Lodash Loader

This Webpack loader cherry-picks Lodash functions and require them explicitly to reduce the webpack bundle size.

Installation

npm install lodash-loader

Usage

JavaScript source files

Add this to your webpack.config.js to apply the logic to your .js files.

const createLodashAliases = require ( 'lodash-loader' ).createLodashAliases; module .exports = { ... module: { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , loader : "babel-loader!lodash-loader" } ] }, resolve : { alias : createLodashAliases() } ... };

TypeScript source files

Add this to your webpack.config.js to apply the logic to your .ts files.

const createLodashAliases = require ( 'lodash-loader' ).createLodashAliases; module .exports = { ... module: { rules : [ { test : /\.ts$/ , loader : "ts-loader!lodash-loader" } ] }, resolve : { alias : createLodashAliases() } ... };

Note: This loader has to run before babel-loader or ts-loader.

Important notes

This loader changes your code to explicitly reference single lodash functions instead of import the whole lodash library.

Example:

import * as _ from "lodash" ; export class Main { public myMethod() { _.each([], (e) => { console .log(e); }); _.isArray({}); _.filter([], { name : "joe" }); } }

This is modified to:

import * as _each from "lodash/each" ; import * as _isArray from "lodash/isArray" ; import * as _filter from "lodash/filter" ; export class Main { public myMethod() { _each([], (e) => { console .log(e); }); _isArray({}); _filter([], { name : "joe" }); } }

This works only if you import the lodash library in your code. Do NOT use lodash from browsers window variable. The import has to be a valid ES2015 or TypeScript-Import:

import _ from "lodash" ; import * as _ from "lodash" ;

Function chaining is NOT supported at the moment. The same applies to lodash/fp functions.

Configuration

You can configure a query parameter called importMode to decide the destination import format:

Parameter Mandatory Data type Possible values Default value importMode False String legacy,es2015,es2015-default,commonjs legacy

Comparison

This are analysis of a webpack build from a medium-sized web-project. There were 11 different functions in use.