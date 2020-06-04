_.combinations(collection, n)
Calculates all possible combinations without repetition of a certain size.
|argument
|description
collection
|A collection of distinct values to calculate the combinations from.
n
|The number of values to combine.
Returns a new array.
npm i lodash.combinations
import 'lodash.combinations';
import _ from 'lodash';
require('lodash.combinations');
let _ = require('lodash');
<script src="https://unpkg.com/lodash"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/lodash.combinations"></script>
let combinations = _.combinations([true, {a: 1}, null], 2);
// => [[true, {a: 1}], [true, null], [{a: 1}, null]]
Calculate all possible combinations of all possible sizes.
let combinations = _.flatMap([2, 4, 6], (v, i, a) => _.combinations(a, i + 1));
// => [[2], [4], [6], [2, 4], [2, 6], [4, 6], [2, 4, 6]]
Also accepts array-like values.
let combinations = _('abcde').combinations(3).map(v => _.join(v, '')).value();
// => ['abc', 'abd', 'abe', 'acd', 'ace', 'ade', 'bcd', 'bce', 'bde', 'cde']