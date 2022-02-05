openbase logo
lodash-loader

by Christian Kotzbauer
3.0.0 (see all)

Cherry-picks Lodash functions and require them explicitly to reduce the webpack bundle size.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

316

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Lodash Loader

test node NPM

This Webpack loader cherry-picks Lodash functions and require them explicitly to reduce the webpack bundle size.

Installation

npm install lodash-loader

Usage

JavaScript source files

Add this to your webpack.config.js to apply the logic to your .js files.

const createLodashAliases = require('lodash-loader').createLodashAliases;

module.exports = {
  ...
  module: {
      rules: [
          { test: /\.js$/, loader: "babel-loader!lodash-loader" }
      ]
  },
  resolve: {
      alias: createLodashAliases()
  }
  ...
};

TypeScript source files

Add this to your webpack.config.js to apply the logic to your .ts files.

const createLodashAliases = require('lodash-loader').createLodashAliases;

module.exports = {
  ...
  module: {
      rules: [
          { test: /\.ts$/, loader: "ts-loader!lodash-loader" }
      ]
  },
  resolve: {
      alias: createLodashAliases()
  }
  ...
};

Note: This loader has to run before babel-loader or ts-loader.

Important notes

This loader changes your code to explicitly reference single lodash functions instead of import the whole lodash library.

Example:

import * as _ from "lodash";

export class Main {

    public myMethod() {
        _.each([], (e) => {
            console.log(e);
        });

        _.isArray({});

        _.filter([], { name: "joe" });
    }
}

This is modified to:

import * as _each from "lodash/each";
import * as _isArray from "lodash/isArray";
import * as _filter from "lodash/filter";

export class Main {

    public myMethod() {
        _each([], (e) => {
            console.log(e);
        });

        _isArray({});

        _filter([], { name: "joe" });
    }
}

This works only if you import the lodash library in your code. Do NOT use lodash from browsers window variable. The import has to be a valid ES2015 or TypeScript-Import:

import _ from "lodash";
import * as _ from "lodash";

Function chaining is NOT supported at the moment. The same applies to lodash/fp functions.

Configuration

You can configure a query parameter called importMode to decide the destination import format:

ParameterMandatoryData typePossible valuesDefault value
importModeFalseStringlegacy,es2015,es2015-default,commonjslegacy

Comparison

This are analysis of a webpack build from a medium-sized web-project. There were 11 different functions in use.

AnalyseLibrary
underscoreUnderscore 1.8.3 (51,7k)
lodash-unoptimizedLodash 4.17.4 (full) (526,9k)
lodash-optimizedLodash 4.17.4 (optimized) (140,8k)

License

