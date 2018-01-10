openbase logo
lodash-ts-imports-loader

by Eduard Fidiles
1.2.0 (see all)

Transpiles ES6 lodash imports into typescript imports to help with tree-shaking

Overview

Readme

Overview

Overview

A webpack preloader which transpiles ES6 lodash imports into typescript imports to help with tree-shaking.

Basically transpiles from ES6 syntax:

import { debounce } from 'lodash';

into typescript syntax:

import debounce = require('lodash/debounce');

before the source code is being taken through the typescript compiler.

This way webpack 2 will be able to only include the code that's being actually used.

Installation

  Install the package: 
$ npm install lodash-ts-imports-loader --save-dev

Usage

In your webpack.config.js add the lodash-ts-imports-loader preloader:

// ...
module: {
    rules: [
        {
            test: /\.ts$/,
            loader: 'lodash-ts-imports-loader',
            exclude: /node_modules/,
            enforce: "pre"
        },
        // ...
    ],
    // ...
}
// ...

Now somewhere in your main.ts typescript file add an ES6 import for lodash:

import { debounce } from 'lodash';
// make sure you have this line as well otherwise you're not using the import member
// and the lodash code will not be included in the bundle
console.log(debounce);

run webpack bundling and check your bundle size.

Update the code to:

import { debounce, zip } from 'lodash';
// make sure you have this lines as well otherwise you're not using the import members
// and the lodash code will not be included in the bundle
console.log(debounce); 
console.log(zip);

run webpack bundling and check your bundle size.
This time the bundle size should be larger.

NPM:
https://www.npmjs.com/package/lodash-ts-imports-loader
GITHUB:
https://github.com/efidiles/lodash-ts-imports-loader.git

Author

Eduard Fidiles

License

Released under the MIT license.

Copyright © 2016, Eduard Fidiles

