Colored symbols for various log levels

Includes fallbacks for Windows CMD which only supports a limited character set.

Install

npm install log -symbols

Usage

import logSymbols from 'log-symbols' ; console .log(logSymbols.success, 'Finished successfully!' );

API

logSymbols

info

success

warning

error

