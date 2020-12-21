Create smaller Lodash builds by replacing feature sets of modules with noop, identity, or simpler alternatives.
This plugin complements babel-plugin-lodash by shrinking its cherry-picked builds even further!
DISCLAIMER: Using this plugin without enabling the proper feature sets may cause lodash functions to behave in unexpected ways. Methods may appear to work, however they might return incorrect results.
$ npm i --save lodash
$ npm i --save-dev lodash-webpack-plugin babel-core babel-loader babel-plugin-lodash babel-preset-env webpack
var LodashModuleReplacementPlugin = require('lodash-webpack-plugin');
var webpack = require('webpack');
module.exports = {
'module': {
'rules': [{
'use': 'babel-loader',
'test': /\.js$/,
'exclude': /node_modules/,
'options': {
'plugins': ['lodash'],
'presets': [['env', { 'modules': false, 'targets': { 'node': 4 } }]]
}
}]
},
'plugins': [
new LodashModuleReplacementPlugin,
new webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin
]
};
Opt-in to features with an options object:
new LodashModuleReplacementPlugin({
'collections': true,
'paths': true
});
The following features are removed by default (biggest savings first):
|Feature
|Description
shorthands
|Iteratee shorthands for
_.property,
_.matches, &
_.matchesProperty.
cloning
|Support “clone” methods & cloning source objects.
currying
|Support “curry” methods.
caching
|Caches for methods like
_.cloneDeep,
_.isEqual, &
_.uniq.
collections
|Support objects in “Collection” methods.
exotics
|Support objects like buffers, maps, sets, symbols, typed arrays, etc.
guards
|Guards for host objects, sparse arrays, & other edge cases.
metadata
|Metadata to reduce wrapping of bound, curried, & partially applied functions.
(requires
currying)
deburring
|Support deburring letters.
unicode
|Support Unicode symbols.
chaining
|Components to support chain sequences.
memoizing
|Support
_.memoize & memoization.
coercions
|Support for coercing values to integers, numbers, & strings.
flattening
|Support “flatten” methods & flattening rest arguments.
paths
|Deep property path support for methods like
_.get,
_.has, &
_.set.
placeholders
|Argument placeholder support for “bind”, “curry”, & “partial” methods.
(requires
currying)