buffer before posted in bulks to elasticsearch
Default: 256
timeout: number of milliseconds to wait until the logs buffer is posted to elasticsearch; regardless of its size.
Default: 30 seconds.
logId: function that returns the value of the
_id of the logging event.
Default: undefined to let elasticsearch generate it.
The following layouts are added to the log4js builtin layouts:
The following parameters are the children of the
layout parameter in the appender's configuration for those new built-in layouts.
The logstash layout posts logs in the same structure than logstash's elasticsearch_http output.
tags: output as the value of the
@tags property.
A static array or a function that is passed the logging event.
Default: empty array.
sourceHost: output as the value of the
@source_host property.
A static string or a function that is passed the logging event
Default: OS's hostname.
source: output as the value of the
@source property.
A string.
Default: 'log4js'.
sourcePath: output as the value of the
@source_path property
A string.
Default: working directory of the current process.
logId: outputs the value of the
_id field.
A function or undefined to let elasticsearch generates it.
Default: undefined.
template: the elasticsearch template to define.
Only used if no template with the same name is defined.
Default: from untergeek's using-templates-to-improve-elasticsearch-caching-with-logstash.
A simple message pass through of the loggingEvent.
MIT
(c) 2013 Sutoiku, Inc.