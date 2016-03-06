The compatibility & modern builds of lodash exported as Node.js modules.
This package has been discontinued in favor of lodash@npm.
Using npm:
$ {sudo -H} npm i -g npm
$ npm i --save lodash-node
In Node.js:
// load the modern build
var _ = require('lodash-node');
// or the compatibility build
var _ = require('lodash-node/compat');
// or a method category
var array = require('lodash-node/modern/array');
// or a method
var chunk = require('lodash-node/compat/array/chunk');
See the package source for more details.