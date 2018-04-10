Install

yarn add log -horizon

Usage

const LogHorizon = require ( 'log-horizon' ) const logger = new LogHorizon()

Check out the example code, preview:

API

new LogHorizon(options)

options

Type: number

Default: 3

1 : error

: 2 : warn

: 3 : info

: 4 : debug

Type: boolean

A shortcut to set options.logLevel to 4 .

Type: boolean

A shortcut to set options.logLevel to 1 .

Type: boolean

Default: true

Use log-update module instead of console.log .

Type: string

Default: 'emoji'

Possible values: 'emoji' 'badge' 'text'

Methods

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

log-horizon © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).