lws

log-with-style

by Adam Schwartz
0.3.0 (see all)

Console.log with style.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

76

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Log

Console.log with style

Demo

Features

  • Safely call log (instead of console.log) in any browser.
  • Use markdown syntax for quick formatting:
    • italiclog('this is *italic*')
    • boldlog('this word _bold_')
    • codelog('this word `code`')
  • Use a custom syntax to style text however you want: log('this is [c="color: red"]red[c]').

Support

Stylized logs are supported in the following browsers:

  • Chrome 26+
  • Firefox 31+ or with Firebug 1.11 beta 2 or later
  • Opera with Blink (15+)
  • Safari Nightly (537.38+)

Screenshot

Implementations

