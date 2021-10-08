log

Universal logging utility

Configurable, environment and presentation agnostic, with log levels and namespacing (debug style) support

Usage

1. Write application/library logs

const log = require ( "log" ); log.info( "some info message %s" , "injected string" ); const myLibLog = log.get( "my-lib" ); myLibLog.info( "some info message in 'my-lib' namespace context" ); const myLibFuncLog = log.get( "func" ); myLibFuncLog.info( "some info message in 'my-lib:func' namespace context" ); myLibFuncLog.error( "some error message" ); const { restore } = myLibFuncLog.error.disable(); myLibFuncLog.error( "error message not really logged" ); restore(); myLibFuncLog.error( "error message to be logged" );

2. Initialize log writer in main (starting) process module

e.g. if target is Node.js, then install log-node , and at the top of main module initialize it

require ( "log-node" )();

Available log levels

Mirror of applicable syslog levels (in severity order):

debug - debugging information (hidden by default)

- debugging information (hidden by default) info - a purely informational message (hidden by default)

- a purely informational message (hidden by default) notice - condition normal, but significant

- condition normal, but significant warning (also aliased as warn ) - condition warning

(also aliased as ) - condition warning error - condition error - to notify of errors accompanied with recovery mechanism (hence reported as log and not as uncaught exception)

Note: critical , alert , emergency are not exposed as seem to not serve a use case in context of JS applications, such errors should be exposed as typical exceptions

Output message formatting

log doesn't force any specific arguments handling. Still it is recommended to assume printf-like message format, as all currently available writers are setup to support it. Placeholders support reflects one implemented in Node.js format util

Excerpt from Node.js documentation:

The first argument is a string containing zero or more placeholder tokens. Each placeholder token is replaced with the converted value from the corresponding argument. Supported placeholders are:

%s - String.

- String. %d - Number (integer or floating point value).

- Number (integer or floating point value). %i - Integer.

- Integer. %f - Floating point value.

- Floating point value. %j - JSON. Replaced with the string '[Circular]' if the argument contains circular references.

- JSON. Replaced with the string '[Circular]' if the argument contains circular references. %o - Object. A string representation of an object with generic JavaScript object formatting. Similar to util.inspect() with options { showHidden: true, depth: 4, showProxy: true }. This will show the full object including non-enumerable symbols and properties.

- Object. A string representation of an object with generic JavaScript object formatting. Similar to util.inspect() with options { showHidden: true, depth: 4, showProxy: true }. This will show the full object including non-enumerable symbols and properties. %O - Object. A string representation of an object with generic JavaScript object formatting. Similar to util.inspect() without options. This will show the full object not including non-enumerable symbols and properties.

- Object. A string representation of an object with generic JavaScript object formatting. Similar to util.inspect() without options. This will show the full object not including non-enumerable symbols and properties. %% - single percent sign ('%'). This does not consume an argument.

Note to log writer configuration developers: For cross-env compatibility it is advised to base implementation on sprintf-kit

Enabling log writing

log on its own doesn't write anything to the console or any other means (it just emits events to be consumed by preloaded log writers).

To have logs written, the pre-chosen log writer needs to be initialized in the main (starting) module of a process.

List of available log writers

log-node - For typical Node.js processes

- For typical Node.js processes log-aws-lambda - For AWS lambda environment

Note: if some writer is missing, propose a PR

Logs Visibility

Default visibility depends on the enviroment (see chosen log writer for more information), and in most cases is setup through the following environment variables:

(defaults to notice ) Lowest log level from which (upwards) all logs will be exposed.

Eventual list of namespaces to expose at levels below LOG_LEVEL threshold

List is comma separated as e.g. foo,-foo:bar (expose all foo but not foo:bar ).

It follows convention configured within debug. To ease eventual migration from debug, configuration fallbacks to DEBUG env var if LOG_DEBUG is not present.

When following env var is set writers are recommended to expose timestamps aside each log message

rel (default) - Logs time elapsed since logger initialization

(default) - Logs time elapsed since logger initialization abs - Logs absolute time in ISO 8601 format

Tests

npm test

Project cross-browser compatibility supported by:

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.