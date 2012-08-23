openbase logo
by Dave Eddy
0.3.0 (see all)

Prepend timestamps to functions like console.log, console.warn, etc

Readme

log-timestamp

Prepend timestamps to functions like console.log, console.warn, etc

Example

console.log('Before log-timestamp');
require('log-timestamp');
console.log('After log-timestamp');

yields

Before log-timestamp
[2012-08-23T20:08:32.000Z] After log-timestamp

You can specify a custom function as well

require('log-timestamp')(function() { return 'date="' + new Date().toISOString() + '" message="%s"' });
console.log('hello %s', 'world');

yields

date="2012-08-23T20:08:37.000Z" message="hello world"

Also you can specify a custom prefix string

require('log-timestamp')('#WHATEVER');
console.log('hello world');

yields

#WHATEVER [2012-08-23T20:08:37.000Z] hello world

Install

npm install log-timestamp

Tests

npm test

License

MIT License

