The Lodash library exported as a UMD module.
Generated using lodash-cli:
$ npm run build
$ lodash -o ./dist/lodash.js
$ lodash core -o ./dist/lodash.core.js
Lodash is released under the MIT license & supports modern environments.
Review the build differences & pick one that’s right for you.
In a browser:
<script src="lodash.js"></script>
Using npm:
$ npm i -g npm
$ npm i lodash
Note: add
--save if you are using npm < 5.0.0
In Node.js:
// Load the full build.
var _ = require('lodash');
// Load the core build.
var _ = require('lodash/core');
// Load the FP build for immutable auto-curried iteratee-first data-last methods.
var fp = require('lodash/fp');
// Load method categories.
var array = require('lodash/array');
var object = require('lodash/fp/object');
// Cherry-pick methods for smaller browserify/rollup/webpack bundles.
var at = require('lodash/at');
var curryN = require('lodash/fp/curryN');
Looking for Lodash modules written in ES6 or smaller bundle sizes? Check out lodash-es.
Lodash makes JavaScript easier by taking the hassle out of working with arrays,
numbers, objects, strings, etc. Lodash’s modular methods are great for:
Lodash is available in a variety of builds & module formats.