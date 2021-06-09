lodash-id makes it easy to manipulate id-based resources with lodash or lowdb

getById

insert

upsert

updateById

updateWhere

replaceById

removeById

removeWhere

createId

Install

npm install lodash lodash-id --save npm install lowdb lodash-id --save

Note lodash-id is also compatible with underscore

API

In the API examples, we're assuming db to be:

const db = { posts : [ { id : 1 , body : 'one' , published : false }, { id : 2 , body : 'two' , published : true } ], comments : [ { id : 1 , body : 'foo' , postId : 1 }, { id : 2 , body : 'bar' , postId : 2 } ] }

getById(collection, id)

Finds and returns document by id or undefined.

const post = _.getById(db.posts, 1 )

insert(collection, document)

Adds document to collection, sets an id and returns created document.

const post = _.insert(db.posts, { body : 'New post' })

If the document already has an id, and it is the same as an existing document in the collection, an error is thrown.

_.insert(db.posts, { id : 1 , body : 'New post' }) _.insert(db.posts, { id : 1 , title : 'New title' })

upsert(collection, document)

Adds document to collection, sets an id and returns created document.

const post = _.upsert(db.posts, { body : 'New post' })

If the document already has an id, it will be used to insert or replace.

_.upsert(db.posts, { id : 1 , body : 'New post' }) _.upsert(db.posts, { id : 1 , title : 'New title' }) _.getById(db.posts, 1 )

updateById(collection, id, attrs)

Finds document by id, copies properties to it and returns updated document or undefined.

const post = _.updateById(db.posts, 1 , { body : 'Updated body' })

updateWhere(collection, whereAttrs, attrs)

Finds documents using _.where , updates documents and returns updated documents or an empty array.

const posts = _.updateWhere(db.posts, { published : false }, { published : true })

replaceById(collection, id, attrs)

Finds document by id, replaces properties and returns document or undefined.

const post = _.replaceById(db.posts, 1 , { foo : 'bar' })

removeById(collection, id)

Removes document from collection and returns it or undefined.

const comment = _.removeById(db.comments, 1 )

removeWhere(collection, whereAttrs)

Removes documents from collection using _.where and returns removed documents or an empty array.

const comments = _.removeWhere(db.comments, { postId : 1 })

id

Overwrite it if you want to use another id property.

_.id = '_id'

createId(collectionName, doc)

Called by lodash-id when a document is inserted. Overwrite it if you want to change id generation algorithm.

_.createId = ( collectionName, item ) => ` ${collectionName} - ${item.prop} - ${ Date .now()} `

Changelog

See details changes for each version in the release notes.

License

MIT - Typicode 🌵