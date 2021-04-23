openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

lodash.get

by lodash
4.4.2 (see all)

A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.2M

GitHub Stars

52.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

330

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lodash

Site | Docs | FP Guide | Contributing | Wiki | Code of Conduct | Twitter | Chat

The Lodash library exported as a UMD module.

Generated using lodash-cli:

$ npm run build
$ lodash -o ./dist/lodash.js
$ lodash core -o ./dist/lodash.core.js

Download

Lodash is released under the MIT license & supports modern environments.
Review the build differences & pick one that’s right for you.

Installation

In a browser:

<script src="lodash.js"></script>

Using npm:

$ npm i -g npm
$ npm i lodash

Note: add --save if you are using npm < 5.0.0

In Node.js:

// Load the full build.
var _ = require('lodash');
// Load the core build.
var _ = require('lodash/core');
// Load the FP build for immutable auto-curried iteratee-first data-last methods.
var fp = require('lodash/fp');

// Load method categories.
var array = require('lodash/array');
var object = require('lodash/fp/object');

// Cherry-pick methods for smaller browserify/rollup/webpack bundles.
var at = require('lodash/at');
var curryN = require('lodash/fp/curryN');

Looking for Lodash modules written in ES6 or smaller bundle sizes? Check out lodash-es.

Why Lodash?

Lodash makes JavaScript easier by taking the hassle out of working with arrays,
numbers, objects, strings, etc. Lodash’s modular methods are great for:

  • Iterating arrays, objects, & strings
  • Manipulating & testing values
  • Creating composite functions

Module Formats

Lodash is available in a variety of builds & module formats.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial