Log
Console.log with style
Features
- Safely call
log (instead of
console.log) in any browser.
- Use markdown syntax for quick formatting:
- italic —
log('this is *italic*')
- bold —
log('this word _bold_')
-
code —
log('this word `code`')
- Use a custom syntax to style text however you want:
log('this is [c="color: red"]red[c]').
Support
Stylized logs are supported in the following browsers:
- Chrome 26+
- Firefox 31+ or with Firebug 1.11 beta 2 or later
- Opera with Blink (15+)
- Safari Nightly (537.38+)
Screenshot
Implementations