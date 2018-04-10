openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lh

log-horizon

by EGOIST
0.1.2 (see all)

A fancy logger for CLI apps.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

log-horizon

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI donate chat

Install

yarn add log-horizon

Usage

const LogHorizon = require('log-horizon')

const logger = new LogHorizon()

Check out the example code, preview:

preview

API

new LogHorizon(options)

options

options.logLevel

Type: number
Default: 3

  • 1: error
  • 2: warn
  • 3: info
  • 4: debug

options.debug

Type: boolean

A shortcut to set options.logLevel to 4.

options.quiet

Type: boolean

A shortcut to set options.logLevel to 1.

options.logUpdate

Type: boolean
Default: true

Use log-update module instead of console.log.

options.statusType

Type: string
Default: 'emoji'
Possible values: 'emoji' 'badge' 'text'

Methods

logger.setOptions(options)

logger.success(message)

logger.error(message)

logger.warn(message)

logger.debug(message)

logger.progress(message)

logger.log(message, update = false)

logger.status(status, message, update = false)

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

log-horizon © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

github.com/egoist · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial