log-update

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Log by overwriting the previous output in the terminal. Useful for rendering progress bars, animations, etc.

Documentation
10.1M

GitHub Stars

903

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

log-update

Log by overwriting the previous output in the terminal.\ Useful for rendering progress bars, animations, etc.

Install

npm install log-update

Usage

import logUpdate from 'log-update';

const frames = ['-', '\\', '|', '/'];
let index = 0;

setInterval(() => {
    const frame = frames[index = ++index % frames.length];

    logUpdate(
`
        ♥♥
   ${frame} unicorns ${frame}
        ♥♥
`
    );
}, 80);

API

logUpdate(text…)

Log to stdout.

logUpdate.clear()

Clear the logged output.

logUpdate.done()

Persist the logged output.

Useful if you want to start a new log session below the current one.

logUpdateStderr(text…)

Log to stderr.

logUpdateStderr.clear()

logUpdateStderr.done()

createLogUpdate(stream, options?)

Get a logUpdate method that logs to the specified stream.

options

Type: object

showCursor

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Show the cursor. This can be useful when a CLI accepts input from a user.

import logUpdate from 'log-update';

// Write output but don't hide the cursor
const log = logUpdate.create(process.stdout, {
    showCursor: true
});

Examples

  • listr - Uses this module to render an interactive task list
  • ora - Uses this module to render awesome spinners
  • speed-test - Uses this module to render a spinner
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

