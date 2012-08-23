Prepend timestamps to functions like console.log, console.warn, etc

Example

console .log( 'Before log-timestamp' ); require ( 'log-timestamp' ); console .log( 'After log-timestamp' );

yields

Before log - timestamp [ 2012 -08 -23 T20: 08 : 32.000 Z] After log - timestamp

You can specify a custom function as well

require ( 'log-timestamp' )( function ( ) { return 'date="' + new Date ().toISOString() + '" message="%s"' }); console .log( 'hello %s' , 'world' );

yields

date = "2012-08-23T20:08:37.000Z" message= "hello world"

Also you can specify a custom prefix string

require ( 'log-timestamp' )( '#WHATEVER' ); console .log( 'hello world' );

yields

#WHATEVER [2012-08-23T20:08:37.000Z] hello world

Install

npm install log - timestamp

Tests

npm test

License

MIT License