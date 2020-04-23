Log

Console.log with style

Features

Safely call log (instead of console.log ) in any browser.

(instead of ) in any browser. Use markdown syntax for quick formatting: italic — log('this is *italic*') bold — log('this word _bold_') code — log('this word `code`')

Use a custom syntax to style text however you want: log('this is [c="color: red"]red[c]') .

Support

Stylized logs are supported in the following browsers:

Chrome 26+

Firefox 31+ or with Firebug 1.11 beta 2 or later

Opera with Blink (15+)

Safari Nightly (537.38+)

Screenshot

Implementations