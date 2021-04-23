openbase logo
Readme

lodash

Site | Docs | FP Guide | Contributing | Wiki | Code of Conduct | Twitter | Chat

The Lodash library exported as a UMD module.

Generated using lodash-cli:

$ npm run build
$ lodash -o ./dist/lodash.js
$ lodash core -o ./dist/lodash.core.js

Download

Lodash is released under the MIT license & supports modern environments.
Review the build differences & pick one that’s right for you.

Installation

In a browser:

<script src="lodash.js"></script>

Using npm:

$ npm i -g npm
$ npm i lodash

Note: add --save if you are using npm < 5.0.0

In Node.js:

// Load the full build.
var _ = require('lodash');
// Load the core build.
var _ = require('lodash/core');
// Load the FP build for immutable auto-curried iteratee-first data-last methods.
var fp = require('lodash/fp');

// Load method categories.
var array = require('lodash/array');
var object = require('lodash/fp/object');

// Cherry-pick methods for smaller browserify/rollup/webpack bundles.
var at = require('lodash/at');
var curryN = require('lodash/fp/curryN');

Looking for Lodash modules written in ES6 or smaller bundle sizes? Check out lodash-es.

Why Lodash?

Lodash makes JavaScript easier by taking the hassle out of working with arrays,
numbers, objects, strings, etc. Lodash’s modular methods are great for:

  • Iterating arrays, objects, & strings
  • Manipulating & testing values
  • Creating composite functions

Module Formats

Lodash is available in a variety of builds & module formats.

Adithya Krishna
13 days ago
SWE Intern @RedHatOfficial | LiFT Scholar '21 | Turning ☕ into </code>
13 days ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

I have used this package to check for empty vales for a input field. Its really performant and easily be used along with react hooks to manage validation states of the input field

