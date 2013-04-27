Buffer calls to
console.log,
console.warn, etc. for high performance logging
Calls to
console.log,
console.error, etc. are synchronous, and as such,
will block the event loop while the data is being written to a file, terminal,
socket, pipe, etc.
This module provides a seamless, drop-in buffer for all calls to these functions, and flushes them when the buffers exceed a certain size (8k by default).
See Known Issues for timing concerns with this module.
require('log-buffer');
console.log('Hello'); // buffered
console.log('world'); // buffered
// flushed at exit or 8k of data
Even though there are 2 calls to
console.log, this example only writes to a
file descriptor once.
You can specify an alternative buffer size to use for automatic flushing like this:
require('log-buffer')(4096); // buffer will flush at 4k
You can specify a function or string to prefix all log statements
require('log-buffer')(4096, 'MyLog: ');
All log statements will be prepended
MyLog: when flushed.
require('log-buffer')(4096, function() { return new Date().toISOString() + ': '; });
All log statements will be prepended by
2013-04-27T04:37:24.703Z: for example
This module also exposes the
flush function used to flush all buffers, so
if you would like you can manually invoke a flush.
var logbuffer = require('log-buffer');
console.log('hello'); // buffered
console.log('world'); // buffered
logbuffer.flush(); // flushed
Also, you can specify an interval to automatically flush all buffers so logs don't get held in memory indefinitely.
var logbuffer = require('log-buffer');
setInterval(function() {
logbuffer.flush();
}, 5000); // flush every 5 seconds
This will flush automatically at 8k of data as well as every 5 seconds.
console._LOG_BUFFER is also defined when this module is included.
Tested on a Joyent smartmachine in the Joyent Public Cloud (joyent_20120912T055050Z)
Counting to a million, logging each iteration, piping to dd, without buffering
$ time node benchmark/count.js | dd > /dev/null
0+982421 records in
13454+1 records out
6888890 bytes (6.9 MB) copied, 19.0066 s, 362 kB/s
real 0m19.111s
user 0m16.409s
sys 0m6.546s
Counting to a million, logging each iteration, piping to dd, with buffering (8k)
$ time node benchmark/bcount.js | dd > /dev/null
13446+841 records in
13454+1 records out
6888890 bytes (6.9 MB) copied, 3.46552 s, 2.0 MB/s
real 0m3.495s
user 0m3.390s
sys 0m0.136s
A 5.5x increase in speed with log buffering
Using DTrace(1M) we can see how many times the system was asked to write
In the examples below, the output is redirected to
/dev/null so we don't
get a line printed for each iteration of the loop. DTrace is then told to
output to stderr so its data doesn't get sent to
/dev/null as well.
Counting to a million, logging each iteration to
/dev/null, without buffering
$ dtrace -n 'syscall::write*:entry /pid == $target/ { @ = count(); }' -c 'node count.js' -o /dev/stderr > /dev/null
dtrace: description 'syscall::write*:entry ' matched 2 probes
dtrace: pid 33117 has exited
1000000
Counting to a million, logging each iteration to
/dev/null, with buffering (8k)
$ dtrace -n 'syscall::write*:entry /pid == $target/ { @ = count(); }' -c 'node bcount.js' -o /dev/stderr > /dev/null
dtrace: description 'syscall::write*:entry ' matched 2 probes
dtrace: pid 31513 has exited
841
1,000,000 write(2) syscalls are fired without buffering, whereas only 841 are fired when the output is buffered.
A 1,189x decrease in the number of syscalls; 1 buffered syscall for every 1,189 unbuffered syscalls.
npm install log-buffer
npm test
flush is called (whether automatically
or manually). Because of this, calls to different
console family functions
may return out of order.
Example:
require('log-buffer');
console.log(1);
console.error(2);
console.log(3);
yields
1
3
2
1 and
3 are both written to stdout and
2 is written stderr.
The priority order in flushing is
['warn', 'log', 'error', 'info']
MIT Licensed