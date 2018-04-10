yarn add log-horizon
const LogHorizon = require('log-horizon')
const logger = new LogHorizon()
Check out the example code, preview:
Type:
number
Default:
3
1:
error
2:
warn
3:
info
4:
debug
Type:
boolean
A shortcut to set
options.logLevel to
4.
Type:
boolean
A shortcut to set
options.logLevel to
1.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Use
log-update module instead of
console.log.
Type:
string
Default:
'emoji'
Possible values:
'emoji'
'badge'
'text'
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
log-horizon © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).
github.com/egoist · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily