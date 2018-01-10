A webpack preloader which transpiles ES6 lodash imports into typescript imports to help with tree-shaking.
Basically transpiles from ES6 syntax:
import { debounce } from 'lodash';
into typescript syntax:
import debounce = require('lodash/debounce');
before the source code is being taken through the typescript compiler.
This way webpack 2 will be able to only include the code that's being actually used.
$ npm install lodash-ts-imports-loader --save-dev
In your
webpack.config.js add the
lodash-ts-imports-loader preloader:
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.ts$/,
loader: 'lodash-ts-imports-loader',
exclude: /node_modules/,
enforce: "pre"
},
// ...
],
// ...
}
// ...
Now somewhere in your
main.ts typescript file add an ES6 import for lodash:
import { debounce } from 'lodash';
// make sure you have this line as well otherwise you're not using the import member
// and the lodash code will not be included in the bundle
console.log(debounce);
run webpack bundling and check your bundle size.
Update the code to:
import { debounce, zip } from 'lodash';
// make sure you have this lines as well otherwise you're not using the import members
// and the lodash code will not be included in the bundle
console.log(debounce);
console.log(zip);
run webpack bundling and check your bundle size.
This time the bundle size should be larger.
NPM:
https://www.npmjs.com/package/lodash-ts-imports-loader
GITHUB:
https://github.com/efidiles/lodash-ts-imports-loader.git
Eduard Fidiles
Released under the MIT license.
Copyright © 2016, Eduard Fidiles