The compatibility & modern builds of lodash exported as Node.js modules.

Discontinued

This package has been discontinued in favor of lodash@npm.

Installation

Using npm:

$ {sudo -H} npm i -g npm $ npm i --save lodash-node

In Node.js:

var _ = require ( 'lodash-node' ); var _ = require ( 'lodash-node/compat' ); var array = require ( 'lodash-node/modern/array' ); var chunk = require ( 'lodash-node/compat/array/chunk' );

See the package source for more details.