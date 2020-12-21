Create smaller Lodash builds by replacing feature sets of modules with noop, identity, or simpler alternatives.

This plugin complements babel-plugin-lodash by shrinking its cherry-picked builds even further!

DISCLAIMER: Using this plugin without enabling the proper feature sets may cause lodash functions to behave in unexpected ways. Methods may appear to work, however they might return incorrect results.

Install

npm i --save lodash npm i --save-dev lodash-webpack-plugin babel-core babel-loader babel-plugin-lodash babel-preset-env webpack

Example

Usage

var LodashModuleReplacementPlugin = require ( 'lodash-webpack-plugin' ); var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); module .exports = { 'module' : { 'rules' : [{ 'use' : 'babel-loader' , 'test' : /\.js$/ , 'exclude' : /node_modules/ , 'options' : { 'plugins' : [ 'lodash' ], 'presets' : [[ 'env' , { 'modules' : false , 'targets' : { 'node' : 4 } }]] } }] }, 'plugins' : [ new LodashModuleReplacementPlugin, new webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin ] };

Opt-in to features with an options object:

new LodashModuleReplacementPlugin({ 'collections' : true , 'paths' : true });

Feature Sets

The following features are removed by default (biggest savings first):