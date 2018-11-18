Tiny wrapper around ansi-colors to add colored symbols and a timestamp.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save log-utils
const log = require('log-utils');
Get a red error symbol.
Example
console.log(log.error); //=> ✖
Get a cyan info symbol.
Example
console.log(log.info); //=> ℹ
Get a green success symbol.
Example
console.log(log.success); //=> ✔
Get a yellow warning symbol.
Example
console.log(log.warning); //=> ⚠
Get a formatted timestamp.
Example
console.log(log.timestamp); //=> [15:27:46]
Returns a formatted string prefixed by a green check.
Example
console.log(log.ok(' foo'));
console.log(log.ok(' foo'));
console.log(log.ok(' foo'));
console.log(log.ok('foo'));
// Results in:
// ✔ foo
// ✔ foo
// ✔ foo
// ✔ foo
Make the given text bold and underlined.
Example
console.log(log.heading('foo'));
// or
console.log(log.heading('foo', 'bar'));
Available colors from ansi-colors:
v0.2.0 (2016-07-16)
removed: all spinner methods
v0.1.5 (2016-07-16)
added:
.header method
fixed:
.ok method, so that whitespace is respected
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
