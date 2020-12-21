openbase logo
lodash-webpack-plugin

by lodash
0.11.6 (see all)

Smaller modular Lodash builds.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Create smaller Lodash builds by replacing feature sets of modules with noop, identity, or simpler alternatives.

This plugin complements babel-plugin-lodash by shrinking its cherry-picked builds even further!

DISCLAIMER: Using this plugin without enabling the proper feature sets may cause lodash functions to behave in unexpected ways. Methods may appear to work, however they might return incorrect results.

Install

$ npm i --save lodash
$ npm i --save-dev lodash-webpack-plugin babel-core babel-loader babel-plugin-lodash babel-preset-env webpack

Example

Usage

webpack.config.js
var LodashModuleReplacementPlugin = require('lodash-webpack-plugin');
var webpack = require('webpack');

module.exports = {
  'module': {
    'rules': [{
      'use': 'babel-loader',
      'test': /\.js$/,
      'exclude': /node_modules/,
      'options': {
        'plugins': ['lodash'],
        'presets': [['env', { 'modules': false, 'targets': { 'node': 4 } }]]
      }
    }]
  },
  'plugins': [
    new LodashModuleReplacementPlugin,
    new webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin
  ]
};

Opt-in to features with an options object:

new LodashModuleReplacementPlugin({
  'collections': true,
  'paths': true
});

Feature Sets

The following features are removed by default (biggest savings first):

FeatureDescription
shorthandsIteratee shorthands for _.property, _.matches, & _.matchesProperty.
cloningSupport “clone” methods & cloning source objects.
curryingSupport “curry” methods.
cachingCaches for methods like _.cloneDeep, _.isEqual, & _.uniq.
collectionsSupport objects in “Collection” methods.
exoticsSupport objects like buffers, maps, sets, symbols, typed arrays, etc.
guardsGuards for host objects, sparse arrays, & other edge cases.
metadataMetadata to reduce wrapping of bound, curried, & partially applied functions.
(requires currying)
deburringSupport deburring letters.
unicodeSupport Unicode symbols.
chainingComponents to support chain sequences.
memoizingSupport _.memoize & memoization.
coercionsSupport for coercing values to integers, numbers, & strings.
flatteningSupport “flatten” methods & flattening rest arguments.
pathsDeep property path support for methods like _.get, _.has, & _.set.
placeholdersArgument placeholder support for “bind”, “curry”, & “partial” methods.
(requires currying)

