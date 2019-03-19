_.product(...collections)
Calculates the Cartesian product between multiple collections.
|argument
|description
collections
|Collections to calculate the Cartesian product from.
Returns a new array.
npm i lodash.product
import 'lodash.product';
import _ from 'lodash';
require('lodash.product');
let _ = require('lodash');
<script src="https://unpkg.com/lodash"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/lodash.product"></script>
let product = _.product([false, true], ['a', 'b', 'c'], [{}]);
// => [[false, 'a', {}], [false, 'b', {}], [false, 'c', {}], [true, 'a', {}], [true, 'b', {}], [true, 'c', {}]]
let array = [1, 2, 3];
let product = _.product(array, array);
// => [[1, 1], [1, 2], [1, 3], [2, 1], [2, 2], [2, 3], [3, 1], [3, 2], [3, 3]]