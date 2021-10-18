Log by overwriting the previous output in the terminal.\ Useful for rendering progress bars, animations, etc.
npm install log-update
import logUpdate from 'log-update';
const frames = ['-', '\\', '|', '/'];
let index = 0;
setInterval(() => {
const frame = frames[index = ++index % frames.length];
logUpdate(
`
♥♥
${frame} unicorns ${frame}
♥♥
`
);
}, 80);
Log to stdout.
Clear the logged output.
Persist the logged output.
Useful if you want to start a new log session below the current one.
Log to stderr.
Get a
logUpdate method that logs to the specified stream.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show the cursor. This can be useful when a CLI accepts input from a user.
import logUpdate from 'log-update';
// Write output but don't hide the cursor
const log = logUpdate.create(process.stdout, {
showCursor: true
});