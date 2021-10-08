Configurable, environment and presentation agnostic, with log levels and namespacing (debug style) support
// Default logger (writes at 'info' level)
const log = require("log");
// Log 'info' level message:
log.info("some info message %s", "injected string");
// Get namespaced logger (debug lib style)
const myLibLog = log.get("my-lib");
// Log 'info' level message in context of 'my-lib' namespace:
myLibLog.info("some info message in 'my-lib' namespace context");
// Namespaces can be further nested
const myLibFuncLog = log.get("func");
// Log 'info' level message in context of 'my-lib:func' namespace:
myLibFuncLog.info("some info message in 'my-lib:func' namespace context");
// Log 'error' level message in context of 'my-lib:func' namespace:
myLibFuncLog.error("some error message");
// log output can be dynamically enabled/disabled during runtime
const { restore } = myLibFuncLog.error.disable();
myLibFuncLog.error("error message not really logged");
// Restore previous logs visibiity state
restore();
myLibFuncLog.error("error message to be logged");
e.g. if target is Node.js, then install
log-node, and at the top of main module initialize it
require("log-node")();
Mirror of applicable syslog levels (in severity order):
debug - debugging information (hidden by default)
info - a purely informational message (hidden by default)
notice - condition normal, but significant
warning (also aliased as
warn) - condition warning
error - condition error - to notify of errors accompanied with recovery mechanism (hence reported as log and not as uncaught exception)
Note:
critical,
alert,
emergency are not exposed as seem to not serve a use case in context of JS applications,
such errors should be exposed as typical exceptions
log doesn't force any specific arguments handling. Still it is recommended to assume printf-like message
format, as all currently available writers are setup to support it. Placeholders support reflects one implemented in Node.js format util
Excerpt from Node.js documentation:
The first argument is a string containing zero or more placeholder tokens. Each placeholder token is replaced with the converted value from the corresponding argument. Supported placeholders are:
%s - String.
%d - Number (integer or floating point value).
%i - Integer.
%f - Floating point value.
%j - JSON. Replaced with the string '[Circular]' if the argument contains circular references.
%o - Object. A string representation of an object with generic JavaScript object formatting. Similar to util.inspect() with options { showHidden: true, depth: 4, showProxy: true }. This will show the full object including non-enumerable symbols and properties.
%O - Object. A string representation of an object with generic JavaScript object formatting. Similar to util.inspect() without options. This will show the full object not including non-enumerable symbols and properties.
%% - single percent sign ('%'). This does not consume an argument.
Note to log writer configuration developers: For cross-env compatibility it is advised to base implementation on sprintf-kit
log on its own doesn't write anything to the console or any other means (it just emits events to be consumed by preloaded log writers).
To have logs written, the pre-chosen log writer needs to be initialized in the main (starting) module of a process.
log-node - For typical Node.js processes
log-aws-lambda - For AWS lambda environment
Note: if some writer is missing, propose a PR
Default visibility depends on the enviroment (see chosen log writer for more information), and in most cases is setup through the following environment variables:
LOG_LEVEL
(defaults to
notice) Lowest log level from which (upwards) all logs will be exposed.
LOG_DEBUG
Eventual list of namespaces to expose at levels below
LOG_LEVEL threshold
List is comma separated as e.g.
foo,-foo:bar (expose all
foo but not
foo:bar).
It follows convention configured within debug. To ease eventual migration from debug, configuration fallbacks to
DEBUG env var if
LOG_DEBUG is not present.
When following env var is set writers are recommended to expose timestamps aside each log message
LOG_TIME
rel (default) - Logs time elapsed since logger initialization
abs - Logs absolute time in ISO 8601 format
