openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

lodash-node

by lodash-archive
3.10.2 (see all)

Lodash module bundles for Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67.5K

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This package is discontinued. Use lodash@^4.0.0.

Readme

lodash-node v3.10.2

The compatibility & modern builds of lodash exported as Node.js modules.

Discontinued

This package has been discontinued in favor of lodash@npm.

Installation

Using npm:

$ {sudo -H} npm i -g npm
$ npm i --save lodash-node

In Node.js:

// load the modern build
var _ = require('lodash-node');
// or the compatibility build
var _ = require('lodash-node/compat');
// or a method category
var array = require('lodash-node/modern/array');
// or a method
var chunk = require('lodash-node/compat/array/chunk');

See the package source for more details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial