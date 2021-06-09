openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
li

lodash-id

by Typicode
0.14.1 (see all)

Makes it easy to manipulate id-based resources with lodash or lowdb

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

177K

GitHub Stars

454

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lodash-id Build Status NPM version

lodash-id makes it easy to manipulate id-based resources with lodash or lowdb

  • getById
  • insert
  • upsert
  • updateById
  • updateWhere
  • replaceById
  • removeById
  • removeWhere
  • createId

Install

# with lodash
npm install lodash lodash-id --save

# with lowdb
npm install lowdb lodash-id --save

Note lodash-id is also compatible with underscore

API

In the API examples, we're assuming db to be:

const db = {
  posts: [
    {id: 1, body: 'one', published: false},
    {id: 2, body: 'two', published: true}
  ],
  comments: [
    {id: 1, body: 'foo', postId: 1},
    {id: 2, body: 'bar', postId: 2}
  ]
}

getById(collection, id)

Finds and returns document by id or undefined.

const post = _.getById(db.posts, 1)

insert(collection, document)

Adds document to collection, sets an id and returns created document.

const post = _.insert(db.posts, { body: 'New post' })

If the document already has an id, and it is the same as an existing document in the collection, an error is thrown.

_.insert(db.posts, { id: 1, body: 'New post' })
_.insert(db.posts, { id: 1, title: 'New title' }) // Throws an error

upsert(collection, document)

Adds document to collection, sets an id and returns created document.

const post = _.upsert(db.posts, { body: 'New post' })

If the document already has an id, it will be used to insert or replace.

_.upsert(db.posts, { id: 1, body: 'New post' })
_.upsert(db.posts, { id: 1, title: 'New title' })
_.getById(db.posts, 1) // { id: 1, title: 'New title' }

updateById(collection, id, attrs)

Finds document by id, copies properties to it and returns updated document or undefined.

const post = _.updateById(db.posts, 1, { body: 'Updated body' })

updateWhere(collection, whereAttrs, attrs)

Finds documents using _.where, updates documents and returns updated documents or an empty array.

// Publish all unpublished posts
const posts = _.updateWhere(db.posts, { published: false }, { published: true })

replaceById(collection, id, attrs)

Finds document by id, replaces properties and returns document or undefined.

const post = _.replaceById(db.posts, 1, { foo: 'bar' })

removeById(collection, id)

Removes document from collection and returns it or undefined.

const comment = _.removeById(db.comments, 1)

removeWhere(collection, whereAttrs)

Removes documents from collection using _.where and returns removed documents or an empty array.

const comments = _.removeWhere(db.comments, { postId: 1 })

id

Overwrite it if you want to use another id property.

_.id = '_id'

createId(collectionName, doc)

Called by lodash-id when a document is inserted. Overwrite it if you want to change id generation algorithm.

_.createId = (collectionName, item) => `${collectionName}-${item.prop}-${Date.now()}`

Changelog

See details changes for each version in the release notes.

License

MIT - Typicode 🌵

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial