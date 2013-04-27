Buffer calls to console.log , console.warn , etc. for high performance logging

Description

Calls to console.log , console.error , etc. are synchronous, and as such, will block the event loop while the data is being written to a file, terminal, socket, pipe, etc.

This module provides a seamless, drop-in buffer for all calls to these functions, and flushes them when the buffers exceed a certain size (8k by default).

See Known Issues for timing concerns with this module.

Example

require ( 'log-buffer' ); console .log( 'Hello' ); console .log( 'world' );

Even though there are 2 calls to console.log , this example only writes to a file descriptor once.

Customization

You can specify an alternative buffer size to use for automatic flushing like this:

require ( 'log-buffer' )( 4096 );

You can specify a function or string to prefix all log statements

require ( 'log-buffer' )( 4096 , 'MyLog: ' );

All log statements will be prepended MyLog: when flushed.

require ( 'log-buffer' )( 4096 , function ( ) { return new Date ().toISOString() + ': ' ; });

All log statements will be prepended by 2013-04-27T04:37:24.703Z: for example

This module also exposes the flush function used to flush all buffers, so if you would like you can manually invoke a flush.

var logbuffer = require ( 'log-buffer' ); console .log( 'hello' ); console .log( 'world' ); logbuffer.flush();

Also, you can specify an interval to automatically flush all buffers so logs don't get held in memory indefinitely.

var logbuffer = require ( 'log-buffer' ); setInterval( function ( ) { logbuffer.flush(); }, 5000 );

This will flush automatically at 8k of data as well as every 5 seconds.

console._LOG_BUFFER is also defined when this module is included.

Benchmark

Speed

Tested on a Joyent smartmachine in the Joyent Public Cloud (joyent_20120912T055050Z)

Counting to a million, logging each iteration, piping to dd, without buffering

$ time node benchmark/count.js | dd > /dev/ null 0 + 982421 records in 13454 + 1 records out 6888890 bytes ( 6.9 MB) copied, 19.0066 s, 362 kB/s real 0 m19 .111 s user 0 m16 .409 s sys 0 m6 .546 s

Counting to a million, logging each iteration, piping to dd, with buffering (8k)

$ time node benchmark/bcount.js | dd > /dev/ null 13446 + 841 records in 13454 + 1 records out 6888890 bytes ( 6.9 MB) copied, 3.46552 s, 2.0 MB/s real 0 m3 .495 s user 0 m3 .390 s sys 0 m0 .136 s

A 5.5x increase in speed with log buffering

syscalls

Using DTrace(1M) we can see how many times the system was asked to write

In the examples below, the output is redirected to /dev/null so we don't get a line printed for each iteration of the loop. DTrace is then told to output to stderr so its data doesn't get sent to /dev/null as well.

Counting to a million, logging each iteration to /dev/null , without buffering

$ dtrace -n 'syscall::write*:entry /pid == $target/ { @ = count(); }' -c 'node count.js' -o /dev/stderr > /dev/ null dtrace : description 'syscall::write*:entry ' matched 2 probes dtrace : pid 33117 has exited 1000000

Counting to a million, logging each iteration to /dev/null , with buffering (8k)

$ dtrace -n 'syscall::write*:entry /pid == $target/ { @ = count(); }' -c 'node bcount.js' -o /dev/stderr > /dev/ null dtrace : description 'syscall::write*:entry ' matched 2 probes dtrace : pid 31513 has exited 841

1,000,000 write(2) syscalls are fired without buffering, whereas only 841 are fired when the output is buffered.

A 1,189x decrease in the number of syscalls; 1 buffered syscall for every 1,189 unbuffered syscalls.

Install

npm install log -buffer

Tests

npm test

Known Issues

All buffers are flushed when flush is called (whether automatically or manually). Because of this, calls to different console family functions may return out of order.

Example:

require ( 'log-buffer' ); console .log( 1 ); console .error( 2 ); console .log( 3 );

yields

1 3 2

1 and 3 are both written to stdout and 2 is written stderr. The priority order in flushing is ['warn', 'log', 'error', 'info']

License

MIT Licensed