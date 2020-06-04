_.combinations(collection, n)

Calculates all possible combinations without repetition of a certain size.

argument description collection A collection of distinct values to calculate the combinations from. n The number of values to combine.

Returns a new array.

setup

npm

npm i lodash.combinations

ES module

import 'lodash.combinations' ; import _ from 'lodash' ;

Node

require ( 'lodash.combinations' ); let _ = require ( 'lodash' );

browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/lodash" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/lodash.combinations" > </ script >

usage

let combinations = _.combinations([ true , { a : 1 }, null ], 2 );

Calculate all possible combinations of all possible sizes.

let combinations = _.flatMap([ 2 , 4 , 6 ], (v, i, a) => _.combinations(a, i + 1 ));

Also accepts array-like values.

let combinations = _( 'abcde' ).combinations( 3 ).map( v => _.join(v, '' )).value();

