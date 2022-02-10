openbase logo
lpe

log-process-errors

by ehmicky
7.0.1 (see all)

Show some ❤️ to Node.js process errors

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Codecov Build Node Twitter Medium

📰 Medium article.

Show some ❤️ to Node.js process errors.

Node.js prints process errors (uncaughtException, warning, unhandledRejection, rejectionHandled) on the console which is very useful. Unfortunately those errors:

log-process-errors fixes all those issues.

Without log-process-errors:

Screenshot before

With log-process-errors:

Screenshot after

Use cases

  • Proper logging of process errors in production.
  • Debugging of process errors in development.
  • Automated testing of process errors.

Demo

You can try this library:

Install

Production code (e.g. a server) can install this either as a production or development dependency:

npm install log-process-errors

However, libraries should install this as a development dependency:

npm install -D log-process-errors

This is because logging is modified globally and libraries users might not expect this side-effect. Also, this might lead to conflicts between libraries.

This package is an ES module and must be loaded using an import or import() statement, not require().

Usage

import logProcessErrors from 'log-process-errors'
logProcessErrors(options)

logProcessErrors() should be called as early as possible in the code, before other import statements.

Options

options is an optional object with the following properties.

log

Type: function(error, level, originalError)

Customizes how process errors are logged.\ Full documentation.

level

Type: object\ Default: { warning: 'warn', multipleResolves: 'info', default: 'error' }

Which log level to use.\ Full documentation.

exitOn

Type: string[]\ Default: ['uncaughtException', 'unhandledRejection'] for Node >= 15.0.0, ['uncaughtException'] otherwise.

Which process errors should trigger process.exit(1).\ Full documentation.

testing

Type: string\ Value: 'ava', 'mocha', 'jasmine', 'tape' or 'node_tap'\ Default: undefined

When running tests, makes them fail if there are any process errors.\ Full documentation.

colors

Type: boolean\ Default: true if the output is a terminal.

Colorizes messages.\ Full documentation.

Support

For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.

Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.

Contributing

This project was made with ❤️. The simplest way to give back is by starring and sharing it online.

If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's Edit button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.

If you would like to help us fix a bug or add a new feature, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!

Thanks go to our wonderful contributors:


ehmicky
💻 🎨 🤔 📖
Steven Vachon
💬
Hongarc
📖 💻
Andy Brenneke
🐛

