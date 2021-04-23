lodash

The Lodash library exported as a UMD module.

Generated using lodash-cli:

npm run build lodash -o ./dist/lodash.js lodash core -o ./dist/lodash.core.js

Download

Lodash is released under the MIT license & supports modern environments.

Review the build differences & pick one that’s right for you.

Installation

In a browser:

< script src = "lodash.js" > </ script >

Using npm:

npm i -g npm npm i lodash

Note: add --save if you are using npm < 5.0.0

In Node.js:

var _ = require ( 'lodash' ); var _ = require ( 'lodash/core' ); var fp = require ( 'lodash/fp' ); var array = require ( 'lodash/array' ); var object = require ( 'lodash/fp/object' ); var at = require ( 'lodash/at' ); var curryN = require ( 'lodash/fp/curryN' );

Looking for Lodash modules written in ES6 or smaller bundle sizes? Check out lodash-es.

Why Lodash?

Lodash makes JavaScript easier by taking the hassle out of working with arrays,

numbers, objects, strings, etc. Lodash’s modular methods are great for:

Iterating arrays, objects, & strings

Manipulating & testing values

Creating composite functions

Module Formats

Lodash is available in a variety of builds & module formats.