Overview

A webpack preloader which transpiles ES6 lodash imports into typescript imports to help with tree-shaking.

Basically transpiles from ES6 syntax:

import { debounce } from 'lodash' ;

into typescript syntax:

import debounce = require ( 'lodash/debounce' );

before the source code is being taken through the typescript compiler.

This way webpack 2 will be able to only include the code that's being actually used.

Installation

Install the package:

$ npm install lodash-ts-imports-loader --save-dev

Usage

In your webpack.config.js add the lodash-ts-imports-loader preloader:

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.ts$/ , loader : 'lodash-ts-imports-loader' , exclude : /node_modules/ , enforce : "pre" }, ], }

Now somewhere in your main.ts typescript file add an ES6 import for lodash:

import { debounce } from 'lodash' ; console .log(debounce);

run webpack bundling and check your bundle size.

Update the code to:

import { debounce, zip } from 'lodash' ; console .log(debounce); console .log(zip);

run webpack bundling and check your bundle size.

This time the bundle size should be larger.

NPM:

https://www.npmjs.com/package/lodash-ts-imports-loader

GITHUB:

https://github.com/efidiles/lodash-ts-imports-loader.git

Author

Eduard Fidiles

License

Released under the MIT license.

Copyright © 2016, Eduard Fidiles