Show some ❤️ to Node.js process errors.
Node.js prints process errors
(
uncaughtException,
warning,
unhandledRejection,
rejectionHandled)
on the console which is very useful. Unfortunately those errors:
warning and
rejectionHandled
making them hard to debug.
multipleResolves
errors (when a promise is resolved/rejected twice).
warning).
log-process-errors fixes all those issues.
Without
log-process-errors:
With
log-process-errors:
You can try this library:
examples files in a terminal.
Production code (e.g. a server) can install this either as a production or development dependency:
npm install log-process-errors
However, libraries should install this as a development dependency:
npm install -D log-process-errors
This is because logging is modified globally and libraries users might not expect this side-effect. Also, this might lead to conflicts between libraries.
This package is an ES module and must be loaded using
an
import or
import() statement,
not
require().
import logProcessErrors from 'log-process-errors'
logProcessErrors(options)
logProcessErrors() should be called as early as possible in the code, before
other
import statements.
options is an optional object with the following properties.
Type:
function(error, level, originalError)
Customizes how process errors are logged.\ Full documentation.
Type:
object\
Default:
{ warning: 'warn', multipleResolves: 'info', default: 'error' }
Which log level to use.\ Full documentation.
Type:
string[]\
Default:
['uncaughtException', 'unhandledRejection'] for Node
>= 15.0.0,
['uncaughtException']
otherwise.
Which process errors should trigger
process.exit(1).\
Full documentation.
Type:
string\
Value:
'ava',
'mocha',
'jasmine',
'tape' or
'node_tap'\
Default:
undefined
When running tests, makes them fail if there are any process errors.\ Full documentation.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true if the output is a terminal.
Colorizes messages.\ Full documentation.
For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.
Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.
This project was made with ❤️. The simplest way to give back is by starring and sharing it online.
If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's
Edit
button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.
If you would like to help us fix a bug or add a new feature, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!
Thanks go to our wonderful contributors:
|
ehmicky
💻 🎨 🤔 📖
|
Steven Vachon
💬
|
Hongarc
📖 💻
|
Andy Brenneke
🐛