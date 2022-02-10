📰 Medium article.

Show some ❤️ to Node.js process errors.

Node.js prints process errors ( uncaughtException , warning , unhandledRejection , rejectionHandled ) on the console which is very useful. Unfortunately those errors:

do not show stack traces for warning and rejectionHandled making them hard to debug.

and making them hard to debug. do not include multipleResolves errors (when a promise is resolved/rejected twice).

errors (when a promise is resolved/rejected twice). are inconvenient to log to an external service.

are hard to test.

cannot be conditionally skipped.

are printed each time an error is repeated (except for warning ).

). are not human-friendly.

log-process-errors fixes all those issues.

Without log-process-errors :

With log-process-errors :

Use cases

Proper logging of process errors in production.

of process errors in production. Debugging of process errors in development.

of process errors in development. Automated testing of process errors.

Demo

You can try this library:

either directly in your browser.

or by executing the examples files in a terminal.

Install

Production code (e.g. a server) can install this either as a production or development dependency:

npm install log -process-errors

However, libraries should install this as a development dependency:

npm install -D log -process-errors

This is because logging is modified globally and libraries users might not expect this side-effect. Also, this might lead to conflicts between libraries.

This package is an ES module and must be loaded using an import or import() statement, not require() .

Usage

import logProcessErrors from 'log-process-errors' logProcessErrors(options)

logProcessErrors() should be called as early as possible in the code, before other import statements.

Options

options is an optional object with the following properties.

log

Type: function(error, level, originalError)

Customizes how process errors are logged.\ Full documentation.

level

Type: object \ Default: { warning: 'warn', multipleResolves: 'info', default: 'error' }

Which log level to use.\ Full documentation.

exitOn

Type: string[] \ Default: ['uncaughtException', 'unhandledRejection'] for Node >= 15.0.0 , ['uncaughtException'] otherwise.

Which process errors should trigger process.exit(1) .\ Full documentation.

testing

Type: string \ Value: 'ava' , 'mocha' , 'jasmine' , 'tape' or 'node_tap' \ Default: undefined

When running tests, makes them fail if there are any process errors.\ Full documentation.

colors

Type: boolean \ Default: true if the output is a terminal.

Colorizes messages.\ Full documentation.

