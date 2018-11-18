openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lu

log-utils

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0 (see all)

Basic logging utils: colors, symbols and timestamp.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

241K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

log-utils NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Tiny wrapper around ansi-colors to add colored symbols and a timestamp.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save log-utils

Usage

const log = require('log-utils');

API

.error

Get a red error symbol.

Example

console.log(log.error); //=> ✖

.info

Get a cyan info symbol.

Example

console.log(log.info); //=> ℹ

.success

Get a green success symbol.

Example

console.log(log.success); //=> ✔

.warning

Get a yellow warning symbol.

Example

console.log(log.warning); //=> ⚠

.timestamp

Get a formatted timestamp.

Example

console.log(log.timestamp); //=> [15:27:46]

.ok

Returns a formatted string prefixed by a green check.

Example

console.log(log.ok('   foo'));
console.log(log.ok('  foo'));
console.log(log.ok(' foo'));
console.log(log.ok('foo'));
// Results in:
//    ✔ foo
//   ✔ foo
//  ✔ foo
// ✔ foo

.heading

Make the given text bold and underlined.

Example

console.log(log.heading('foo'));
// or
console.log(log.heading('foo', 'bar'));

Colors

Available colors from ansi-colors:

Changes

v0.2.0 (2016-07-16)

  • removed: all spinner methods

v0.1.5 (2016-07-16)

  • added: .header method
  • fixed: .ok method, so that whitespace is respected

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

ansi-colors: Easily add ANSI colors to your text and symbols in the terminal. A faster drop-in… more | homepage

Contributors

CommitsContributor
23jonschlinkert
5doowb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on November 17, 2018.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial