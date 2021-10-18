Log by overwriting the previous output in the terminal.\ Useful for rendering progress bars, animations, etc.

Install

npm install log -update

Usage

import logUpdate from 'log-update' ; const frames = [ '-' , '\\' , '|' , '/' ]; let index = 0 ; setInterval( () => { const frame = frames[index = ++index % frames.length]; logUpdate( ` ♥♥ ${frame} unicorns ${frame} ♥♥ ` ); }, 80 );

API

Log to stdout.

Clear the logged output.

Persist the logged output.

Useful if you want to start a new log session below the current one.

Log to stderr.

Get a logUpdate method that logs to the specified stream.

options

Type: object

showCursor

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Show the cursor. This can be useful when a CLI accepts input from a user.

import logUpdate from 'log-update' ; const log = logUpdate.create(process.stdout, { showCursor : true });

