Tiny wrapper around ansi-colors to add colored symbols and a timestamp.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save log -utils

Usage

const log = require ( 'log-utils' );

API

Get a red error symbol.

Example

console .log(log.error);

Get a cyan info symbol.

Example

console .log(log.info);

Get a green success symbol.

Example

console .log(log.success);

Get a yellow warning symbol.

Example

console .log(log.warning);

Get a formatted timestamp.

Example

console .log(log.timestamp);

Returns a formatted string prefixed by a green check.

Example

console .log(log.ok( ' foo' )); console .log(log.ok( ' foo' )); console .log(log.ok( ' foo' )); console .log(log.ok( 'foo' ));

Make the given text bold and underlined.

Example

console .log(log.heading( 'foo' )); console .log(log.heading( 'foo' , 'bar' ));

Colors

Available colors from ansi-colors:

Changes

v0.2.0 (2016-07-16)

removed : all spinner methods

v0.1.5 (2016-07-16)

added : .header method

: method fixed : .ok method, so that whitespace is respected

