Prepend timestamps to functions like console.log, console.warn, etc
console.log('Before log-timestamp');
require('log-timestamp');
console.log('After log-timestamp');
yields
Before log-timestamp
[2012-08-23T20:08:32.000Z] After log-timestamp
You can specify a custom function as well
require('log-timestamp')(function() { return 'date="' + new Date().toISOString() + '" message="%s"' });
console.log('hello %s', 'world');
yields
date="2012-08-23T20:08:37.000Z" message="hello world"
Also you can specify a custom prefix string
require('log-timestamp')('#WHATEVER');
console.log('hello world');
yields
#WHATEVER [2012-08-23T20:08:37.000Z] hello world
npm install log-timestamp
npm test
MIT License